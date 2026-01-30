Scrum Studio Opens Second Year Applications for Sakura Deeptech Shibuya Co-Innovation Program With a Focus on Creative Deeptech

TOKYO, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scrum Studio Inc . and Tokyu Land Corporation have opened applications for the second year cohort of Full Bloom, a Tokyo-based program designed to support deeptech startups building globally scalable businesses at the intersection of technology and culture.

The second year program, titled "Full Bloom," will focus on creative deeptech. It will be at SAKURA DEEPTECH SHIBUYA (SDS), a global startup innovation hub located in Shibuya, Japan. The program is backed by a network of industry, government, and academic partners, including faculty affiliated with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

The location of SDS, in a city center known for media, gaming, music, fashion, food, and art, positions the program at the forefront of innovation and Japanese culture. The aim is to pair advanced technologies with IP rooted in Shibuya's creative ecosystem, and generate new consumer and enterprise experiences for global markets.

The program is targeting early- to growth-stage global startups working in areas such as AI and robotics, immersive technologies, sustainability tech, materials science, and other deeptech fields aligned with its culture-driven focus. Applications are open now through March 31, 2026.

The first-year cohort included 10 global startups that participated in a six-month program focused on entering the Japanese market, running proof-of-concept projects with Japanese corporations, and advancing commercialization. The cohort culminated in a Demo Day held in December 2025 ( see this press release ).

Shibuya City (Shibuya-ku) and Tokyu Land Corporation have also agreed to further deepen their collaboration, leveraging SDS to build an even stronger startup ecosystem in Shibuya. Through this enhanced partnership, the two parties will jointly advance a wide range of initiatives, including support for the growth of startups in areas such as deeptech and sustainability; the promotion of pilot projects and open innovation by harnessing Shibuya's urban assets and community; and the acceleration of talent development and networking opportunities. Together, they will further strengthen the foundation for innovation in Shibuya.

The program has also added new partners: Breakthrough Energy Discovery, the pre-venture innovation arm of Breakthrough Energy, which has awarded Sakura Deeptech Shibuya an Ecosystem Grant in recognition of its contributions to strengthening the global climate‑tech ecosystem, AWS Activate Provider, enabling affiliated startups to receive up to $5,000 in AWS credits along with technical mentoring from AWS engineers, and WE AT General Incorporated Association, an organization established by the University of Tokyo, Kyoto University, Tokyo University of Science, Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, Hakuhodo Inc., Canon Marketing Japan Inc., and UTokyo Innovation Platform Co., Ltd., that supports startups in the wellbeing sector, joined to utilize SDS as one of its key bases for business activities.

More information and application details are available at: https://fullbloom.sakuradeeptechshibuya.com

