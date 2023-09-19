Global STD Diagnostics Market Research Report 2023: A $16+ Billion Market by 2030 - Innovative Products and Advanced Testing Kits to Revolutionize the Market

DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "STD Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application (HIV Testing, HSV Testing), By Technology, By Location Of Testing, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global STD diagnostics market is on a trajectory of significant expansion, with a projected size of USD 16.08 billion by 2030, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2030

Key drivers propelling this growth include the escalating disease burden of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) and proactive efforts by governments and non-profit organizations to promote awareness and regular screenings, especially among the younger demographic.

Alarming statistics from the World Health Organization (WHO) indicate approximately 374 million new cases of syphilis, gonorrhea, chlamydia, and trichomoniasis are reported globally each year. Technological advancements in diagnostic products, such as next-generation HIV testing kits and multiplex PCR products, enable healthcare professionals to diagnose and differentiate a range of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) promptly.

Companies like Seegene, Inc., are contributing to this advancement by offering innovative products like the Allplex STI/BV Panel Assay, capable of distinguishing 28 causative agents in a single test. The implementation of national strategic plans, such as the HIV National Strategic Plan and Viral Hepatitis National Strategic Plan in the U.S., further supports the growth of the STD diagnostics industry by focusing on prevention, early detection, and treatment.

Companies in this sector are actively pursuing strategic initiatives, including new product development and regulatory approvals, to enrich their STD diagnostics portfolios and meet the increasing demand for advanced diagnostic solutions.

For example, DiaSorin, Inc. secured FDA approval for its LIAISON XL MUREX anti-HBe immunoassay product, designed for the diagnosis of HBV infection, further illustrating the industry's commitment to technological advancement and public health.

STD Diagnostics Market Report Highlights

In 2022, the consumables segment accounted for the largest market share and is anticipated to maintain its position over the forecast period owing to high testing rates for the diagnosis of STDs and the commercialization of several assays

Based on technology, the molecular diagnostics segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing use of high-throughput PCR technology and the recommendation of NAAT tests for HIV testing. The development of multiplex PCR tests for the simultaneous detection of multiple pathogens is also expected to contribute to the STD diagnostics industry's growth

Based on application, the HIV testing segment is expected to dominate the STD diagnostics industry in 2022, due to factors such as the high incidence rate of the disease, increasing product approvals for molecular tests, and favorable government initiatives

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period due to an increase in testing rates for STDS, a rise in disposable income, and high disease prevalence of STD in developing countries

Company Profiles

BD

F. Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd.

Hologic Inc. (Gen Probe)

Abbott

Cepheid (Danaher)

Qiagen

Orasure Technologies, Inc

Bio-rad Laboratories, Inc.

Biomerieux Sa

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Seegene Inc.

Diasorin S.P.A

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology And Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Product and Application Snapshot

2.3 Technology and Location of Testing Snapshot

2.4 Competitive Snapshot



Chapter 3 STD Diagnostics Market Variables, Trends, And Scope

3.1 Penetration And Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2 User Perspective Analysis

3.3 Regulatory And Reimbursement Framework

3.4 Market Driver Analysis

3.4.1 Growing Global Disease Burden Of STDs

3.4.2 Technological Advancements In STD Diagnostics

3.4.3 Government Initiatives Encouraging Early Diagnosis And Treatment

3.5 Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.1 Vaccination Coverage For STDs

3.6 Covid-19 Impact Analysis

3.7 Swot Analysis, By Factor (political & Legal, Economic, And Technological)

3.8 Industry Analysis - Porter's



Chapter 4 STD Diagnostics Market: Segment Analysis, By Product, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.1 STD Diagnostics Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.2 Instruments And Services

4.2.1 Instruments And Services Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3 Consumables

4.4 Software



Chapter 5 STD Diagnostics Market: Segment Analysis, By Application, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.1 STD Diagnostics Market: Application Movement Analysis

5.2 CT/NG Testing

5.2.1 CT/NG Testing Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3 Syphilis Testing

5.4 HSV Testing

5.5 HPV Testing

5.6 HIV Testing

5.7 Ureaplasma & Mycoplasma Testing

5.8 Trichomonas Testing

5.9 VZV Testing

5.10 Gonorrhea testing



Chapter 6 STD Diagnostics Market: Segment Analysis, By Technology, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.1 STD Diagnostics Market: Technology Movement Analysis

6.2 Molecular Diagnostics

6.3 Immunoassay



Chapter 7 STD Diagnostics Market: Segment Analysis, By Location Of Testing, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.1 STD Diagnostics Market: Location Of Testing Movement Analysis

7.2 Laboratory Testing

7.2.1 Laboratory Testing Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.2.2 Commercial/private Labs

7.2.3 Public Health Labs

7.3 Point Of Care Testing



Chapter 8 STD Diagnostics Market: Segment Analysis, By Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

8.1 STD Diagnostics Market: Regional Outlook



Chapter 9 STD Diagnostics Market: Competitive Analysis

9.1 Recent Developments And Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

9.1.1 New Product Launches

9.1.2 Mergers And Acquisitions

9.1.3 Partnerships And Strategic Collaboration

9.1.4 Conferences And Campaigns

9.2 Company Categorization

9.2.1 Innovators

9.2.2 Market Leaders

9.2.3 Heat Map Analysis

9.3 Vendor Landscape

9.3.1 List Of Key Distributors And Channel Partners

9.3.2 Key Customers

9.4 Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2022

9.5 Public Companies

9.5.1 Company Market Position Analysis

9.5.2 Competitive Dashboard Analysis

9.5.2.1 Market Differentiators

9.6 Private Companies

9.6.1 List Of Key Emerging Companies

9.6.2 Regional Network Map



