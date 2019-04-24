Global Sportech Textiles Market 2019-2023 - Rising Innovative Product Launches / Increasing Number of Strategic Alliances / Growing Sustainability Practices in Sportech Textiles
Apr 24, 2019, 07:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sportech Textiles Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The sportech textiles market will register a CAGR of over 8% by 2023.
Factors such as lifestyle changes and the increasing participation in fitness activities have increased the demand for sportswear, athleisure, activewear, and gym vests. The rising demand for sports apparel drives the global sportech textiles market. Sportech textiles are used to produce sports apparels, including jerseys, team uniforms, and other durable wear, for performance training of athletes.
The increasing focus on the safety and performance of end-users has led to the development and use of highly functional materials in sportswear and outdoor leisure clothing. The high demand for active sportswear has led to the demand for premium priced, branded specialty fibers that improve dissipation of heat and moisture at high metabolic rates.
Government initiatives support sportech textiles market
Government initiatives and benefits such as tax concessions, special financial packages, and provisions for foreign and government investments attract vendors, improve the market condition, increase profits, and make consumers aware of the use of technical textiles such as sportech textiles.
Volatility in raw material prices
The prices of raw materials used to manufacture sportech textiles are extremely volatile as these materials are obtained from crude oil or forests. Price volatility will lead to inflation in raw material prices, which can increase the procurement cost and reduce profit margins for vendors.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Players
- DowDuPont
- Schoeller Switzerland
- SKAPS Industries
- Solvay
- Toray Industries, Inc.
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Sports shoe components - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Sports composites - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Other sportech textiles - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Rising innovative product launches
- Increasing number of strategic alliances
- Growing sustainability practices in sportech textiles
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- DowDuPont
- Schoeller Switzerland
- SKAPS Industries
- Solvay
- Toray Industries, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9setad
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article