Global Stationary Fuel Cell Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 22.31% - Key Vendors are Ballard Power Systems, Bloom Energy, Doosan Fuel Cell, Fuelcell Energy, Plug Power & Posco Energy

The global stationary fuel cell market to grow at a CAGR of 22.31% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Stationary Fuel Cell Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rising energy consumption. Globally, the rapid growth in urbanization has made an impact on the power consumption. Currently, most of the power demands are met using fossil fuel, which is harmful to the atmosphere.

One trend in the market is growing preference for self-generation. To meet the growing need for uninterrupted and reliable power supply, advanced economies have started to adopt several methods of distributed energy generation. With the growing instance of natural calamities disrupting the continuous flow of power, customers across the globe have started seeking increased resiliency and reliability of stationary fuel cells.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high fuel cell cost. Though, the adoption of the fuel cell has increased gradually over the years owing to its higher efficiency, and environmental benefits. However, its cost is relatively higher than alternative technologies such as gas engine or micro-turbine.

Key vendors

Ballard Power Systems

Bloom Energy

Doosan Fuel Cell America

Fuelcell Energy

Plug Power

Posco Energy

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Growing preference for self-generation

Increasing R&D funding for fuel cell development

Development of zero energy homes

