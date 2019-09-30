Global Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast Report 2017-2019 & 2028
Sep 30, 2019, 16:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Spinal Muscular Atrophy in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom), and Japan
The Report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted market size of Spinal Muscular Atrophy from 2017 to 2028 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess underlying potential of the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key Insights
2. Spinal Muscular Atrophy Market Overview at a Glance
2.1. Market Share (%) Distribution of Spinal Muscular Atrophy in 2017
2.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of Spinal Muscular Atrophy in 2028
3. Disease Background and Overview: Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Classification
3.3. Causes
3.4. Pathophysiology
3.5. Biomarkers in Spinal Muscular Atrophy
3.6. Symptoms
3.7. Diagnosis
3.8. Differential Diagnosis
3.9. Diagnostic Algorithm
4. Epidemiology and Patient Population
4.1. Key Findings
4.2. 7MM Total Patient Population of Spinal Muscular Atrophy
4.3. 7MM Total Diagnosed Patient Population of Spinal Muscular Atrophy
5. Country Wise-Epidemiology of Spinal Muscular Atrophy
5.1. United States
5.1.1. Assumptions and Rationale
5.1.2. Spinal Muscular Atrophy Prevalent Cases in the United States
5.1.3. Spinal Muscular Atrophy Diagnosed Prevalent Cases in the United States
5.1.4. Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type specific Diagnosed Prevalence in the United States
5.1.5. Spinal Muscular Atrophy Mutation specific Prevalence in the United States
5.2. EU5 Countries
5.2.1. Assumptions and Rationale
5.3. Germany
5.3.1. Spinal Muscular Atrophy Prevalent Cases in Germany
5.3.2. Spinal Muscular Atrophy Diagnosed Prevalent Cases in Germany
5.3.3. Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type specific Diagnosed Prevalence in Germany
5.3.4. Spinal Muscular Atrophy Mutation specific Prevalence in Germany
5.4. France
5.5. Italy
5.6. Spain
5.7. United Kingdom
5.8. Japan
6. Treatment
6.1. Approaches for Spinal Muscular Atrophy
6.1.1. Nutrition
6.1.2. Respiratory Care Assessment
6.1.3. Respiratory muscle weakness
6.1.4. Orthopedic Care
6.1.5. Swallowing muscle weakness
6.1.6. Rehabilitation
6.1.7. Medications
6.1.8. Acute care management
6.1.9. Medical care site/hospital capacity considerations
6.2. Potential Therapeutic Strategies
7. Treatment Algorithm
7.1. American Academy of Neurology Guidelines
7.1.1. Treatment Algorithm for Infants Diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy through Newborn Screening
7.1.2. Guidelines for follow up of follow up of infants identified as having SMA with four copies of SMN2
8. United States Association Current Recommendations for Spinal Muscular Atrophy (Guidelines)
9. Europe Association Current Recommendations for Spinal Muscular Atrophy
10. Japan Association Current Recommendations for Spinal Muscular Atrophy
11. Unmet Needs
12. Marketed Drugs
12.1. Spinraza (nusinersen): Biogen
12.1.1. Drug Description
12.1.2. Mechanism of Action
12.1.3. Regulatory Milestones
12.1.4. Other Development Activities
12.1.5. Safety and Efficacy
12.1.6. Advantages and Disadvantages
12.1.7. Product Profile
13. Emerging Drugs
13.1. Key Cross Competition
13.2. Zolgensma: Novartis
13.2.1. Product Description
13.2.2. Other Development Activities
13.2.3. Clinical Development
13.2.4. Safety and Efficacy
13.2.5. Product Profile
13.3. Risdiplam: Hoffmann-La Roche
13.4. Reldesemtiv: Astellas Pharma/Cytokinetics
13.5. Branaplam: Novartis
13.6. Amifampridine Phosphate: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
13.7. BVS 857: Novartis
14. Spinal Muscular Atrophy: 7 Major Market Analysis
14.1. Key Findings
14.2. Market Size of Spinal Muscular Atrophy in 7MM
15. The United States Market Outlook
15.1. United States Market Size
15.1.1. Total Market size of Spinal Muscular Atrophy
15.1.2. Market Size by Therapies
16. EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook
16.1. Germany
16.1.1. Total Market size of Spinal Muscular Atrophy in Germany
16.1.2. Market Size by Therapies
16.2. France
16.2.1. Total Market Size of Spinal Muscular Atrophy
16.2.2. Market Size by Therapies
16.3. Italy
16.3.1. Total Market Size of Spinal Muscular Atrophy
16.3.2. Market Size by Therapies
16.4. Spain
16.4.1. Total Market Size of Spinal Muscular Atrophy
16.4.2. Market Size by Therapies
16.5. United Kingdom
16.5.1. Total Market Size of Spinal Muscular Atrophy
16.5.2. Market Size by Therapies
17. Japan: Market Outlook
17.1. Japan market Size
17.1.1. Total Market Size of Spinal Muscular Atrophy
17.1.2. Market Size by Therapies
18. Market Drivers
19. Market Barriers
Companies Mentioned
- Biogen
- Novartis
- Hoffmann-La Roche
- Astellas Pharma
- Cytokinetics
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9nwfp5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article