Global Spotlight Award 2022 Nominees of Academy Awards® Qualifying Short Shorts Film Festival & ASIA 2022 Were Announced on June 4th, "Short Film Day"

6 Short Films: Taylor Swift, Go Soo, Taron Egerton＆Lucy Boynton, Tilda Cobham-Hervey & Dev Patel, Eddie Alcazar ＆ Darren Aronfsky, and Critics Company are nominated.

SHIBUYA WARD, Japan, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA) 2022, the largest international short film festival in Asia, accredited by the Academy Awards, started on June 4th, 1999 and the day was registered as "Short Film Film Day" in 2018.

This year, the 24th anniversary of the festival, will be held under the theme of "Meta Cinema". We are exploring a new era of film, such as the utilization of AI and neuroscience, online screening, and VR short film experience in a virtual space.

The Global Spotlight Award is given to a work that conveys the present of the world in a changing world and opens up new possibilities for a filmmaker and supports short films that unites the world.

The nominees of the second global spotlight award are six films:

Taylor Swift "All Too Well: The Short Film" (USA), which was screened at the Tribeca Film Festival, short film of the popular online battle royal game "PUBG UNIVERSE", "Bystanders" (Korea) starring Go Soo ("Okunyo"), screened at the Venetian Film Festival, VR short film "Glimpse" (UK / France / Ireland) voiced by Taron Egerton ("Rocketman") and Lucy Boynton ("Bohemian Rhapsody"), NFT animation "Roborovski" (Australia) by Tilda Kobham-Harvey and Dev Petal ("Hotel Mumbai"), "Vandal" (USA) by Eddie Alkazar and Darren Aronofsky ("Black Swan") depicting robotomy, and "Timothee" (Nigeria), by a teenagers video production group, Critics Company.

SSFF & ASIA is paying attention to 6 works of artists and actors who are active in the world challenge various new creatives such as music, games, VR, and NFT. Of the 6 films.

The award-winning films will be announced at the opening ceremony of the film festival held on June 7th.

SSFF & ASIA has started global streaming of more than 185 short films at Online Venue.

[Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2022]

■Dates: Festival - Tuesday, June 7th to Monday, June 20th

＊Online venue: Thursday, April 28th - Thursday, June 30th

■Screening venues: Online venues and multiple venues in Tokyo

＊Screening period differs for each venue.

■Entry fee: Free of charge with the exception of special events

■Homepage: https://shortshorts.org/2022/en/

