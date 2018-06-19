Global Spirulina Powder Market Analysis & Trends 2017-2027 - Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

The Global Spirulina Powder Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing popularity of vegan diet, increasing popularity of online retailing and increasing awareness about the health benefits of Spirulina powder.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growing popularity of vegan diet

3.1.2 Increasing popularity of online retailing

3.1.3 Increasing awareness about the health benefits of spirulina powder

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Spirulina powder Market, By Nature

4.1 Conventional

4.2 Organic



5 Spirulina powder Market, By Sales Channel

5.1 Retail Sales

5.1.1 Retail Market Forecast to 2027

5.1.1.1 Online Retail

5.1.1.2 Modern Trade

5.1.1.3 Pharmacy and Drug Stores

5.1.1.4 Specialty Stores

5.1.1.5 Other Retails

5.2 Direct Sales



6 Spirulina powder Market, By Application

6.1 Food and Beverages

6.2 Animal and Aquaculture Feed

6.3 Dietary Supplements & Pharmaceuticals

6.4 Cosmetics and Personal Care

6.5 Other Applications



7 Spirulina powder Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities



9 Leading Companies

9.1 Sensient Technologies Corp.

9.2 Parry Nutraceuticals Limited

9.3 Now Health Group Inc.

9.4 Naturex S.A.

9.5 Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd

9.6 GNT Holding B.V.

9.7 GNC Holdings, Inc.

9.8 Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co., Ltd.

9.9 Fraken Biochem Co., Ltd.

9.10 Far East Bio-Tec Co., Ltd. (ALGAPHARMA BIOTECH CORP.)

9.11 Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-Engineering Co., Ltd.

9.12 Dhler GmbH

9.13 DIC Corporation

9.14 DDW Inc.

9.15 Cyanotech Corp

9.16 Chr. Hansen Holding A/S



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9l9vj2/global_spirulina?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-spirulina-powder-market-analysis--trends-2017-2027---growth-opportunitiesinvestment-opportunities-300668606.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

