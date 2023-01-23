Global Squalene Market Size Estimated to Grow by USD 356.14 Million By 2032, with 10.5% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Squalene Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Source (Animal, Amaranth Oil, Synthetic); By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

According to the research report, the global squalene market size was valued at USD 131.82 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 356.14 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

What is Squalene? What is Expected Size of Squalene Market?

Report Overview

One moisturizer worth taking note of is squalene. It mimics the natural oils of the skin, making it an excellent emollient. It is also a natural antioxidant and has antitumor properties safeguarding the skin from carcinogens. The rapidly rising demand for the squalene market can be attributed to skin benefits, and boosting hydration can assist the skin to appear more vibrant and healthier. The antioxidants in these oils and creams also battle skin damage and free radicals.

The increasing cosmetics and pharmaceutical industry, together with the identification of the advantageous properties of squalene for human health, growing research and development in the oncology segment, and increased spending on oncology drugs are the factors driving the market growth. Increasing intake of natural ingredients in personal care and cosmetics is anticipated to emerge as the prominent factor driving the demand.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Amyris

ARISTA INDUSTRIES

EMPRESA FIGUEIRENSE

LDA

Gracefruit Limited

Kshimoto Special Liver

New Zealand Green

NUCELIS

Otto Chemie.

Seadragon Marine Oils

SOPHIM IB

Growth Driving Factors

The growth of the cosmetics industry globally pushes the market

The principal factor driving the market growth is the significant growth of the cosmetics industry globally is one of the prime factors in the positive outlook for the market. The squalene market size is expanding as it is easily absorbed by human skin and is widely used as a cleansing and moisturizer in skin care products such as lotions, creams, lipsticks, bath oils, hair conditioners, and foundations. In addition, the growing demand for dietary supplements is propelling the market growth. Regular squalene supplements can assist in prohibiting arthritis, asthma, and psoriasis.

The usage of feasible and progressive petroleum extraction methods and several product innovations, such as squalene production with natural and organic elements, is a further growth promoter. Squalene market sales are soaring due to product manufacturers using hostile promotional strategies through social media platforms and online retail channels to allure a broader consumer base.

Recent developments

In 2021, Rose Inc, a clean-color cosmetic brand, was developed by Amyris Inc. The non-comedogenic formulae of the goods are generated using patented bioengineered and sustainably derived components such as squalene and Hemi squalene.

Segmental Analysis

The plant segment is anticipated to dominate during the forecast period

Based on type, the plant segment is anticipated to dominate during the forecast period. The reason is decreasing shark population, awareness and regulations by the animal conservation groups, and the obtainability of plant-based sources such as amaranth, rice bran, and olives. Squalene market demand is on the rise as progression in the extraction procedure also favored the segment's growth prospects.

The personal care segment accounted for a prominent market application

Based on application, the personal care segment accounted for a significant market application. Squalene's usage in several cosmetic products for skin and hair care led to led to the growth of the market segment. Squalene market trends include magnificent attributes and shark extinction, multinational cosmetic corporations Unilever and Loreal have already started to move the fish kidneys and liver oil-based to produce squalene for usage in their products for personal care and cosmetics.

Squalene Market: Global Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 356.14 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 145.35 Million Expected CAGR Growth 10.5% from 2023 - 2032 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Amyris, Inc., ARISTA INDUSTRIES INC, EMPRESA FIGUEIRENSE DE PESCA, LDA, Gracefruit Limited, Kshimoto Special Liver Oil Co., LTD Segments Covered By Type, Application, and Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

The significant presence of important cosmetic product makes to drive the European market

Europe held the largest squalene market share due to the significant presence of vital cosmetic product makers and the region's high demand for premium beauty goods. The region also has the most established players, such as Beiersdorf and Loreal, accounting for significant market share.

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to be the fastest-growing industry for personal care and nutrition. Squalene's immunity system boosting and UV protection features are anticipated to fuel market expansion. China is a noteworthy cosmetics consumer. In 2020, the retail trade income of cosmetics in China exceeded USD 4 billion.

Browse the Detail Report "Squalene Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Source (Animal, Amaranth Oil, Synthetic); By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032"

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: [email protected]

Polaris Research has segmented the Squalene market report based on wallet type, application, and region:

By Type Outlook

Animal

Shark Liver Oil



Others

Amaranth Oil

Olive Oil



Rice Bran Oil Plants



Others

Synthetic

By Application Outlook

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Nutraceuticals

Food & Beverages

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia . South Korea )

( , , , , . ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

