Global Sports Fishing Equipment Markets, 2016-2018 & 2019-2024: Manufacturers Develop New Equipment to Address Evolving Fishing Requirements

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sports Fishing Equipment - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Sports Fishing Equipment in US$ by the following Product Segments:

Rods

Reels & Poles

Lures

Flies & Baits

Fishing Lines

Hooks

Others

The report profiles 167 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Aftco Mfg. Co., Inc. ( USA )

) Daiwa Corporation ( USA )

) Eagle Claw Fishing Tackle Co. (USA)

Eppinger Mfg. Co. (USA)

Gamakatsu Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Grandt Industries, Inc. ( USA )

) Jim Teeny, Inc. ( USA )

) Koppers Fishing and Tackle Corp. ( Canada )

) O. Mustad & Son A.S. ( Norway )

( ) Okuma Fishing Tackle Corporation ( USA )

) Plano Synergy Holdings, Inc. ( USA )

) PRADCO Outdoor Brands, Inc. ( USA )

) Pure Fishing, Inc. ( USA )

) Abu Garcia

Berkley

Fenwick

PENN

Pflueger

Rapala VMC Corporation ( Finland )

) Rome Specialty Company, Inc. ( USA )

) Sea Master Enterprise Co., Ltd. ( Taiwan )

) Shimano, Inc. ( Japan )

) St. Croix of Park Falls , Ltd. ( USA )

, Ltd. ( ) Taylor Fly Fishing ( USA )

) TICA Fishing Tackle ( China )

) Zebco Sales Company, LLC ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Fishing Rods

Fishing Reels

Fishing Lures

Fishing Flies

Fishing Bait

Fishing Lines

Fishing Hooks

Fishing Nets

Floats

Fishing Sinker

Fishing Swivel

Tackle Boxes

Other Fishing Equipment



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Sports Fishing Equipment: Meeting the Ever-Changing Needs of Recreational Fishing, the Healthful Pastime

Myriad Health and Well-Being Benefits of Recreational Fishing Drive Widespread Adoption of Fishing Equipment

Key Health and Well-Being Benefits of Recreational Fishing Ranked in the Order of Importance

Global Market Outlook

Developed Countries are Traditional Revenue Contributors, while Developing Countries Spearhead Market Growth

Lures, Flies, & Baits: The Fastest Growing Segment



3. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS & ISSUES

Steady Proliferation of Connected Electronic Fishing Devices Drive Healthy Market Growth

Select Innovative Electronic Sports Fishing-Related Products

AngLR Tracker for Fishing Rod

FishSentry Connected Fishing Rods

PowerRay Underwater Robot

Marcum Recon 5 Underwater Camera

FLIR Ocean Scout TK Night-Vision Camera

Garmin Striker Fishfinder

Humminbird HELIX 10

Berkley's PowerBait MaxScent, SOLIX GPS, and KastKing's BioSpool

A Fishing Camera for Easy Underwater Viewing Using Tablets or Smartphones

Bobber with an Integrated Intel Chip

Notable Advanced Electronic Fishing Lures

Passion for Outdoors and the Drive to Preserve Nature Drive Demand from the Millennials Population

Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators

Disruptive Technologies that Transformed the Sports Fishing Boats over the Years

Electronics

The Internet

Braided Line

Smartphones

Mezzanines

Computer-Controlled Diesel-Engine Technology

Pod Drives

Composite Construction

Satellite Communications

Focus on Developing Fishing Infrastructure Platforms Strengthens Market Prospects

Surging Popularity of Kayak Fishing Benefits Market Expansion

Increasing Disposable Incomes to Propel Sports Fishing Equipment Sales

Surging Interest in Fishing among Women Opens Up Growth Avenues



4. INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS

Airbomb: A Revolutionary Mid-Air Baiting Device

Shimano Develops World's Most Advanced Fishing Reel

Lures Mimic Sounds of Fish

Lures with Characteristic Wobbling Action

Bait Covers More Water to Find Feeding Fish

3D Printed Fishing Bobbers

Recent ARC Fishing Innovations

Advancements in Fly Fishing Reels

Innovative Fishing Accessories

Other Innovative Fishing Rods, Lures and Reels

Fishing Baits

Fishing Reels

Fishing Rods

Fishing Tackle and Gear



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Sports Fishing Equipment: A Prelude

Types of Sports Fishing Equipment

Fishing Rods

Fly Fishing Rods

Spin Casting Rods

Spinning Rods

Ice Fishing Rods

Ultra-Light Rods

Surf Rods

Standard Beachcasting

Bass Rod

Conventional Boat Rods

Uptide Rods

Specialist Rods

Fishing Reels

Spin-Casting Reel

Bait Casting Reel

Fly Reel

Spinning Reel

Fishing Lures

Fishing Flies

Fishing Bait

Natural Bait

Artificial Bait

Fishing Lines

Fishing Hooks

Fishing Nets

Floats

Fishing Sinker

Fishing Swivel

Tackle Boxes

Fishing Techniques

Angling

Trolling

Long-Line Fishing

Snagging



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Sports Fishing Equipment: A Highly Fragmented Marketplace

Leading Fishing Rod Brands Worldwide

Shimano: A Dominant Force in the Fishing Gear Market

Floating Minnow from Rapala: The Story of Invention to Commercialization

Notable Fishing Equipment Brands by Category

Fishing Reels and their Features

Fishing Rods and their Features

Fishing Gears and their Features

Competition: Noteworthy Trends

Manufacturers Develop New Equipment to Address Evolving Fishing Requirements

Brand Loyalty Increase Value of Premium Brands

Strategic Acquisitions: A Key Trend

Seasonal Fishing Tackle Demand: A Major Concern for Manufacturers



6.1 Focus on Select Global Players



6.2 Product Launches

Daiwa Releases EXIST Spinning Reels

Megabass Launches OROCHI XX Series

DAIWA's Emeraldas Releases Emeraldas MX '17 Eging Reel

Shimano Introduces Saltwater-Fishing Products

Z-Man Announces Lineup of Fishing Lures

St. Croix Launches Imperial USA Fly Rod

Okuma Launches Okuma PCH Custom Rods



6.3 Recent Industry Activity

Newell Brands Announce Plans to Divest Pure Fishing

Marukyu Europe Sells RigMarole

PRADCO Acquires War Eagle Custom Lures

Lew's Acquires Strike King

Big Rock Sports to Acquire Redl Sports

Castanea Partners with Simms Fishing Products

Gibbs-Delta Tackle Acquires O'Ki Brand



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



9. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 167 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 180)

The United States (69)

(69) Canada (3)

(3) Japan (7)

(7) Europe (54)

(54) France (7)

(7)

Germany (3)

(3)

The United Kingdom (6)

(6)

Italy (10)

(10)

Spain (4)

(4)

Rest of Europe (24)

(24) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (47)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sr4mz8





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

