Global Sports Optic Markets, 2019-2024 - Increasing Games Using Sports Optic & Emerging Application in Sports Technology

The sports optic market is projected to reach USD 1.8 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 2.71% during that period.



The expected market growth can largely be attributed to enhanced fan engagement/experience. Further, superior performance specifications such as clarity, sharpness, portability, and magnification, and size are also driving the sports optic market. Moreover, increasing games using sports optic and emerging application in sports technology are expected to fuel the growth of the market in the coming years. Competition from in-house entertainment systems is acting as a major challenge for the growth of the sports optic market.



Sports binoculars market to hold the largest size in sports optic market during forecast period

Binocular is a universal product used by spectators in all types of games. Currently, binoculars come in different ranges where people can experience the 3D view and high-tech binoculars that are designed to experience the high quality of a distant image, boosting the market for binoculars especially in shooting sports, golf, and horse racing. In recent years, video LCD binoculars and hands-free binoculars have also gained high traction in the sports industry.

Water sports to grow at highest CAGR in sports optics market during forecast period



Demand for sports optic is growing at a fast rate because of increasing participation for water sports across all age groups and outdoor recreational activities. Factors such as water sports facilities, advancement in water sports infrastructure and technological advancement of sports optics product used in water sports are expected to drive the sports optic market for water sports.

North America accounted for the largest share in sports optic market during forecast period

North America, being the early adopter of advanced sports optic products, accounts for the largest share of the sports optic market followed by Europe and APAC. The growth of the sports optic market in the region can be attributed to the presence of several major market players in the region.



North American companies have been contributing to the evolution and development of sports optic to gain competitive advantage and increase their business productivity. Governments in the region have increased their spending on gaming infrastructure, which has fuelled the market for sports optic in the region. Moreover, a high number of golf courses in the US is also boosting the demand for sports optics (especially rangefinders) in the region. (US).



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Sports Optic Market (2019-2024)

4.2 Sports Telescopes Market, By Games

4.3 Sports Optics Market for Golf, By Products

4.4 North American Sports Optic Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Enhanced Fan Engagement/Experience

5.2.1.2 Superior Performance Specifications Such as Clarity, Sharpness, Portability, and Magnification

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Advanced Sports Optic

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Games Using Sports Optic

5.2.3.2 Emerging Application in Sports Technology

5.2.4 Challenge

5.2.4.1 Competition From In-House Entertainment Systems

5.3 Value Chain Analysis



6 Sports Optic Market, By Products

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Telescopes

6.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Telescopes in Water Sport and Snow Sport is Driving the Telescopes Market

6.3 Binoculars

6.3.1 Binoculars Hold A Larger Share in the Sports Optic Market

6.4 Rifle Scopes

6.4.1 Increasing Number of Sports Shooting Events is Expected to Fuel the Rifle Scopes Market

6.5 Rangefinders

6.5.1 Golf is the Prominent Game Using Rangefinders



7 Sports Optic Market, By Games

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Shooting Sports

7.2.1 Shooting Sports Holds A Larger Share in the Sports Optic Market

7.3 Golf

7.3.1 Rangefinders in Golf Have an Important Impact on the Performance of the Players,

7.4 Water Sport

7.4.1 Telescopes Hold A Major Share in Water Sport

7.5 Wheel Sport

7.5.1 Increasing Participation of Cycling Activities and Recreational Activities is Driving the Wheel Sport Market

7.6 Snow Sport

7.6.1 Binoculars Hold A Major Share in the Snow Sports

7.7 Horse Racing

7.7.1 Rangefinders are Expected to Grow at A Highest Rate in Horse Racing Sport

7.8 Other Games

7.8.1 Increasing Number of Sports Leagues are Expected to Drive the Sports Optics Market for Other Games



8 Geographic Analysis

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Increasing Number of Events is Boosting Sports Optic Market in Europe

8.3 North America

8.3.1 North America is A Key Region in the Sports Optics Market in Terms of Market Share

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 APAC Holds Vast Opportunities for the Development and Use of Advanced Sports Optic Market.

8.5 RoW

8.5.1 Sustainable Sport Facility Investments in MEA is Expected to Fuel the Sports Optic Market



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Ranking Analysis

9.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

9.3.1 Visionary Leaders

9.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

9.3.3 Innovators

9.3.4 Emerging Companies

9.4 Competitive Scenario

9.4.1 Product Launch and Development

9.4.2 Exhibition, Award, and Event

9.4.3 Partnership

9.4.4 Acquisition



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Key Players

10.1.1 Nikon

10.1.2 Carl Zeiss

10.1.3 Leupold & Stevens

10.1.4 Bushnell

10.1.5 Trijicon

10.1.6 Celestron

10.1.7 Burris

10.1.8 Leica Camera

10.1.9 Swarovski Optik

10.1.10 ATN Corporation

10.2 Other Key Companies

10.2.1 Hawke

10.2.2 Vortex Optics

10.2.3 Nightforce Optics

10.2.4 Athlon Optics

10.2.5 Flir Systems

10.2.6 Meopta

10.2.7 U.S. Optics

10.2.8 SIG Sauer

10.2.9 Eotech

10.2.10 Primary Arms



