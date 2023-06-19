Global Steel Grating Market Report 2023: High Bearing Capacity, Explosion-proof and Non-slip Properties Drives Growth

DUBLIN, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Steel Grating Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global steel grating market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.5% during 2023-2030.

This report on global steel grating market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global steel grating market by segmenting the market based on material type, surface type, fabrication, application, end use industry and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the steel grating market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Companies Mentioned

Alabama Metal Industries

Anping Enzar Metal Products Co. Ltd.

Interstate Gratings

Lionweld Kennedy

Litchgitter GmBH

Marco Specialty Steel Inc.

Meiser GmbH

Nucor Corporation

Ohio Gratings

P&R Metals

Sinosteel Corporation

Valmont Industries

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in Employment of Steel Gratings in Construction of Platforms, Drainage and Trench Covers

Rapid Industrialization

High Bearing Capacity, Explosion-proof and Non-slip Properties

Challenges

Emission of Carbon During the Production

Growing Demand For FRP Grating, Owing to its Lightweight

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Material Type

Stainless Steel Grating

Carbon Steel Grating

Aluminium Steel Grating

by Surface Type

Plain Steel Grating

Serrated Steel Grating

by Fabrication

Welded Steel Grating

Swage Locked Grating

Press Locked Grating

Riveted Grating

Close Mesh Steel Grating

by Application

Stair Treads

Walkways

Platforms

Security Fence

Drainage Covers

Trench Covers

Others

by End Use Industry

Food Processing

Pharmaceuticals

Cement

Steel

Chemical

Others

