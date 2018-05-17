Global Stationary Fuel Cell Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 22.31% - Key Vendors are Ballard Power Systems, Bloom Energy, Doosan Fuel Cell, Fuelcell Energy, Plug Power & Posco Energy

DUBLIN, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Stationary Fuel Cell Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global stationary fuel cell market to grow at a CAGR of 22.31% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Stationary Fuel Cell Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is rising energy consumption. Globally, the rapid growth in urbanization has made an impact on the power consumption. Currently, most of the power demands are met using fossil fuel, which is harmful to the atmosphere.
One trend in the market is growing preference for self-generation. To meet the growing need for uninterrupted and reliable power supply, advanced economies have started to adopt several methods of distributed energy generation. With the growing instance of natural calamities disrupting the continuous flow of power, customers across the globe have started seeking increased resiliency and reliability of stationary fuel cells.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high fuel cell cost. Though, the adoption of the fuel cell has increased gradually over the years owing to its higher efficiency, and environmental benefits. However, its cost is relatively higher than alternative technologies such as gas engine or micro-turbine.
Key vendors
- Ballard Power Systems
- Bloom Energy
- Doosan Fuel Cell America
- Fuelcell Energy
- Plug Power
- Posco Energy
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Prime power
- CHP
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing preference for self-generation
- Increasing R&D funding for fuel cell development
- Development of zero energy homes
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vzxdp3/global_stationary?w=5
