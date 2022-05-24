Global Spoolable Pipes Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Spoolable Pipes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global spoolable pipes market reached a value of US$ 1.62 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 2.1 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.10% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Spoolable pipes are flexible pipes manufactured using polymeric materials reinforced with carbon and glass fibers. They can be wound on a reel and provide ease in installation and transportation. They are commonly available in composite and reinforced thermoplastic variants. Spoolable pipes are widely used in the production of gathering lines, jumpers, subsea flowlines, directional drilling, well intervention, and injection lines.

They are also used for the transportation of refined and crude petroleum fuels, such as natural gas and oil, and other fuels, including slurry, sewage, and water. These pipes maintain structural integrity under extreme temperatures and exhibit excellent resistance to corrosion, erosion, pressure, and chemicals. Spoolable pipes also possess other beneficial properties, such as high fatigue resistance, enhanced flow rates, reduced maintenance costs, and fast commissioning.



Spoolable Pipes Market Trends

The significant growth in the oil and gas industry across the globe is the key factor driving the market growth. Spoolable pipes are widely used for the transportation of crude oil and natural gas due to their low maintenance and installation properties. In line with this, the widespread product adoption in gas gathering lines is favoring the market growth.

Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the development of complementary spoolable composite pipe technology for enhancing performance at high loads, are providing a considerable boost to the market growth. In addition to this, the increasing utilization of spoolable pipes in water distribution, mining, and water treatment on account of resistance to contamination and the minimized risks of microbial contamination is positively impacting the market growth.

Apart from this, the increasing demand for fiber-reinforced spoolable pipes and the widespread product adoption for the renovation and repair of traditional piping systems are anticipated to create a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Baker Hughes Company, FlexSteel Pipeline Technologies Inc., Future Pipe Industries, Hebei Heng An Tai Pipeline Co. Ltd, Magma Global Ltd. (TechnipFMC plc), NOV Inc., Pipelife International Gmbh (Wienerberger AG), Shawcor Ltd., Smartpipe Technologies and Strohm B.V.



