Global Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast Report 2017-2019 & 2028

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Spinal Muscular Atrophy in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom), and Japan



The Report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted market size of Spinal Muscular Atrophy from 2017 to 2028 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess underlying potential of the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Spinal Muscular Atrophy Market Overview at a Glance

2.1. Market Share (%) Distribution of Spinal Muscular Atrophy in 2017

2.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of Spinal Muscular Atrophy in 2028



3. Disease Background and Overview: Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Classification

3.3. Causes

3.4. Pathophysiology

3.5. Biomarkers in Spinal Muscular Atrophy

3.6. Symptoms

3.7. Diagnosis

3.8. Differential Diagnosis

3.9. Diagnostic Algorithm



4. Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. 7MM Total Patient Population of Spinal Muscular Atrophy

4.3. 7MM Total Diagnosed Patient Population of Spinal Muscular Atrophy



5. Country Wise-Epidemiology of Spinal Muscular Atrophy

5.1. United States

5.1.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.1.2. Spinal Muscular Atrophy Prevalent Cases in the United States

5.1.3. Spinal Muscular Atrophy Diagnosed Prevalent Cases in the United States

5.1.4. Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type specific Diagnosed Prevalence in the United States

5.1.5. Spinal Muscular Atrophy Mutation specific Prevalence in the United States

5.2. EU5 Countries

5.2.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.3. Germany

5.3.1. Spinal Muscular Atrophy Prevalent Cases in Germany

5.3.2. Spinal Muscular Atrophy Diagnosed Prevalent Cases in Germany

5.3.3. Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type specific Diagnosed Prevalence in Germany

5.3.4. Spinal Muscular Atrophy Mutation specific Prevalence in Germany

5.4. France

5.5. Italy

5.6. Spain

5.7. United Kingdom

5.8. Japan



6. Treatment

6.1. Approaches for Spinal Muscular Atrophy

6.1.1. Nutrition

6.1.2. Respiratory Care Assessment

6.1.3. Respiratory muscle weakness

6.1.4. Orthopedic Care

6.1.5. Swallowing muscle weakness

6.1.6. Rehabilitation

6.1.7. Medications

6.1.8. Acute care management

6.1.9. Medical care site/hospital capacity considerations

6.2. Potential Therapeutic Strategies



7. Treatment Algorithm

7.1. American Academy of Neurology Guidelines

7.1.1. Treatment Algorithm for Infants Diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy through Newborn Screening

7.1.2. Guidelines for follow up of follow up of infants identified as having SMA with four copies of SMN2



8. United States Association Current Recommendations for Spinal Muscular Atrophy (Guidelines)



9. Europe Association Current Recommendations for Spinal Muscular Atrophy



10. Japan Association Current Recommendations for Spinal Muscular Atrophy



11. Unmet Needs



12. Marketed Drugs

12.1. Spinraza (nusinersen): Biogen

12.1.1. Drug Description

12.1.2. Mechanism of Action

12.1.3. Regulatory Milestones

12.1.4. Other Development Activities

12.1.5. Safety and Efficacy

12.1.6. Advantages and Disadvantages

12.1.7. Product Profile



13. Emerging Drugs

13.1. Key Cross Competition

13.2. Zolgensma: Novartis

13.2.1. Product Description

13.2.2. Other Development Activities

13.2.3. Clinical Development

13.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

13.2.5. Product Profile

13.3. Risdiplam: Hoffmann-La Roche

13.4. Reldesemtiv: Astellas Pharma/Cytokinetics

13.5. Branaplam: Novartis

13.6. Amifampridine Phosphate: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

13.7. BVS 857: Novartis



14. Spinal Muscular Atrophy: 7 Major Market Analysis

14.1. Key Findings

14.2. Market Size of Spinal Muscular Atrophy in 7MM



15. The United States Market Outlook

15.1. United States Market Size

15.1.1. Total Market size of Spinal Muscular Atrophy

15.1.2. Market Size by Therapies



16. EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook

16.1. Germany

16.1.1. Total Market size of Spinal Muscular Atrophy in Germany

16.1.2. Market Size by Therapies

16.2. France

16.2.1. Total Market Size of Spinal Muscular Atrophy

16.2.2. Market Size by Therapies

16.3. Italy

16.3.1. Total Market Size of Spinal Muscular Atrophy

16.3.2. Market Size by Therapies

16.4. Spain

16.4.1. Total Market Size of Spinal Muscular Atrophy

16.4.2. Market Size by Therapies

16.5. United Kingdom

16.5.1. Total Market Size of Spinal Muscular Atrophy

16.5.2. Market Size by Therapies



17. Japan: Market Outlook

17.1. Japan market Size

17.1.1. Total Market Size of Spinal Muscular Atrophy

17.1.2. Market Size by Therapies



18. Market Drivers



19. Market Barriers



Companies Mentioned

Biogen

Novartis

Hoffmann-La Roche

Astellas Pharma

Cytokinetics

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9nwfp5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

