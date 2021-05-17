Global Stair Lifts Market Report 2021-2027: Rising Incidence of Disability - A Grim Reality Driving the Stair Lifts Market

DUBLIN, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stair Lifts - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

After Passing Over of the COVID-19 Storm What's Next in Healthcare Focus? An Aging World & Mobility for the Elderly & Disabled.



The global market for Stair Lifts is projected to reach US$1.3 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027.

World's population is rapidly aging supported by the increase in longevity as modern medicine becomes increasingly effective in preventing chronic disease, and reducing mortality. Also, easy access to age-friendly primary healthcare and growing sophistication of healthcare infrastructure play key roles in longevity.

For the first time in human the percentage of older people in the total population is continuing to increase. In addition to the aforementioned increase in life expectancy, falling fertility rates are accelerating the trend. The aging population creates massive challenges for the healthcare system.

By the year 2025, the need to care for an aging population will require a large and specialized healthcare workforce. Against this backdrop, there is a pressing need for communities to rethink issues such as housing, transportation, social services, health and wellness programs. Aging-in-Place is a powerful driver of assisted living technologies with over 9 in 10 seniors expressing willingness to live in their current homes over the next 6 to 12 years.

The trend is expected to gather even greater force, given the risk of virus transmission in nursing homes. Falling down the stairs is the leading cause of serious injury among the elderly aged over 65 years. Stair lifts help eliminate the risk, allowing seniors with mobility issues to remain in their homes longer & postpone premature shifting into a senior care facility.



Stair lifts or chairlifts or stair gliders are mechanical devices that enable individuals who suffer movement disabilities to go up and down the staircase without assistance. A stair lift comprises motorized seats that are electrically-powered and can be deployed on a straight or a curved staircase and also can be tailored as per the needs.

Stair lifts for residential use represents a large and growing segment given the growing desire of elderly people to lead independent lives. The market also stands to benefit from the growing trend towards smart homes. Defined as a process of automating the entire home environment by pre-programming various household chores and appliances and enabling combined in-built monitoring, home automation systems improve the user's lifestyle by offering real benefits such as comfort, security and power conservation.

Given the continued importance of accessibility in homes, there will be focus on technology advancements in stair lifts market. Stannah for instance is focusing efforts on incorporating innovative technology into stair lifts. Although the fundamental design of stair lift is unlikely to change dramatically in the near future, new types of stair lifts are being developed.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and Looming Global Recession

Pandemic Weakens Global Economic Environment, Triggering Negative Tide in GDP

An Introduction to Stair Lifts

Global Stair Lifts Market: Prospects & Outlook

Residential Spaces Lead the Global Stair Lifts Market

Developed Regions Lead Global Market

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Key Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 62 Featured):

Acorn Stairlifts Inc.

AmeriGlide

Ascent Mobility

Bruno Independent Living Aids, Inc.

EHLS, a Lifeway Mobility Company

Gruppo Millepiani S.p.a

Handicare Group AB

Harmar Mobility LLC

HIRO LIFT (Hillenkotter + Ronsieck)

Kumalift Co., Ltd.

Lehner Lifttechnik GmbH

Otolift Stairlifts Ltd.

Platinum Stair Lifts Ltd.

Prism U.K. Medical Limited

Qingdao Sinofirst Machinery Co., Ltd.

Savaria Corp.

Stannah Lifts Holdings Ltd

Symax Lift Co, Ltd.

Taamal Mizra Electra

ThyssenKrupp AG

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Awareness about Advantages of Stairlifts in Enabling Better Mobility Drives Market

Aging Population Prone to Age-Related Conditions & Mobility Issues Fosters Need for Stair Lifts

Rise in Incidence of Musculoskeletal Disorders and Physical Disabilities Propels Market Growth

Osteoarthritis & Osteoporosis: Major Health Conditions Affecting Mobility in the Elderly

Osteoporosis: Factsheet

Stair Lifts Come to the Aid of Elderly with Disabilities & Restricted Mobility due to Lifestyle Diseases

Obesity Impacts Mobility, Driving Need for Stair Lifts

Obesity Statistics in Brief

Rising Incidence of Disability: A Grim Reality Driving the Stair Lifts Market

Rise in Healthcare Spending Levels and Investments into Healthcare Infrastructure Bodes Well for Stair Lifts Market

Trend towards Smart Homes to Favor Stair Lifts Market

Design Modifications and Infrastructure Development in Care Facilities & Residences Propels Market

Shift towards Home Healthcare Augurs Well for the Market

Technology and Design Innovations Vital to Sustained Market Growth

Major Challenges Confronting the Stair Lifts Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

US Stair Lifts Market: An Overview

Aging Demographics: A Key Market Driver

Trend towards Home Healthcare Augurs Well for Market Expansion

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

REST OF WORLD

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 62

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c66zfa

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

