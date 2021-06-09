Global Spend on Financial Crime Compliance at Financial Institutions Reaches $213.9 Billion USD According to LexisNexis Risk Solutions Study

Survey of Global Financial Crime Compliance Professionals Indicates Increase of More Than $33 Billion Year-Over-Year Tweet this

Key findings from the LexisNexis Risk Solutions True Cost of Financial Crime Compliance Global Report:

Western Countries Continue to Spend Highest on Compliance – Western European countries and the U.S. continue to represent 82.7% of global total projected costs. Germany and the U.S. bear the bulk of cost increases at $9.6 billion and $8.8 billion respectively with Germany outsizing all other countries by a considerable amount. Mid to large financial institutions lead this growth where all regions, excluding South Africa and the Middle East , show double digit percentage increases in compliance costs.



– Western European countries and the U.S. continue to represent 82.7% of global total projected costs. and the U.S. bear the bulk of cost increases at and respectively with outsizing all other countries by a considerable amount. Mid to large financial institutions lead this growth where all regions, excluding and the , show double digit percentage increases in compliance costs. Less Consensus on Operational Challenges – In previous years there has been consensus on the top two or three ranked compliance challenges within financial institutions. There is less uniformity in this year's survey. Customer risk profiling, sanctions screening, regulatory reporting, identifying politically exposed persons (PEPs), KYC for account onboarding and efficient alerts resolution are all similarly ranked as key challenges. Different regions see varying degrees to which certain challenges are more heightened, however.



– In previous years there has been consensus on the top two or three ranked compliance challenges within financial institutions. There is less uniformity in this year's survey. Customer risk profiling, sanctions screening, regulatory reporting, identifying politically exposed persons (PEPs), KYC for account onboarding and efficient alerts resolution are all similarly ranked as key challenges. Different regions see varying degrees to which certain challenges are more heightened, however. Pandemic Impact – The ongoing pandemic has left a significant imprint on compliance departments, which exacerbated existing issues and led to an increase in the time and spending needed for due diligence. Mid and large firms in the U.S. and Canada and parts of LATAM experienced sizeable pandemic-related cost increases. Key operational challenges became heightened in these markets since the start of the pandemic, including increased alert volumes and suspicious transactions, inefficiencies with alert resolution and due diligence, more manual work and limitations with proper risk profiling/sanctions screening/PEP identification.



– The ongoing pandemic has left a significant imprint on compliance departments, which exacerbated existing issues and led to an increase in the time and spending needed for due diligence. Mid and large firms in the U.S. and and parts of LATAM experienced sizeable pandemic-related cost increases. Key operational challenges became heightened in these markets since the start of the pandemic, including increased alert volumes and suspicious transactions, inefficiencies with alert resolution and due diligence, more manual work and limitations with proper risk profiling/sanctions screening/PEP identification. Technology Investment Leads to Better Outcomes – Financial institutions implementing technology solutions to support financial crime compliance efforts have been more prepared and less impacted overall by increasing regulatory pressures and COVID-19. Compared to firms that distributed more of their annual compliance costs to labor, those that allocated costs more toward technology are seeing smaller year-on-year financial crime compliance operations cost increases, lower costs per full-time employee and fewer pandemic-related challenges.

Leslie Bailey, vice president, financial crime compliance for LexisNexis Risk Solutions, said, "Criminals will never cease to become more sophisticated, but a multi-layered solution approach to financial crime compliance can facilitate a more cost-effective, efficient compliance approach, as well as one that benefits the larger organization. Financial institutions should investigate both the physical and digital identity attributes of their customers, leveraging data analytics to assess risks and behaviors in real time."

Continues Bailey, "There is now increased recognition among financial institutions that financial crime compliance initiatives provide broader benefits. Utilizing the right technologies as compliance workforces grow allows the team to focus on higher-value, more complex compliance tasks that require skilled human analysis."

Download a copy of the True Cost of Financial Crime Compliance Global Report.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com and www.relx.com.

Media Contacts:

Marcy Theobald

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions

678.694.6681

[email protected]

SOURCE LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Related Links

http://www.lexisnexis.com

