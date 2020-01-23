Global Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market Report 2019-2024 - Rising Investments in Pharmaceutical R&D in Emerging Markets Gives Rise to Lucrative Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market by Type (Carbon 13, D, Oxygen 18, N15), Application (Research, Clinical Diagnostics, Industrial), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Academic institute), Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global stable isotope labeled compounds market size is projected to reach USD 312 million by 2024 from USD 269 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 3%.

The growth of this market is driven majorly by factors such as the increase in research activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector, rising proteomics research, and the rising prevalence of cancer. However, the high cost of stable isotope-labeled compounds is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

The prominent players operating in the global stable isotope labeled compounds market include PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc. (US), URENCO Limited (UK), IsoSciences, LLC (US), Medical Isotopes, Inc. (US), Omicron Biochemicals, Inc. (US), Trace Sciences International (US), Alsachim (France), Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Japan), and Rotem Industries Israel Ltd. (Israel).

By type, the H-2 labeled compounds segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on component, the stable isotope-labeled compounds market is segmented into C-13, N-15, O-18, H-2 (deuterium), and other isotopes. The H-2 labeled compounds segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. This segment is also expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. This growth in this segment is driven primarily by growing drug research in the pharmaceutical industry and the increasing availability of deuterium-labeled compounds.



By application, the research segment dominated the stable isotope labeled compounds market in 2018.



Based on technology, the stable isotope-labeled compounds market is segmented into research, clinical diagnostics, industrial applications, and other applications. The research segment accounted for the largest share of the stable isotope-labeled compounds market in 2018, owing to rising research activities in the biomedical, pharmaceutical, environmental & ecological, and agricultural sectors.



North America stable isotope labeled compounds market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.



The North America region market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to the growing pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry, support from the Isotope Production and Distribution Program Fund, and the presence of a large nuclear industry are driving market growth in the region.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Stable Isotope-Labeled Compounds: Market Overview

4.2 North America: Stable Isotope-Labeled Compounds, By Application (2018)

4.3 Geographical Snapshot of the Stable Isotope-Labeled Compounds Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in Research Activities in the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Sector

5.2.1.2 Growing Proteomics Research

5.2.1.3 Rising Prevalence of Cancer

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Stable Isotope-Labeled Compounds

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Investments in Pharmaceutical R&D in Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Dearth of Skilled Professionals



6 Stable Isotope-Labeled Compounds Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hydrogen-2

6.2.1 Growing Applications of H-2 in Pharmaceutical Research Will Drive Demand for Labeled Compounds

6.3 Carbon-13

6.3.1 Rising Number of Metabolomics Studies and Applications in Disease Diagnosis are Driving Market Growth

6.4 Oxygen-18

6.4.1 Increasing Research on Cancer is Expected to Drive Demand for O-18 Labeled Isotopes

6.5 Nitrogen-15

6.5.1 Expanding Applications of N-15 in Agricultural Investigation and Rising Research are Likely to Drive Market Demand

6.6 Other Stable Isotopes



7 Stable Isotope-Labeled Compounds Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Research

7.2.1 Increasing Research Activities Involving Stable Isotopes to Support Market Growth

7.2.2 Biomedical Research

7.2.3 Pharmaceutical Research

7.2.4 Environmental & Ecological Research

7.2.5 Agricultural Research

7.3 Clinical Diagnostics

7.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Pet Scans and Gamma Imaging for Disease Staging to Support Market Growth

7.4 Industrial Applications

7.4.1 Rising Applications of Stable Isotopes in the Nuclear Industry and the Growing Number of Nuclear Reactors to Support Market Growth

7.5 Other Applications



8 Stable Isotope-Labeled Compounds Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

8.2.1 Increase in R&D Activities is Expected to Drive Demand for Stable Isotope-Labeled Compounds

8.3 Academic & Research Institutes

8.3.1 Rising Prevalence of Diseases and Growing Research Into Therapies have Driven the Growth of This End-User Segment

8.4 Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers

8.4.1 Adoption of Stable Isotopes has Increased Owing to the Rising Prevalence of Target Diseases

8.5 Other End Users



9 Stable Isotope-Labeled Compounds Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 The US Dominates the North American Market

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Availability of Funding Will Drive the Market in Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Germany is the Fastest-Growing Market in Europe

9.3.2 UK

9.3.2.1 Favorable Scenario for Environmental Research and Increasing Prevalence of Cancer are Key Growth Drivers in the UK

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 France has A Large and Well-Developed Biotech Industry

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Strong Government Support for Research has Stimulated Market Growth in Italy

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 Rising Research Activity and Expenditure Shows Significant Market Growth Potential in Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 China Dominates the Market in the APAC

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.2.1 Growing Support and Funding have Raised Research Intensity in Japan

9.4.3 India

9.4.3.1 Government Initiatives have Strengthened the Life Science Industry in India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.4.1 Growing Funding for Research and Collaborations have Supported Market Growth in Australia

9.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Rest of the World



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Share Analysis, 2018

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market) (2018)

10.4.1 Visionary Leaders

10.4.2 Innovators

10.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.4.4 Emerging Companies



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Cambridge Isotope Laboratories

11.2 Merck KGaA

11.3 URENCO Limited

11.4 IsoSciences

11.5 Medical Isotopes

11.6 Omicron Biochemicals

11.7 Trace Sciences International

11.8 Alsachim

11.9 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

11.10 Perkinelmer

11.11 Rotem Industries Israel

11.12 Boc Sciences

11.13 Cortecnet

11.14 Isoflex

11.15 Huayi Isotopes Co.

11.16 Mesbah Energy Co.

11.17 Shanghai Research Institute of Chemical Industry

11.18 13c Molecular

11.19 C/D/N Isotope

11.20 Shoko Co.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iidiqd

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

