Global Spirulina Powder Market Analysis & Trends 2017-2027 - Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

The Global Spirulina Powder Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing popularity of vegan diet, increasing popularity of online retailing and increasing awareness about the health benefits of Spirulina powder.
Report Highlights:
Key Topics Covered:
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Growing popularity of vegan diet
3.1.2 Increasing popularity of online retailing
3.1.3 Increasing awareness about the health benefits of spirulina powder
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
4 Spirulina powder Market, By Nature
4.1 Conventional
4.2 Organic
5 Spirulina powder Market, By Sales Channel
5.1 Retail Sales
5.1.1 Retail Market Forecast to 2027
5.1.1.1 Online Retail
5.1.1.2 Modern Trade
5.1.1.3 Pharmacy and Drug Stores
5.1.1.4 Specialty Stores
5.1.1.5 Other Retails
5.2 Direct Sales
6 Spirulina powder Market, By Application
6.1 Food and Beverages
6.2 Animal and Aquaculture Feed
6.3 Dietary Supplements & Pharmaceuticals
6.4 Cosmetics and Personal Care
6.5 Other Applications
7 Spirulina powder Market, By Geography
9 Leading Companies
9.1 Sensient Technologies Corp.
9.2 Parry Nutraceuticals Limited
9.3 Now Health Group Inc.
9.4 Naturex S.A.
9.5 Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd
9.6 GNT Holding B.V.
9.7 GNC Holdings, Inc.
9.8 Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co., Ltd.
9.9 Fraken Biochem Co., Ltd.
9.10 Far East Bio-Tec Co., Ltd. (ALGAPHARMA BIOTECH CORP.)
9.11 Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-Engineering Co., Ltd.
9.12 Dhler GmbH
9.13 DIC Corporation
9.14 DDW Inc.
9.15 Cyanotech Corp
9.16 Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
