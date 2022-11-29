Global Squalene Market Report 2022 to 2027 - New Renewable Sources for Squalene Production Presents Opportunities

Nov 29, 2022, 05:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Squalene Market by Source Type (Animal Source (Shark Liver Oil), Vegetable Source (Olive Oil, Palm Oil, Amaranth Oil), Biosynthetic (GM Yeast]), End-use Industry (Cosmetics, Food, and Pharmaceuticals), and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The squalene market is estimated to grow to USD 198 million by 2027 from USD 143 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.8%.
The growth in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to be a major driver for squalene demand in the future. The increase in pharmaceutical R&D activities has led to a rise in potential applications of squalene in several end-use sectors.
Increasing R&D activities in the oncology segment, along with increasing spending on oncology medicines, are expected to drive the market. For instance, experimental studies have shown that squalene-supplemented diets lead to increased performance of the immune system.
In addition, laboratory studies have confirmed that squalene enhances the function of macrophages (a macrophage is a type of white blood cell that kills microorganisms, eliminates dead cells, and stimulates immune system cells). Furthermore, it exhibits anti-viral, anti-fungal, and anti-bacterial properties that make it suitable for use in the pharmaceutical industry.
Animal-sourced squalene was the second-largest source-type in terms of value, in 2021
According to the National Geographic magazine, at least 5 of 202 COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by different pharmaceutical companies across the globe rely on animal-sourced squalene. According to the New York Times, 68.5% of the global population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Therefore, the demand for animal-sourced squalene will increase till everyone gets vaccinated, which is expected to be by the end of 2024.
Cosmetics was the largest end-use industry in squalene market, in terms of value, in 2021
The squalene market's sustainability in the cosmetics industry depends on the skincare segment of the industry. Squalene has various applications in all the different categories of the skincare segment, such as facial care, hand & body care, and sun care. The rising consumer awareness of using high-quality products and willingness to pay for premium products are the major factors driving the demand in the region. The growing awareness of dangers related to exposure to the sun is a key factor contributing to the growth of the market in the skincare segment of the cosmetics industry.
North America was the second-largest squalene market, in terms of value, in 2021
The North American squalene market is witnessing moderate growth owing to the maturity of the industrial sector in the region. The rise in consciousness about beauty care and increased availability of advanced products are driving the demand for squalene in the region. The stringent regulations enforced by the governments for environmental protection and skepticism associated with animal-sourced squalene have led to an increase in the demand for biosynthetic squalene.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Brief Overview of Squalene Market
4.2 Squalene Market Size, by Region
4.3 Squalene Market in Europe, by End-use Industry and Country (2021)
4.4 Squalene Market Size, Source Type vs. Region
4.5 Squalene Market, by Major Countries
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 R&D Activities in Pharmaceuticals Industry
5.2.1.2 Rising Popularity in Nutraceuticals
5.2.1.3 Growing Demand for Cosmetic Products
5.2.1.4 Beneficial for Human Health
5.2.1.5 Demand in COVID-19 Vaccines
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Consumer Skepticism About Animal-Sourced Products and Limitations on Shark Fishing
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 New Renewable Sources for Squalene Production
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Fluctuating Costs of Raw Materials
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.4 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria
5.4.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process
5.4.2 Buying Criteria
5.5 Macroeconomic Indicators
5.5.1 GDP Trends and Forecasts for Major Economies
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Supply Chain Analysis
6.1.1 Raw Materials
6.1.2 Manufacturers
6.1.3 Distribution Network
6.1.4 End-use Industries
6.2 Squalene Market: Realistic, Pessimistic, Optimistic, and Non-COVID-19 Scenarios
6.2.1 Non-COVID-19 Scenario
6.2.2 Optimistic Scenario
6.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario
6.2.4 Realistic Scenario
6.3 Pricing Analysis
6.3.1 Average Selling Price by Key Players for End-use Industries
6.3.2 Average Selling Price, by Region
6.4 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses
6.4.1 Revenue Shifts & Revenue Pockets for Squalene Market
6.5 Squalene Market: Ecosystem
6.6 Technology Analysis
6.6.1 Supercritical Fluid Extraction Technology
6.7 Case Study Analysis
6.7.1 Case Study on Amyris, Inc.
6.8 Trade Data Statistics
6.8.1 Import Scenario of Squalene
6.8.2 Export Scenario of Squalene
6.9 Regulatory Landscape
6.9.1 Regulations on Use of Squalene
6.9.2 Regulatory Bodies
6.10 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023
6.11 Patent Analysis
6.11.1 Approach
6.11.2 Document Type
6.11.3 Jurisdiction Analysis
6.11.4 Top Applicants
7 Squalene Market, by Source Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Animal Source
7.2.1 Contains Highest Concentration of Squalene
7.3 Vegetable Source
7.3.1 Strict Regulations on Animal-Sourced Squalene to Boost Market in this Segment
7.4 Biosynthetic
7.4.1 Growing Demand for Renewable Raw Materials for Squalene Production to Drive Market
8 Squalene Market, by End-use Industry
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Cosmetics
8.2.1 Skincare Segment to be Major Market Driver in this End-use Industry
8.3 Food
8.3.1 Demand for Nutraceuticals in Emerging Economies to Drive Market
8.4 Pharmaceuticals
8.4.1 Oncology Segment to Positively Influence Market Growth
8.5 Others
9 Squalene Market, by Region
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Strategies Adopted by Key Players
10.3 Market Share Analysis
10.3.1 Ranking of Key Market Players, 2021
10.3.2 Market Share of Key Players
10.3.2.1 Kishimoto Special Liver Oil Co. Ltd.
10.3.2.2 Sophim
10.3.2.3 Amyris, Inc.
10.3.3 Revenue Analysis of Top 3 Players
10.4 Company Product Footprint Analysis
10.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Tier 1)
10.5.1 Stars
10.5.2 Emerging Leaders
10.5.3 Participants
10.6 Competitive Benchmarking
10.7 Start-Ups/SMEs Evaluation Quadrant
10.7.1 Progressive Companies
10.7.2 Responsive Companies
10.7.3 Starting Blocks
10.8 Competitive Situations & Trends
10.8.1 New Product Launches
10.8.2 Other Developments
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Major Players
11.1.1 Merck KGaA
11.1.2 Amyris, Inc.
11.1.3 Sophim
11.1.4 Kishimoto Special Liver Oil Co. Ltd.
11.1.5 Empresa Figueirense De Pesca, Lda
11.1.6 Arbee
11.1.7 Arista Industries
11.1.8 Cibus
11.1.9 Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.
11.1.10 Oleicfat, S.L.
11.2 Other Key Market Players
11.2.1 Nz Green Health Ltd.
11.2.2 Caroi'Line Cosmetica
11.2.3 Carbomer, Inc.
11.2.4 Blueline Foods (India) Pvt. Ltd.
11.2.5 Coastal Group
11.2.6 Issho Genki International Inc.
11.2.7 Maypro
11.2.8 Clariant AG
11.2.9 Evonik Industries AG
11.2.10 Tianjin Winning Health Products Co. Ltd (Winning)
11.2.11 Aasha Biochem
11.2.12 Advonex International Corporation
11.2.13 Triplenine
11.2.14 My Squalene
11.2.15 Natural Life Australia
12 Adjacent & Related Markets
13 Appendix
