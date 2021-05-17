Global Stair Lifts Market Report 2021-2027: Rising Incidence of Disability - A Grim Reality Driving the Stair Lifts Market
May 17, 2021, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stair Lifts - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
After Passing Over of the COVID-19 Storm What's Next in Healthcare Focus? An Aging World & Mobility for the Elderly & Disabled.
The global market for Stair Lifts is projected to reach US$1.3 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027.
World's population is rapidly aging supported by the increase in longevity as modern medicine becomes increasingly effective in preventing chronic disease, and reducing mortality. Also, easy access to age-friendly primary healthcare and growing sophistication of healthcare infrastructure play key roles in longevity.
For the first time in human the percentage of older people in the total population is continuing to increase. In addition to the aforementioned increase in life expectancy, falling fertility rates are accelerating the trend. The aging population creates massive challenges for the healthcare system.
By the year 2025, the need to care for an aging population will require a large and specialized healthcare workforce. Against this backdrop, there is a pressing need for communities to rethink issues such as housing, transportation, social services, health and wellness programs. Aging-in-Place is a powerful driver of assisted living technologies with over 9 in 10 seniors expressing willingness to live in their current homes over the next 6 to 12 years.
The trend is expected to gather even greater force, given the risk of virus transmission in nursing homes. Falling down the stairs is the leading cause of serious injury among the elderly aged over 65 years. Stair lifts help eliminate the risk, allowing seniors with mobility issues to remain in their homes longer & postpone premature shifting into a senior care facility.
Stair lifts or chairlifts or stair gliders are mechanical devices that enable individuals who suffer movement disabilities to go up and down the staircase without assistance. A stair lift comprises motorized seats that are electrically-powered and can be deployed on a straight or a curved staircase and also can be tailored as per the needs.
Stair lifts for residential use represents a large and growing segment given the growing desire of elderly people to lead independent lives. The market also stands to benefit from the growing trend towards smart homes. Defined as a process of automating the entire home environment by pre-programming various household chores and appliances and enabling combined in-built monitoring, home automation systems improve the user's lifestyle by offering real benefits such as comfort, security and power conservation.
Given the continued importance of accessibility in homes, there will be focus on technology advancements in stair lifts market. Stannah for instance is focusing efforts on incorporating innovative technology into stair lifts. Although the fundamental design of stair lift is unlikely to change dramatically in the near future, new types of stair lifts are being developed.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of COVID-19 and Looming Global Recession
- Pandemic Weakens Global Economic Environment, Triggering Negative Tide in GDP
- An Introduction to Stair Lifts
- Global Stair Lifts Market: Prospects & Outlook
- Residential Spaces Lead the Global Stair Lifts Market
- Developed Regions Lead Global Market
- Competition
- Recent Market Activity
- Key Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 62 Featured):
- Acorn Stairlifts Inc.
- AmeriGlide
- Ascent Mobility
- Bruno Independent Living Aids, Inc.
- EHLS, a Lifeway Mobility Company
- Gruppo Millepiani S.p.a
- Handicare Group AB
- Harmar Mobility LLC
- HIRO LIFT (Hillenkotter + Ronsieck)
- Kumalift Co., Ltd.
- Lehner Lifttechnik GmbH
- Otolift Stairlifts Ltd.
- Platinum Stair Lifts Ltd.
- Prism U.K. Medical Limited
- Qingdao Sinofirst Machinery Co., Ltd.
- Savaria Corp.
- Stannah Lifts Holdings Ltd
- Symax Lift Co, Ltd.
- Taamal Mizra Electra
- ThyssenKrupp AG
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Awareness about Advantages of Stairlifts in Enabling Better Mobility Drives Market
- Aging Population Prone to Age-Related Conditions & Mobility Issues Fosters Need for Stair Lifts
- Rise in Incidence of Musculoskeletal Disorders and Physical Disabilities Propels Market Growth
- Osteoarthritis & Osteoporosis: Major Health Conditions Affecting Mobility in the Elderly
- Osteoporosis: Factsheet
- Stair Lifts Come to the Aid of Elderly with Disabilities & Restricted Mobility due to Lifestyle Diseases
- Obesity Impacts Mobility, Driving Need for Stair Lifts
- Obesity Statistics in Brief
- Rising Incidence of Disability: A Grim Reality Driving the Stair Lifts Market
- Rise in Healthcare Spending Levels and Investments into Healthcare Infrastructure Bodes Well for Stair Lifts Market
- Trend towards Smart Homes to Favor Stair Lifts Market
- Design Modifications and Infrastructure Development in Care Facilities & Residences Propels Market
- Shift towards Home Healthcare Augurs Well for the Market
- Technology and Design Innovations Vital to Sustained Market Growth
- Major Challenges Confronting the Stair Lifts Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- UNITED STATES
- US Stair Lifts Market: An Overview
- Aging Demographics: A Key Market Driver
- Trend towards Home Healthcare Augurs Well for Market Expansion
- CANADA
- JAPAN
- CHINA
- EUROPE
- FRANCE
- GERMANY
- ITALY
- UNITED KINGDOM
- REST OF EUROPE
- ASIA-PACIFIC
- LATIN AMERICA
- REST OF WORLD
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 62
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c66zfa
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article