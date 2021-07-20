Global Stain Remover Market Outlook and Forecast Report 2021-2026

DUBLIN, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stain Remover Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global stain remover market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 5.11% during 2021-2026.



Over the years, the demand for stain remover products in the construction industry especially from residential and commercial spaces has grown and will continue to grow in the upcoming years. According to IBEF, in the APAC region especially in India, the Construction sector is expected to reach by US $1 trillion by 2030.

The growing population, rising demand for public construction activities, and growing foreign investments in construction sectors are expected to fuel the growth of stain remover products during the forecast period.



STAIN REMOVER MARKET SEGMENTATION



The global stain remover market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product type, distribution channel, end-user, geography. The liquid-based product generally works on the absorbing and dissolving principle. The product is used on certain types of wet and dry stains such as tea and coffee mark on clothes. Manufacturers are offering a variety of products to remove tough stains. For instance, the Vanish Oxi Action liquid a product by Reckitt Benckiser is one of the best liquid stain remover products in the world which works exceptionally well on tough marks and gaining high momentum among users.



The changing global consumption patterns are greatly influenced by marketing and distribution strategies. Offline channels accounted for the majority of the global stain remover market share. Specialty stores and online channels are expected to witness the fastest growth over the next few years.



The rising activities in the residential sector such as the construction of houses, remodeling, and renovations of houses are supporting the growth of stain remover products. According to experts, the Residential sector gets to be normalized by 2021 across the world and the construction of new houses will support the growth of stain remover products. The rise in the construction of buildings and civic infrastructure will drive the stain remover market growth.

INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY



Increasing populations, growing women participation in household making decisions, rising per capita income, construction activities, a large segment of middle-class people, rapid urbanization, growing textile, and hospitality industry are some of the key factors driving the stain remover market in the APAC region.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



The competitive scenario of the global stain remover market is intensifying with the presence of large number of players. Vendors, especially global players, are increasingly focusing on pursuing organic growth strategies such as product innovations and emerging companies to expand their presence, enhance product portfolio, and improve expertise in the market.

Reckitt Benckiser, Proctor & Gamble, The Clorox Company, Clariant AG, and SC Johnson & Son Inc are the key players in the stain remover market.

Other Prominent Vendors

Biokleen

Church & Dwight Company Inc

Godrej Consumer Product Limited

Henkel

KAO Corporation

Unilever

Guangzhou Jiejia fine chemical factory

Earth Friendly Products

LG Household & Health Care Ltd

Seventh Generation Inc

Hangzhou Huiji Biotechnology Co. Ltd

Hebei Nalixin Cleaning & Chemical Co. Ltd

Unichem Cleaner & Hygiene Chemicals

AayKay Detergent & Chemicals

RX Marine International

ChemDry

MAAX Solution Inc

Delta Carbona LP

The Honest Company

Buncha Farmers Inc

Bissell

Smith & Vandiver

11 Market Opportunities & Trends

11.1 Rising Standard of Living

11.2 Increasing Penetration of Washing Machines

11.3 Growing Urbanization

11.4 Cumulative E-Commerce Industry



12 Market Growth Enablers

12.1 Growing Construction Industry

12.2 Inclusion of Eco-Friendly Products

12.3 High Quality of Fabric Innovation



13 Market Restraints

13.1 Rising Government Regulations



14 Market Landscape

14.1 Market Overview

14.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.3 Five Forces Analysis



15 Product Type

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Powder

15.4 Liquid

15.5 Spray

15.6 Bar

15.7 Others



16 Distribution Channel

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Market Overview

16.3 Offline

16.4 Online



17 End-User

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Market Overview



18 Residential

18.1 Market Overview

19 Commercial

19.1 Market Overview

19.2 healthcare

19.3 Hospitality

19.4 Textile



20 Geography

20.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

20.2 Geographic Overview

