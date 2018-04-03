Global Stem Cell Manufacturing Market Research Report 2018 - Increased Market Focus on Embryonic Stem Cells (ESCS) and Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (IPSCS)

DUBLIN, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Stem Cell Manufacturing Market by Product (HSCs, MSCs, iPSCs, ESCs, Instruments, Media, Consumables), Application (Research, Target Identification, Therapy (Autologous, Allogeneic), Cell Banks), End User (Pharma, Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global stem cell manufacturing market is projected to reach USD 14.61 Billion by 2023 from USD 10.75 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.3%.
This report broadly segments the stem cell manufacturing market into product, application, end user, and region. On the basis of product, the market is categorized into culture media, consumables, instruments, and stem cell lines. In 2017, the culture media segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large market share of this segment is attributed the rising stem cell research and increasing demand for stem cell therapies.
Factors such as growing public-private investments and funding in stem cell-based research, rising public awareness regarding about the therapeutic potency of stem cell products, development of advanced genomic analysis techniques for quality control during stem cell manufacturing, technological advancements in stem cell manufacturing and preservation, and evolving regulatory frameworks for stem cell therapeutics in the US and Europe are driving the growth of the market.
North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017. The high intensity of stem cell research in the region, rising public-private funding and grants to support the clinical evaluation of stem cells for various applications, robust research infrastructure, and rising public awareness on the therapeutic potency of stem cells are driving the growth of the stem cell manufacturing market in North America. However, the Asia Pacific market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The high growth rate in this region can be attributed to the presence/implementation of supportive regulatory frameworks for stem cell research and manufacturing, ongoing expansion & modernization of healthcare infrastructure across emerging Asian countries, and increasing public-private initiatives to encourage public awareness about stem cell-based treatment.
Factor such as significant operational costs associated with stem cell manufacturing & banking is expected to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Growing Public-Private Investments and Funding in Stem Cell-Based Research
- Growing Public Awareness About the Therapeutic Potency of Stem Cell Products
- Development of Advanced Genomic Analysis Techniques for Quality Control During Stem Cell Manufacturing
- Technological Advancements in Stem Cell Manufacturing and Preservation
- Evolving Regulatory Frameworks for Stem Cell Therapeutics in the US and Europe
Market Restraints
- Significant Operational Costs Associated With Stem Cell Manufacturing and Banking
Market Opportunities
- Increased Market Focus on Embryonic Stem Cells (ESCS) and Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (IPSCS)
- Supportive Government Regulations Across Developing Countries
Market Challenges
- Technical Limitations Associated With Manufacturing Scale-Up
- Socio-Ethical Concerns Related to the Use of Allogenic and Human Embryonic Stem Cells
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Stem Cell Manufacturing Market, By Product
7 Stem Cell Manufacturing Market, By Application
8 Stem Cell Manufacturing Market, By End User
9 Stem Cell Manufacturing Market, By Region
10 Competitive Landscape
11 Company Profiles
- Anterogen
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Cellular Dynamics International (Subsidiary of Fujifilm Holdings Corporation)
- Holostem Terapie Avanzate
- Lonza Group
- Medipost
- Merck Group
- Miltenyi Biotec
- Osiris Therapeutics
- Pharmicell
- Pluristem Therapeutics
- Stemcell Technologies
- Takara Bio Group
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
