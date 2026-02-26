Global Startups Showcase Co-Creation Outcomes with Yamato Holdings, Tokyu Land Corp., and Fighters Sports & Entertainment at Hokkaido F Village X Demo Day

HOKKAIDO, Japan, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scrum Ventures and Scrum Studio today announced the successful completion of the first year of Hokkaido F Village X (HFX) , a global acceleration and business co-creation program in Hokkaido, Japan. The program culminated in Demo Day on February 26, where participating startups and program partners presented the outcomes of their collaborations.

HFX brings together global startups, Japanese corporations, municipalities, and academic institutions to leverage innovative technologies that enhance the region's appeal and address local challenges. The program is based at Hokkaido Ballpark F Village in Kitahiroshima City, Hokkaido, a next-generation city development program centered around the stadium.

At Demo Day, outcomes were presented by corporate partners Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. and Tokyu Land Corp., operating partner Fighters Sports & Entertainment, Co., Ltd., municipal partner Kitahiroshima City, Hokkaido University, and regional companies across Hokkaido.

"HFX is designed to go beyond pilot projects and create real, on-the-ground collaboration," said Masami Takahashi , President of Scrum Studio. "By bringing global startups together with Japanese corporations, local governments, and universities in Hokkaido, we are building an ecosystem where innovation can be tested, refined, and scaled in real-world settings to address societal challenges in Hokkaido."

Key Outcomes from HFX Year One

Highlights from the first year of the program include:

Eztia (U.S.) × Yamato Holdings Co. / Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters / Kitahiroshima City

Eztia conducted performance trials of its cooling materials with players, coaches, and staff during the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters' fall and spring training camps, as well as real-world testing with municipal and corporate partners.

Fainders.AI deployed its AI-powered automated checkout system, Vision Check-out, at NEST813, a restaurant in Niseko Tokyu Grand Hirafu that opened last December.

Mori carried out comparative freshness-preservation trials using vegetables from a local farm, Natural Farm Rakuen-club, with support from students at Hokkaido University.

Nature Coatings collaborated with Asahikawa-based furniture manufacturer Wakasa to conduct pilot applications of waste wood-derived black pigments. The startup is also jointly developing a fully bio-based black coating with Mori.

Pontosense launched its first pilot deployment in Japan, installing fall-detection monitoring sensors for elderly care in a community support center operated by social welfare corporation Hokkai Choseikai at Kitahiroshima city.

Seoul Dynamics conducted proof-of-concept trials at ES CON FIELD HOKKAIDO in collaboration with Yamato Holdings and with the support of Fighters Sports & Entertainment, aiming to automate operational tasks such as transporting beer kegs.

TechMagic, a developer of automated cooking robots, plans to introduce a self-cooking solution powered by its stir-fry robot, "I-Robo 2," at tower eleven onsen & sauna inside ES CON FIELD HOKKAIDO.

TRIP TO JAPAN added an optional feature that enables inbound travelers to apply for Yamato Transport's delivery services directly within the itinerary platform.

Applications Open for HFX Year Two

Applications are now open for startups interested in joining HFX Year 2. Startups will be selected across five focus areas:

Sports, Entertainment & Stadium Food & Agriculture Mobility Sustainability Well-being

Approximately 10 startups will be selected.

Application period: March – May

More information is available at: https://hfx.jp/

About Hokkaido F Village X (HFX)

HFX is a three-year global acceleration program running through 2028. Scrum Ventures and Scrum Studio manage the program in partnership with Fighters Sports & Entertainment Co., Ltd. Program partners include Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd., JTB Corp., Tokyu Land Corp., and The Hokkaido Bank, Ltd., with support from JETRO, ERIA, Smart City Institute Japan, British Embassy Tokyo, HSFC (Hokkaido Startup Future Creation), along with municipal partners Startup Hokkaido and Kitahiroshima City. Hideki Kuriyama, Chief Baseball Officer of the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters, Akihiro Tada and Naomi Hayashi serve as program advisors. Official website: https://hfx.jp/

About Scrum Ventures

Scrum Ventures is a venture capital firm based in the U.S. and Japan that invests in early-stage startups. We have invested in over 140 innovative startups across a range of sectors, including AI & robotics, climate tech, mobility, healthcare, commerce, and sports & entertainment. In addition to funding, we support our portfolio companies by helping them grow their businesses, introducing them to investors, facilitating global expansion, and connecting them with potential business partners. Through our subsidiary, Scrum Studio, we support business co-creation between Japanese corporations and global startups.

Website: https://scrum.vc/ja/

About Scrum Studio Inc.

Scrum Studio drives business co-creation between Japanese corporations, global startups, and municipalities, leveraging open innovation to foster collaboration through programs such as Hokkaido F Village X and Full Bloom. The company also supports global startups entering the Japanese market. By bridging Japanese corporations and innovative global technologies, Scrum Studio accelerates the creation of new value and opportunities.

Website: https://scrum.vc/ja/studio/

Media Contacts

Press Inquiries

Contact: Miura

Email: [email protected]

Hokkaido F Village X Inquiries

Contact: Shimizu

Email: [email protected]

