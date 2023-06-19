Global Steel Grating Market Report 2023: High Bearing Capacity, Explosion-proof and Non-slip Properties Drives Growth

19 Jun, 2023, 20:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Steel Grating Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global steel grating market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.5% during 2023-2030.
This report on global steel grating market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global steel grating market by segmenting the market based on material type, surface type, fabrication, application, end use industry and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the steel grating market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Companies Mentioned
- Alabama Metal Industries
- Anping Enzar Metal Products Co. Ltd.
- Interstate Gratings
- Lionweld Kennedy
- Litchgitter GmBH
- Marco Specialty Steel Inc.
- Meiser GmbH
- Nucor Corporation
- Ohio Gratings
- P&R Metals
- Sinosteel Corporation
- Valmont Industries
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rise in Employment of Steel Gratings in Construction of Platforms, Drainage and Trench Covers
- Rapid Industrialization
- High Bearing Capacity, Explosion-proof and Non-slip Properties
Challenges
- Emission of Carbon During the Production
- Growing Demand For FRP Grating, Owing to its Lightweight
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Material Type
- Stainless Steel Grating
- Carbon Steel Grating
- Aluminium Steel Grating
by Surface Type
- Plain Steel Grating
- Serrated Steel Grating
by Fabrication
- Welded Steel Grating
- Swage Locked Grating
- Press Locked Grating
- Riveted Grating
- Close Mesh Steel Grating
by Application
- Stair Treads
- Walkways
- Platforms
- Security Fence
- Drainage Covers
- Trench Covers
- Others
by End Use Industry
- Food Processing
- Pharmaceuticals
- Cement
- Steel
- Chemical
- Others
