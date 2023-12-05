Global Specimen Retrieval Business Research Report 2023: Market to Reach $408.4 Million by 2030 - Aging Population Spurs Demand, Rising Chronic Diseases Fuel Minimally Invasive Procedures

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Specimen Retrieval - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Specimen Retrieval Market to Reach $408.4 Million by 2030

The global market for Specimen Retrieval estimated at US$276.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$408.4 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Non-Detachable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.7% CAGR and reach US$278.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Detachable segment is estimated at 3.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

This report discusses the Specimen Retrieval Systems market, focusing on key competitors' percentage market share in 2022 and categorizing the competitive market presence of players worldwide as strong, active, niche, or trivial in 2022. The report highlights the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on surgery volumes and the status of laparoscopic procedures during this period.

It provides an introduction to Specimen Retrieval Systems and presents the global market prospects and outlook. The market is analyzed with a focus on non-detachable specimen retrieval products leading the market. Additionally, it mentions that developed regions are leading, while developing economies are expected to witness high growth in this market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $73.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR



The Specimen Retrieval market in the U.S. is estimated at US$73.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$92.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.

What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases & Subsequent Need for Laparoscopic Surgical Interventions Bodes Well for the Market

Laparoscopic Procedure Volumes Surge After Witnessing Sharp Decline due to the Pandemic

Growing Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures Drive Laparoscopic Procedures, Potential for Market Growth

Global Minimally Invasive Surgery Market (in $ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Prevalence of Lifestyle-Related Chronic Disorders Continues to Rise, Presenting Market Opportunities

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2021, 2030 & 2045)

Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with AIDs (in Million) by Region as of June 2021

Growth in Number of Surgical Procedures to Propel Demand

Growth in the Number of Surgeries in the US (2010-2025) and 2001-2010 (in %)

Aging Global Demography and Resultant Rise in Minimally Invasive Surgeries Drive Need for Specimen Retrieval Products

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030

Rise in Incidence of Gastrointestinal Diseases Necessitates Specimen Retrieval Systems

Gastrointestinal Disorders Prevalence in Select Countries/Region

Urological Surgeries: Technological Advancements Boost Market Prospects

Urological Surgeries Amid the Pandemic

Increasing Prevalence of Gynecological Disorders & Shift Towards Laparoscopic Gynecological Surgeries: Market Opportunity

Global Laparoscopic Gynecological Procedures Market Breakdown (in %) by Procedure Type for 2021

Specimen Retrieval in Minimally-invasive Gynecological Surgeries

Growing Adoption of Laparoscopic Bariatric Procedures Amidst Rise in Obesity Levels Fuels Need for Specimen Retrieval Products

Severely Obese Population (in Thousands) Worldwide by Country: 2014 & 2025

Cholecystectomy: A Lucrative Segment in the Specimen Retrieval Market

Specimen Retrieval in Laparoscopic Colorectal Resection Cases

The Nadiad Bag - The Most Economical and Efficient Retrieval Bag

The Currently Available Specimen Retrieval Systems and their Drawbacks

Growing Number of Ambulatory Surgical Centers to Support Market Growth

Increase in Healthcare Spending to Improve Healthcare Infrastructure Contributes to Market Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 76 Featured)

Advin Health Care

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Boston Scientific Corporation

ConMed Corporation

Ethicon US LLC

CooperSurgical, Inc.

DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

Applied Medical Resources Corporation

Genicon, Inc.

Agency for Medical Innovations (A.M.I.) GmbH

ASID BONZ GmbH

Changzhou Ankang Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.

BODY Products relax Pharma und Kosmetik GmbH

Beijing Bo Pfizer Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Fairmont Medical Products Pty Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kt6lwt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets