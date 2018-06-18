Global Sports and Fitness Clothing Markets to 2024: 3D-Printing to Drive Growth of Customized Intelligent Sports and Fitness Clothing Market

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Sports and Fitness Clothing in US$ Million by the following Segments:

Sports Apparel

Fitness Clothing

The report profiles 326 companies including many key and niche players such as:



ASICS Corporation ( Japan )

) adidas AG ( Germany )

) Reebok International Limited ( USA )

) Anta Sports Products Limited ( China )

) Bravada International Ltd. ( USA )

) Columbia Sportswear Company ( USA )

) Fila, Ltd. ( South Korea )

) GK Elite Sportswear ( USA )

) Hanesbrands, Inc. ( USA )

) Hosa International ( China )

) Kappa ( Italy )

) Li Ning Company Limited ( China )

) lululemon athletica Inc. ( Canada )

) Mizuno Corporation ( Japan )

) Mizuno USA , Inc. ( USA )

, Inc. ( ) Nike, Inc. ( USA )

) Patagonia, Inc. ( USA )

) Peak Sport Products Co., Ltd. ( China )

) prAna ( USA )

) Puma SE ( Germany )

) TerraFrog Clothing Corporation ( Canada )

) The Gap, Inc. ( USA )

) Under Armour, Inc. ( USA )

) VF Corporation ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Sports and Fitness Clothing: Blurring Lines of Differentiation

Evolutionary View of Fitness Clothing Market

Global Market Analysis



2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Competition

Core Competencies to Excel in Sportswear Market

Brand Positioning

A Key Competitive Factor

A Review of Select Sportswear Players

Nike, Inc.

adidas Group

Puma SE

Li Ning Company Limited

Under Armour, Inc

Lululemon Athletica Inc



3. MARKET DYNAMICS

Sports Apparel Sees an Image Makeover

R&D

A Major Determinant of Success in the Industry

Managing Value Chain Engenders Cost Competitiveness

Companies Restructure Manufacturing Operations

Innovation Takes Precedence over Logistics

Marketing and Branding

The Other Key Differentiators

Rise of Performance Apparel

Fuelling Efforts on Innovation



4. TRENDS & ISSUES

3D-Printing to Drive Growth of Customized Intelligent Sports and Fitness Clothing Market

Sports Apparel Trends

Smart Workout Gear - The Next Big Sportswear Trend

Growing Demand for Athleisure Wear Unveils New Opportunities

Emerging Fitness Trends Shape the Clothing Market

Sportswear

Making a Style Statement

Connected Clothing

Onset of a New Era

Women's Sports and Fitness Apparel Posts Steady Growth

General Apparel Brands Attempt to Enter into Sportswear

Demand for Indoor Sportswear Surges

Focus on Women's Active Wear on Rise

Intimate Sports Apparel

An Emerging Market

Team Sports Apparel

Fuels Growth

Performance Apparel

A Rising Segment

Moisture Management

A New Generation Fiber Trend

Sales of Heated Clothing Pick Up

Innovations in Snow Sports Apparel

Growth of E-Commerce Presents Strong Opportunities

Fitness Clothing Trends

Incessant Technological Innovations Dot Fitness Clothing Market

Eco-friendly Fitness Clothing Finds Increasing Takers

Blurring Lines between Exercise Wear and Street Wear

Yoga Pants

Depicting Versatility in Use

Fashionable Swimwear Market On-Rise



5. CONSUMER AND DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE

Men's and Boy's Sportswear Market

Sports Apparel

Not Just for Sports

Trends

Key Factors Driving Men's and Boys' Sportswear Market

Fashion-Forward Features in Sports Apparel

Women's Sportswear Market

T-Shirts and Sweatshirts

Shorts

Slacks

Other Garments

Women Getting Attracted to TV Sports

Children's Sportswear Market

Licensed Sports Apparel Market Encouraged by Team Sports

Changing Trends in Fabric Manufacturing

Expanding Population and Urbanization Fuels Demand

Economy and & Spending Habits

Expanding Middle Class Population Propels Sales



6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



7. RAW MATERIALS OVERVIEW

Technological Innovation: Crucial Factor

Trends

Fiber and Fabrics

Textiles

Contemporary Sportswear Fabrics



8. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/LAUNCHES

Bear Claw Fitness Unveils Online Athletic Clothing Collection for Fitness Conscious Consumers

Dick's Sporting Goods Launches Second Skin, an Exclusive Technology-Rich Compression Apparel Line for Athletes

Nike Unveils New Line of Swoosh Branded Muslim Hijab Sportswear

Nike Pro Hijab

LIDL Introduces New Running Range of Affordable Gym Wear for Fitness Fanatics

Mission Introduces VaporActive Apparel Collection with Quicker Thermoregulation for Athletes

H&M Introduces For Every Victory' Collection of New Athlete- Tested Activewear for Summer

Animal Introduces New Active' Fitness and Training Clothing Collection

Columbia Sportswear Introduces New Range of Performance Golf Apparel

Athleta to Introduce Girls' Performance and Lifestyle Clothing Line

Athleta Girl

Adidas Unveils New Apparel Line for Teen Women Athletes



9. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

lululemon Announces Strategic Partnership with 7mesh Industries to Co-Create Advanced Technical Transformational Apparel Range

Adidas to Sell TaylorMade, Adams Golf and Ashworth Golf Brands to New Affiliate of KPS Capital Partners

VF Sells Licensed Sports Group Business to Fanatics

lululemon Inaugurates First Store in Japan for Technical Product Designs Range

lulumelon Opens First Shop-in-Shop Retail Space in Ireland at Brown Thomas

JD Sports to Launch First Store in Australia

Performance Sports Group Concludes Sale of All Assets & North American Subsidiaries to Investor Group

SewSporty Takes Over Stonewear from Great Trango Holdings and Expands Women's Performance Apparel Range

Chelsea Football Club Announces New Long-Term Technical Partnership with Nike to Supply Kits

The adidas Group Divests Mitchell & Ness Business to New Entity of Juggernaut Capital Partners

Adidas Partners with Kanye West to Develop and Create YEEZY Branded Products Range

Manchester United Partners with Columbia Sportswear for Dual Branded Line of Outerwear

NBA Inks Multi-Year Apparel Partnership Deal with Nike



10. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



11. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 326 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 344)

The United States (168)

(168) Canada (22)

(22) Japan (5)

(5) Europe (98)

(98) France (4)

(4)

Germany (12)

(12)

The United Kingdom (34)

(34)

Italy (22)

(22)

Spain (4)

(4)

Rest of Europe (22)

(22) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (43)

(Excluding Japan) (43) Latin America (4)

(4) Africa (4)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f54wp2/global_sports_and?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-sports-and-fitness-clothing-markets-to-2024-3d-printing-to-drive-growth-of-customized-intelligent-sports-and-fitness-clothing-market-300667596.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

