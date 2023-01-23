Global Squalene Market Size Estimated to Grow by USD 356.14 Million By 2032, with 10.5% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

Jan 23, 2023, 07:30 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Squalene Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Source (Animal, Amaranth Oil, Synthetic); By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.
According to the research report, the global squalene market size was valued at USD 131.82 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 356.14 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.
What is Squalene? What is Expected Size of Squalene Market?
- Report Overview
One moisturizer worth taking note of is squalene. It mimics the natural oils of the skin, making it an excellent emollient. It is also a natural antioxidant and has antitumor properties safeguarding the skin from carcinogens. The rapidly rising demand for the squalene market can be attributed to skin benefits, and boosting hydration can assist the skin to appear more vibrant and healthier. The antioxidants in these oils and creams also battle skin damage and free radicals.
The increasing cosmetics and pharmaceutical industry, together with the identification of the advantageous properties of squalene for human health, growing research and development in the oncology segment, and increased spending on oncology drugs are the factors driving the market growth. Increasing intake of natural ingredients in personal care and cosmetics is anticipated to emerge as the prominent factor driving the demand.
Key Highlights of the Report:
- Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic and non-economic factors
- Provision of market value data for each segment and sub-segment
- Indicates the region and the segment that is anticipated to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market
- Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product or service in the region and indicating the factors that are impacting the market within each region
- Extensive company profiles containing company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players
Some of the Top Market Players Are:
- Amyris
- ARISTA INDUSTRIES
- EMPRESA FIGUEIRENSE
- LDA
- Gracefruit Limited
- Kshimoto Special Liver
- New Zealand Green
- NUCELIS
- Otto Chemie.
- Seadragon Marine Oils
- SOPHIM IB
Growth Driving Factors
- The growth of the cosmetics industry globally pushes the market
The principal factor driving the market growth is the significant growth of the cosmetics industry globally is one of the prime factors in the positive outlook for the market. The squalene market size is expanding as it is easily absorbed by human skin and is widely used as a cleansing and moisturizer in skin care products such as lotions, creams, lipsticks, bath oils, hair conditioners, and foundations. In addition, the growing demand for dietary supplements is propelling the market growth. Regular squalene supplements can assist in prohibiting arthritis, asthma, and psoriasis.
The usage of feasible and progressive petroleum extraction methods and several product innovations, such as squalene production with natural and organic elements, is a further growth promoter. Squalene market sales are soaring due to product manufacturers using hostile promotional strategies through social media platforms and online retail channels to allure a broader consumer base.
Recent developments
- In 2021, Rose Inc, a clean-color cosmetic brand, was developed by Amyris Inc. The non-comedogenic formulae of the goods are generated using patented bioengineered and sustainably derived components such as squalene and Hemi squalene.
Segmental Analysis
- The plant segment is anticipated to dominate during the forecast period
Based on type, the plant segment is anticipated to dominate during the forecast period. The reason is decreasing shark population, awareness and regulations by the animal conservation groups, and the obtainability of plant-based sources such as amaranth, rice bran, and olives. Squalene market demand is on the rise as progression in the extraction procedure also favored the segment's growth prospects.
- The personal care segment accounted for a prominent market application
Based on application, the personal care segment accounted for a significant market application. Squalene's usage in several cosmetic products for skin and hair care led to led to the growth of the market segment. Squalene market trends include magnificent attributes and shark extinction, multinational cosmetic corporations Unilever and Loreal have already started to move the fish kidneys and liver oil-based to produce squalene for usage in their products for personal care and cosmetics.
Squalene Market: Global Report Scope
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
Revenue forecast in 2032
|
USD 356.14 Million
|
Market size value in 2023
|
USD 145.35 Million
|
Expected CAGR Growth
|
10.5% from 2023 - 2032
|
Base Year
|
2021
|
Forecast Year
|
2023 – 2032
|
Top Market Players
|
Amyris, Inc., ARISTA INDUSTRIES INC, EMPRESA FIGUEIRENSE DE PESCA, LDA, Gracefruit Limited, Kshimoto Special Liver Oil Co., LTD
|
Segments Covered
|
By Type, Application, and Region
|
Customization Options
|
Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options
Geographic Overview
- The significant presence of important cosmetic product makes to drive the European market
Europe held the largest squalene market share due to the significant presence of vital cosmetic product makers and the region's high demand for premium beauty goods. The region also has the most established players, such as Beiersdorf and Loreal, accounting for significant market share.
The Asia Pacific region is forecast to be the fastest-growing industry for personal care and nutrition. Squalene's immunity system boosting and UV protection features are anticipated to fuel market expansion. China is a noteworthy cosmetics consumer. In 2020, the retail trade income of cosmetics in China exceeded USD 4 billion.
Browse the Detail Report "Squalene Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Source (Animal, Amaranth Oil, Synthetic); By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/squalene-market
For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: [email protected]
Polaris Research has segmented the Squalene market report based on wallet type, application, and region:
By Type Outlook
- Animal
- Shark Liver Oil
- Others
- Amaranth Oil
- Olive Oil
- Rice Bran Oil Plants
- Others
- Synthetic
By Application Outlook
- Pharmaceuticals
- Personal Care & Cosmetics
- Nutraceuticals
- Food & Beverages
- Others
By Region Outlook
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)
- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)
- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)
Share this article