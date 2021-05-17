Global Stationery Products Market Report 2021-2027: Product Innovations Spark Renewed Interest & Demand for Personalized Stationery Gains Momentum
DUBLIN, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stationery Products - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Stationery Products Market to Reach $217.9 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Stationery Products estimated at US$192.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$217.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Printing Supplies, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2% CAGR and reach US$108.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Paper-based Stationery Products segment is readjusted to a revised 0.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $52 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.6% CAGR
The Stationery Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$52 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$42 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.2% and 1.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.7% CAGR.
Mailing Supplies Segment to Record 0.9% CAGR
In the global Mailing Supplies segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 0.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$11.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$12 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$29.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 1.5% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Stationery Products - A Diverse and Dispersed Industry
- Digitalization Brings in a Mixed Bag of Opportunities & Challenges for Stationery Products
- Writing Instruments Continue to Attract Demand
- Digital Fatigue Triggers Revival of Interest in Penmanship and Printed Books
- Recent Market Activity
- Education Sector - A Major Market for Stationery Products
- Rising Education Levels to Inject Demand
- Seasonality is the Norm, Rather than an Exception
- Digitization Impacts Demand for Conventional Office Supplies
- Market Outlook
- Developing Countries to Drive Global Growth
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Product Innovations Spark Renewed Interest in Stationery
- Demand for Personalized Stationery Gains Momentum
- The Home Office - An Expanding Market Segment
- New Office Starts & Corporate Expansions - Key to Growth for Office Supplies
- Paper & Paper-Based Products - Traditional Revenue Contributors
- Trends Dictating a Direct Face-Off of Paper Products with Digitization
- Growing Trend towards Bullet-Journaling and Hand Lettering Support Sales of Writing Instruments and Notebooks
- Rise in Adoption of Eco-Friendly Products
- DIY Market Presents New Opportunities
- Demand on Rise for Fundraising Calendars
- Stationery Licensing Offers New Pockets of Growth
- Rise in Sales of Gift-Wrap and Party Goods
- Writing Instruments - A Review
- Writing Instruments Growth Drivers (On a Scale of 1-10)
- Pens/Markers - Less Fazed by Digital Media
- Premium Fountain Pens Remain a Niche
- Luxury Writing Instruments Garner Demand
- Ergonomic Pens to Relieve Writers Cramp
- Personalization of Pens Grows in Demand
- Demand on Rise for Fashionable and Stylish Writing Instruments
- Pens in the Competitive List of Gifts
- The 'Green Trend' - Assaying the Environmental Cause
- Pencil Makers Go the Digital Way
- Binders and Notebooks Emerge as Fashionable Items
- Envelopes Market - A Review
- Favorable Demographics Augur Well for Educational Stationery Products Market
- Youth Bulge Augurs Well for Stationery Products Market
- Writing & Marking Instruments Reach Toddlers
- Women - The Largest Home Office Users
- Features in Home-Office Supplies Increasingly Preferred by Consumers
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 375
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2m4o24
