Global Sports and Energy Drinks Market Report 2021: Market Reached a Value of $93.3 Billion in 2020 - Focus on Isotonic, Hypertonic and Hypotonic

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sports and Energy Drinks Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sports and energy drinks market reached a value of US$ 93.3 Billion in 2020.



Sports and energy drinks refer to beverages which replenish electrolytes and carbohydrates in the body while engaging in sports and fitness activities. Sports drinks are widely consumed by athletes and sports enthusiasts as these drinks are rich in chlorides, calcium, sodium, magnesium and potassium.



On the other hand, energy drinks contain sugar and stimulant compounds which provide mental and physical stimulation to consumers. Energy drinks can be both aerated and non-aerated which may contain caffeine, amino acids, herbal extracts and sweeteners.



As these drinks offer an instant boost of energy, their demand is proliferating across the globe, especially among millennials. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global sports and energy drinks market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.



Global Sports and Energy Drinks Market Drivers:



The growing popularity of unconventional fitness activities like yoga and aerobics along with the rising trend of participation in half and full marathons has propelled the demand for energy drinks worldwide.



Additionally, as consumers are becoming conscious about the health issues caused by the regular consumption of non-organic sports and energy drinks, several manufacturers are launching drinks containing natural ingredients such as organic guarana and raw green coffee bean extracts.



Moreover, they are developing their products by including varied ingredients and different packaging techniques like pill-shaped bottles. Apart from this, companies are investing in innovative marketing and advertising strategies to widen their product portfolio.



They are also introducing tailor-made flavors and limited-edition products, for instance, Monster Beverage Corporation launched its Valentino Rossi special edition citrus-flavored energy drink in 2014 which targeted a specific consumer-base.



Market Summary:

Based on the product type, the market has been segmented into isotonic, hypertonic and hypotonic. Isotonic drinks currently hold the largest market share.

Based on the packaging type, the market has been segmented into bottles (pet/glass), cans and others. Bottles (pet/glass) currently represent the largest packaging type.

Based on the distribution channel, the market has been segmented into, supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online and others. Convenience stores currently represent the largest distribution channel accounting for the majority of the market share.

Based on the product type, the market has been segmented into alcoholic and non-alcoholic. Alcohol-based drinks currently hold majority of the market share.

Based on the type, the market has been segmented into non-organic and organic. Non-organic energy drinks currently represent the leading category.

Based on the packaging type, the market has been segmented into bottles (pet/glass), cans and others. Bottles (pet/glass) currently hold the largest market share.

Based on the distribution channel, the market has been segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online and others. Convenience stores currently represent the largest distribution channel accounting for the majority of the market share.

Based on the target consumer, the market has been segmented into teenagers, adults and geriatric population. Adults currently account for the majority of the market share.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Sports Drinks Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5.1 Isotonic

5.5.2 Hypertonic

5.5.3 Hypotonic

5.6 Market Breakup by Packaging

5.6.1 Bottle (Pet/Glass)

5.6.2 Can

5.6.3 Others

5.7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.7.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

5.7.2 Convenience Stores

5.7.3 Online

5.7.4 Others

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Global Energy Drinks Market

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.3 Impact of COVID-19

6.4 Market Breakup by Region

6.5 Market Breakup by Product

6.5.1 Alcoholic

6.5.2 Non-Alcoholic

6.6 Market Breakup by Type

6.6.1 Non-Organic

6.6.2 Organic

6.7 Market Breakup by Packaging Type

6.7.1 Bottle (Pet/Glass)

6.7.2 Can

6.7.3 Others

6.8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

6.8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

6.8.2 Convenience Stores

6.8.3 Online

6.8.4 Others

6.9 Market Breakup by Target Consumer

6.9.1 Teenagers

6.9.2 Adults

6.9.3 Geriatric Population

6.10 Market Forecast



7 Global Sports and Energy Drinks Industry: SWOT Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 Strengths

7.3 Weaknesses

7.4 Opportunities

7.5 Threats



8 Global Sports and Energy Drinks Industry: Value Chain Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 Research and Development

8.3 Raw Material Procurement

8.4 Manufacturing

8.5 Marketing

8.6 Distribution

8.7 End-Use



9 Global Sports and Energy Drinks Industry: Porters Five Forces Analysis



10 Global Sports and Energy Drinks Industry: Price Analysis



11 Sports and Energy Drinks Manufacturing Process

11.1 Product Overview

11.2 Raw Material Requirements

11.3 Manufacturing Process

11.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Structure

12.2 Key Players

12.3 Profiles of Key Players

Abbott Nutrition Co.

AJE Group

Britvic PLC

Champion Nutrition Inc.

D'angelo

Extreme Drinks Co.

Fraser & Neave Holdings BHD

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Red Bull

Rockstar Inc

Coca cola

PepsiCo

Arizona Beverage Company

National Beverage Corp

Dr. Pepper Snapple Group

Living Essentials

Cloud 9

Vitale Beverages Pvt Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hcoj8w





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

