Global Starch Capsules Market Outlook Report 2020-2028 Featuring Capsugel, Farmacapsulas, Dah Feng, ACG, Meihua, GoCaps, Shaoxing Kangke Capsule, and Suheung Co

DUBLIN, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Starch Capsules Market Outlook 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global starch capsules market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.14% during the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2028.

Starch capsules, which are used as an alternative to the conventional gelatin-based empty capsules, are made up of starch as its raw material. These capsules are known to possess numerous benefits over the conventional capsules, such as low moisture content, low static charge, low humidity levels and others, which helps to keep the contents inside the capsules safer.

Factors such as increasing incidences of various diseases, which is driving the demand for pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, coupled with the growing technological innovations, increasing awareness among the scientific community regarding the development of sustainable and drug compatible capsule products are anticipated to promote the market growth.

Additionally, factors such as the growing healthcare expenditure by both public and private entities around the globe, along with the rising demand for advanced pharmaceuticals which have an efficient alternative delivery system, especially for orally administered compounds, are anticipated to drive the growth of the global starch capsules market during the forecast period.



The market is segmented by end user into pharmaceutical, cosmeceutical and nutraceutical companies, out of which, the pharmaceutical industry segment is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising need for advanced pharmaceuticals, growing research and developments in the pharmaceutical industry, backed by the rising healthcare expenditures, are anticipated to drive the growth of the segment.



Based on region, the global starch capsules market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa, out of which, market in North America, which registered a share of around 38% in the year 2019, is anticipated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The players operating in the pharmaceutical industry in North America has the most strategic partnership and have access to high quality medications and healthcare awareness.



Some of the affluent industry leaders in the global starch capsules market are Capsugel (a Lonza Company), Farmacapsulas S.A., Dah Feng Capsule Industry Co., Ltd., ACG, Meihua Holdings Group Co., Ltd., GoCaps, Shaoxing Kangke Capsule Co., Ltd., and Suheung Co., Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



Global Starch Capsules Market



1. Introduction



2. Assumptions And Acronyms



3. Research Methodology



4. Analyst Review



5. Executive Summary - Global Starch Capsule Market



6. Regulatory & Standards Landscape



7. Starch Capsule -Risk Analysis

7.1. Supply Risk

7.2. Demand Risk



8. Analysis Of Market Dynamics

8.1. Growth Drivers`

8.2. Market Trends



9. Major Roadblocks For The Market Growth



10. Impact Of Covid-19 On The Starch Capsule Market



11. Key Market Opportunities



12. Assessment Of End Users Of Starch Capsule



13. Comparative Analysis Of Capsule Materials



14. Analysis On The Starch Capsule Ecosystem



15. Competitive Structure

15.1. Detailed Overview

15.2. Assessment Of Key Product Offerings

15.3. Analysis Of Growth Strategies

15.4. Exhaustive Analysis On Key Financial Indicators

15.5. Company Assessment

Capsugel (a Lonza Company)

Farmacapsulas S.A.

Dah Feng Capsule Industry Co. Ltd.

ACG

Meihua Holdings Group Co. Ltd.

GoCaps

Shaoxing Kangke Capsule Co. Ltd.

Suheung Co. Ltd.

