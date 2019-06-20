Global Specialty Yeast Market Research Report 2019 with In-Depth Company Profiles of Key Players & Upcoming Prominent Players
Jun 20, 2019, 06:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Specialty Yeast Market Research Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Specialty Yeast Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include the increasing demand for organic yeast, new variations in yeast ingredients for upgraded functionality and increase in demand for bread as a healthy diet.
This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.
With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.
Report Highlights
- The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Product Analysis
1.5 Application Analysis
1.6 Strategic Benchmarking
1.7 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Increasing Demand for Organic Yeast
3.1.2 New Variations in Yeast Ingredients for Upgraded Functionality
3.1.3 Increase in Demand for Bread as a Healthy Diet
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Specialty Yeast Market, By Type
4.1 Yeast Beta-Glucan
4.2 Yeast Extracts
4.3 Yeast Autolysate
4.4 Other Yeast Derivatives
5 Specialty Yeast Market, By Species
5.1 Kluyveromyces
5.2 Pichia Pastoris
5.3 Saccharomyces Cerevisiae
5.4 Other Species
5.4.1 Candida queretana
5.4.2 Torulaspora Delbrueckii
5.4.3 Metschnikowia fructicola
6 Specialty Yeast Market, By Product
6.1 Fresh Yeast
6.2 Dry Yeast
6.3 Instant Yeast
6.6 Other Products
7 Specialty Yeast Market, By Application
7.1 Food
7.1.1 Functional Food
7.1.2 Savory
7.1.3 Bakery
7.1.3.1 Probiotic Foods
7.1.4 Other Foods
7.2 Beer
7.3 Wine
7.4 Beverage
7.5 Feed
7.6 Bread
7.7 Other Applications
7.7.1 Cosmetics
7.7.2 Bioethano
7.7.3 Healthcare
7.7.4 Personal Care Products
7.7.5 Biotechnology
8 Specialty Yeast Market, By Geography
8.1 North America
8.1.1 US
8.1.2 Canada
8.1.3 Mexico
8.2 Europe
8.2.1 France
8.2.2 Germany
8.2.3 Italy
8.2.4 Spain
8.2.5 UK
8.2.6 Rest of Europe
8.3 Asia Pacific
8.3.1 China
8.3.2 Japan
8.3.3 India
8.3.4 Australia
8.3.5 New Zealand
8.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.4 Middle East
8.4.1 Saudi Arabia
8.4.2 UAE
8.4.3 Rest of Middle East
8.5 Latin America
8.5.1 Argentina
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Rest of Latin America
8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
8.6.1 South Africa
8.6.2 Others
9 Key Player Activities
9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
9.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements
9.3 Product Launch & Expansions
9.4 Other Activities
10 Leading Companies
10.1 Lallemand
10.2 Kerry
10.3 Angel Yeast
10.4 Associated British Foods
10.5 Koninklijke DSM N.V.
10.6 Beldem
10.7 Leiber
10.8 Synergy Flavors
10.9 Archer Daniels Midland
10.10 Lesaffre
10.11 Levex
10.12 Biorigin
10.13 Chr. Hansen
10.14 Nutreco N.V.
10.15 Kemin Industries
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8jsx1z
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article