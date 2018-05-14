Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022: Declining Prices of SSDs, Emergence of 3D NAND & Ultra-Dense Packaging and Data Compression

The global SSD controllers market to grow at a CAGR of 15.40% during the period 2018-2022.

Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is declining prices of SSDs. Prices of SSDs have been decreasing in the recent years. The cost-per-gigabyte is expected to decline moderately as the storage capacity rises each year. The fall in price can attributed to density increase due to die shrinkage.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in demand for cloud-based data centers. Data centers contain the technical know-how to process and store important business data and are the major backup for cloud operations. These consist CSPs such as Amazon Web Service, Microsoft Azure, and Google cloud.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high dependence on end products. The demand for SSD controllers gets affected by several factors such as the general demand for SSDs in the end-markets and price attractiveness of the end devices incorporating SSD controllers.

Key vendors

Marvell

SAMSUNG

TOSHIBA

Western Digital

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

NAND and 3D NAND industry overview

Hybrid drive

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Data center and enterprise - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Client and retail - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Declining prices of SSDs

Emergence of 3D NAND

Hybrid drives

Rise in 3D NAND investments

Software-defined storage

Ultra-dense packaging and data compression

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



