Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022: Declining Prices of SSDs, Emergence of 3D NAND & Ultra-Dense Packaging and Data Compression

DUBLIN, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global SSD controllers market to grow at a CAGR of 15.40% during the period 2018-2022.
Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is declining prices of SSDs. Prices of SSDs have been decreasing in the recent years. The cost-per-gigabyte is expected to decline moderately as the storage capacity rises each year. The fall in price can attributed to density increase due to die shrinkage.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in demand for cloud-based data centers. Data centers contain the technical know-how to process and store important business data and are the major backup for cloud operations. These consist CSPs such as Amazon Web Service, Microsoft Azure, and Google cloud.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high dependence on end products. The demand for SSD controllers gets affected by several factors such as the general demand for SSDs in the end-markets and price attractiveness of the end devices incorporating SSD controllers.
Key vendors
- Marvell
- SAMSUNG
- TOSHIBA
- Western Digital
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- NAND and 3D NAND industry overview
- Hybrid drive
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Data center and enterprise - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Client and retail - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Declining prices of SSDs
- Emergence of 3D NAND
- Hybrid drives
- Rise in 3D NAND investments
- Software-defined storage
- Ultra-dense packaging and data compression
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jkqkxt/global_ssd?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-ssd-controllers-market-2018-2022-declining-prices-of-ssds-emergence-of-3d-nand--ultra-dense-packaging-and-data-compression-300647893.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article