Global Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Market 2019-2023: Rise in Adoption of Surgical Robots / Proclaim XR / 7D Surgical System / Attempts by Major Players to Strengthen Presence in the Market

Global Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023), provides in-depth analysis of the SCS market in terms of value, growth and segments.



Spinal cord stimulation (SCS) is a method for the treatment of chronic back pain. The SCS system controls the nervous system, by transferring electrical signals from the brain to other body organs in a modulated manner. The system is functioned by either stimulating the nerve impulse or obstruct the pain signals. The spinal cord stimulation therapy is progressed after implanting a small device through minimally invasive surgery. The device remit affable electrical signals to the spine, creating different consciousness to the area of chronic pain. The devices have different approaches for managing chronic pain. The device curb different pain like neuropathic pain, peripheral nerve injuries, urinary incontinence etc.



The spinal cord stimulation market is further bifurcated on the basis of disease indication and product type. On the basis of disease indication, the market is further divided into complex regional pain syndrome, unsuccessful disc surgery, failed back syndrome, degenerative disc disease etc. On the basis of product type, the market is split into rechargeable devices and non-rechargeable devices.



The global spinal cord stimulation (SCS) market has observed healthy growth in the past few years and estimations are made that the market would bolster its growth during the forecasted period (2019-2023) also at an escalating growth rate. The SCS market growth is expected to be supported by various growth drivers such as escalating obese population, upsurge in minimally invasive surgery, rising geriatric population, increasing healthcare spending, rising prevalence of neuropathic pain, an increasing number of spinal injury and many other factors.



Conversely, the growth of global spinal cord stimulation (SCS) market would be negatively impacted by various challenges. Some of the primary challenges faced by the market are a legal obligation and side effects of spinal cord stimulation leading to limited acceptability of the same amongst patients. The rise in adoption of surgical robots, innovative product launches such as Proclaim XR and 7D surgical systems and efforts by major players to expand presence in the market through M&A are some of the latest trends existing in the market.

Moreover, the report also evaluates the major opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global SCS market has also been forecasted for the years 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The global spinal cord stimulation (SCS) market includes players like Abbott Laboratories Inc. (St. Jude Medical), Medtronic PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation and Nevro Corporation whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this section of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies have been provided.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Pain: An Overview

2.1.1 Chronic Pain Disorders

2.2 Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS): An Overview

2.2.1 Types of Spinal Cord Stimulator

2.3 Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Features: An Overview

2.4 Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Segmentation: An Overview

2.5 Advantages & Disadvantages of Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS)



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Market by Value

3.2 Global Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Market: Disease Indication Analysis

3.2.1 Global Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Market by Disease Indication

3.2.2 Global Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Failed Back Syndrome Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Unsuccessful Disc Surgery Market by Value

3.2.5 Global Degenerative Disc Disease Market by Value

3.2.6 Global Other SCS Disease Indication Market by Value

3.3 Global Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Market: Product Type Analysis

3.3.1 Global Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Market by Product Type

3.3.2 Global SCS Rechargeable Product Market by Value

3.3.3 Global SCS Non-Rechargeable Product Market by Value

3.4 Global Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Market: Regional Analysis

3.4.1 Global Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Market by Region



4. Regional Market Analysis



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Escalating Obese Population

5.1.2 Upsurge in Minimally Invasive Surgery

5.1.3 Rising Geriatric Population

5.1.4 Increasing Healthcare Spending

5.1.5 Rising Prevalence of Neuropathic Pain

5.1.6 Increasing Number of Spinal Cord Injuries

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Legal Obligation

5.2.2 Effects of Spinal Cord Stimulation

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Rise in Adoption of Surgical Robots

5.3.2 Proclaim XR

5.3.3 7D Surgical System

5.3.4 Attempts by Major Players to Strengthen Presence in the Market



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Market Players: A Financial Comparison

6.2 Global Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Market Players by Share



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Abbott Laboratories Inc. (St. Jude Medical)

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategy

7.2 Medtronic PLC

7.3 Boston Scientific Corporation

7.4 Nevro Corporation



