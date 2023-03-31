Global Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Strategic Business Report 2023: Clean Label Products Set to Make Robust Gains

DUBLIN, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks estimated at US$90 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$149.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Sports Nutrition, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$30.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Sports/Energy Foods segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $41.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR



The Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$41.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 5.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$12.9 Billion by the year 2030.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Sports Nutrition Industry Faces Unique Challenges Amid the Pandemic

Global Sports Industry Revenues (In US$ Billion)

Changing Relationship with Exercise Opens New Avenues for Sports Nutrition Brands

Fitness Routine Changes of People as A Result of COVID-19

Sports Nutrition Brands Align Strategies with Evolving Consumer Choices

Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks: A Prelude

Consumption of Sports Nutrition Products by Consumer Type

Product Overview and Scope

Sports and Energy Foods

Sports and Energy Drinks

Major Ingredients and their Attributes

Differences between Sports and Energy Drinks

Sports Drinks

Energy Drinks

Sports Nutrition

Market Outlook

Sports and Energy Drinks Dominate the Market

Growth Trend in the Energy Drinks Market to Continue

Developing Markets Drive Market Growth

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Key Challenges

COMPETITION

Market Share of Leading Players in the Global Sports Nutrition Market: 2019

Niche Players Encroach on Big Brands' Space

Competition in Sports Drinks Market

Disruptive Sports Nutrition Offerings from Entrepreneurial Startups

Brand Positioning: A Must for Functional Sports Drinks

Beverage Companies Seek Bigger Role in Energy Drink Market

Constant Flavor Innovations: The Saga Continues

Producers to Leverage Opportunities Offered by Underpenetrated Developing Countries

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Key Evolving Trends Shaping Future Market Growth

Shift towards Personalization & Customization

More Diverse RTD Beverages Offering on the Cards

Gap between Economical and Premium Products to Widen Further

Shift towards Convenient Nutrition to Become More Rampant

Sustainability Practices Make their Way into Sports Nutrition Domain

Immune Health Products Gain Traction

Active Lifestyle Consumers Extend Opportunities

Technology Trends Impacting Sports Nutrition Market

Clean Label Products Set to Make Robust Gains

Blurring Lines between Sports Nutrition and Standard Health & Wellness Foods Drive Strong Market Growth

Focus on Functional Sports Nutrition Foods and Beverages

Need for Quick Meal Replacement, Healthy Snack Boosts Demand from Non-Athletes

Endurance, Cardiovascular, Bone Health, and Other Wide Ranging Benefits Drive Robust Demand for Protein-Based Products

Shift to Plant-based Protein Aid Market Growth

Plant-based Products: An Emerging Trend

Growth in Gyms, and Health Clubs to Improve Demand

Number of Health and Fitness Clubs Worldwide (in Thousands): 2011: 2025

Sports & Energy Drinks Get Mainstream

Recent Trends in the Sports and Energy Drinks Market

The Smart Edge to Esports Drinks

Fortified Rehydration Drinks and Powders

Superdrinks : The All-in-One Solution

Product Migration to Natural Sweeteners

Health Issues to Lower Demand for Sugar-Sweetened Products

Top 10 Claims of Product Launches in the Global Sports & Energy Drinks Market

Trend towards Natural, Plant-based, Clean Drinks

Nootropic Energy

Growing Interest in Indulgent, Nutritious, and Convenient On-the-go Snacks Drive Demand for Nutrition Bars

Recent Trends in Nutrition Bars

Changing Consumer Needs Drive Demand for Whole Grain Nutrition Bars

Demand for Natural, Clinically-Proven Ingredients Witness an Upward Trend

Changing Face of Sports Drink Formulations

Creatine, Ribose, and CoQ10: Important Ingredients in Products Meant for Pre-Workout

With Fitness & Gym Trainers Promoting Healthy Diets as Part of Fitness Routines, Health & Wellness Foods Market Set to Grow

Online Retail Gains Spotlight Amid COVID-19

Global Retail E-Commerce Website Traffic in Average Monthly Visits (in Billions) for Jun-2019 to Jun-2020

Millennials Inclination towards Health & Fitness and the Ensuing Focus on Health Foods and Drinks Drive Market Gains

Global Millennials Population Spread by Region: 2019

Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population in Select Countries: 2019

Focus of Young Women on Sports and Fitness Benefit Market Expansion

on Sports and Fitness Benefit Market Expansion Increasing Obesity Levels Underpins Market Growth

Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US$) due to Obesity

EXHIBIT : Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2030P

Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Ballooning population

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Exponential Increase in Urban Population

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Increasing Affluence of the Ballooning Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

