Global Stearic Acid Market Report 2018: Historical Data 2014-2016 & Forecasts 2017-2022

DUBLIN, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Stearic Acid Market for Lubricants, Personal Care, Fuel Additives, Rubber Processing, Soaps & Detergents and Other Applications: Global Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016 - 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report comprises of forecast and analysis for the global stearic acid market. The study provides historical data from 2014 to 2016 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based volume (kilo tons) and revenue (USD billion).
The entire report covers the major drivers and restraints for the stearic acid market along with its impact on the demand during the forecast period. In addition, the report contains the detailed study of opportunities to be had in the stearic acid market on a global level.
In order to confer the comprehensive glance on the global stearic acid market, we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study covers a market attractiveness analysis, wherein the application and regional segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Drivers of global stearic acid market: Impact analysis
- Growing demand for personal care products
- Growing various industries in the emerging economies
Market Restraints
- Restraints for global stearic acid market: Impact analysis
- Volatile prices of raw material
Opportunities
- Production of bio-based products along with increasing RD spending regarding product innovation
Scope of the Report
Global Stearic Acid Market: Application Analysis:
- Lubricants
- Personal Care
- Fuel Additives
- Rubber Processing
- Soaps Detergents
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Stearic Acid Market Dynamics
4. Global Stearic Acid Competitive Landscape
5. Global Stearic Acid Market: Application Analysis
6. Global Stearic acid Market: Regional Analysis
7. Company Profiles
- Wilmar international
- U.S chemical company
- BASF
- Kao Chemicals
- PG
- Oleon
- AkzoNobel
- Godrej Industries
- VVF LLC
- Emery Oleochemicals
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/trd3v2/global_stearic?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-stearic-acid-market-report-2018-historical-data-2014-2016--forecasts-2017-2022-300654388.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article