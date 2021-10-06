Global Steel Market Report 2021-2026 - Skyrocketing Steel Prices in US Raise Speculations about Possible Bubble

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Steel - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Steel Market to Reach 2.2 Billion Metric Tons by 2026

Steel, one of the most essential engineering materials, is known for its diverse applications in every aspect of human life. Steel is the foundation for a number of industries in general and manufacturing industry in particular.

Market fortunes of finished steel products market depend on health of key end-use markets such as construction sector, automobile and automotive component manufacturing, metal goods fabrication, ship building, machinery manufacturing, oil & gas infrastructure, among others.

In the post COVID-19 period, anticipated increase in construction activity, improvement in manufacturing sector and subsequent rise in demand for and production of a range of machinery, rise in fabrication of metal goods, and renewed demand for and production of transportation solutions, in line with improvement in global economy, will therefore drive demand for finished steel. Ongoing urbanization drive, escalating demand for energy and water are the other major factors promoting growth in the market.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Steel estimated at 1.7 Billion Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 2.2 Billion Metric Tons by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period. Construction, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.5% CAGR to reach 992 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period.

After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Machinery segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.2% share of the global Steel market. Construction is the largest end-use segment of steel industry.

The state of the construction industry in each geographic region, both new constructions as well as refurbishments, has a heavy bearing on steel consumption. Steel used in the construction segment adheres to standard requirements of high performance, corrosion resistance and fire protection.

The need for manufacturing lightweight and rust-free machinery drives the demand for steel in machinery industry. There is strong demand for high strength steel plates featuring improved weldability, formability and low temperature toughness.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

COVID-19 Crisis Induced Demand Erosion Hampers World Steel Industry in 2020

Hit by COVID-19 Outbreak, Steel Industry & Demand Speedily Returning to Normalcy: The Current Scenario

Regional Recovery Scenario

Healthy Prospects for Steel Demand in Developing Countries

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Critical Importance of Steel in Every Aspect of Human Life to Create Conducive Environment for Future Growth

Properties of Different Types of Steel

A Snapshot of Steel End-Use Sectors

Regional Analysis

Contraction in Demand across Developed Economies

China Holds the Key for Future Growth of Steel Industry

Steel Demand to Drop in Developing Economies before Notable Recovery in 2021

World Steel Industry: Production, Exports & Imports

Steel Production Soars in 2017-2019 Period

China Remains the Dominant Steel Exporter in 2020

China Becomes the Top Steel Importer

Competitive Scenario

Leading Players in the World Steel Market

Globalization & Rationalization Remain the Core Surviving Strategies for Steel Firms

Steel Firms Emphasize Restructuring of Operations

Moving Closer to Customers: The New Strategic Initiative

Innovations & Product Differentiation Grow in Focus among Vendors

Consolidation Picks up Pace

Recent Market Activity

Wave of Latest Breakthroughs with Potential to Pave Way for Green, Sustainable Steel Economy

Select Innovations & Advancements

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Ansteel Group Corporation Ltd.

ArcelorMittal S.A.

China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited

EVRAZ plc

EVRAZ NTMK

Gerdau S.A.

HBIS Group

HYUNDAI Steel Company

JFE Steel Corporation

Jiangsu Shagang Group

Nippon Steel Corporation

Nucor Corporation

POSCO

Riva Group

Shandong Iron and Steel Group Co. Ltd.

Shougang Group Co., Ltd.

Tata Steel Group

Tata Steel Europe Ltd.

thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG

United States Steel Corporation

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Steel Industry Prospects Strongly Reliant on Global Construction Industry Scenario

Prevailing Depressive Scenario in the World Construction Sector Weakens Momentum in the Steel Industry

Current Prospects Remain Lackluster for Steel in Automotive Industry

Ongoing Shift towards Lighter Weight Vehicles to Drive Future Demand for Automotive Steel

Emissions Regulations Landscape in Major Countries/Regions

Steel Vs Aluminum: The Dilemma Continues for Better Lightweight Automotive Material

Critical Importance of Steel in Machinery Manufacturing Augurs Well for Future Growth

High Performance Steel Grades Gain Importance in Machinery Manufacturing

Relevance of Steel in Household Appliances & Metal Goods Domains Bodes Well for Future Growth

Metal Cans: Niche End-Use Segment

Sluggish Trajectory in Oil & Gas Sector to Impede Momentum in the Short-Term

Anticipated Recovery in Oil & Gas Sector in 2021 to Generate Parallel Opportunities to Steel Industry

High Volume Opportunities in Shipbuilding

Carbon Steel Seeks to Widen Addressable Market

Demand for Stainless Steel Gains Momentum

Stainless Steel Continues to Reign Appliances Market

Growing Use Case in Diverse Applications Widens Future Prospects

Demand for Special Long Steel on the Rise

Widening Role of Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) in Steel Production Landscape

Steel Industry Persists with its Energy Conservation Drive

Environmentally Friendly Approach Gains Focus

Steel Scrap Recycling: Robust Approach for Energy Conservation

Population Growth & Urbanization Favor Future Growth in Steel Market

Steel Prices: A Play of Demand and Supply

Sharp Uptick in Demand after COVID-19 Pause Leads to Steel Shortage & Price Hikes

Skyrocketing Steel Prices in US Raise Speculations about Possible Bubble

Steel: An Overview

Steel Classification

Steel Manufacturing Process

Refining and Casting

Forming and Finishing

Steel Products (Semi-Finished & Finished)

A Brief Note on Major End-Use Segments

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p83bqb

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

