Global Stem Cell Manufacturing Market Research Report 2018 - Increased Market Focus on Embryonic Stem Cells (ESCS) and Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (IPSCS)

The global stem cell manufacturing market is projected to reach USD 14.61 Billion by 2023 from USD 10.75 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.3%.

This report broadly segments the stem cell manufacturing market into product, application, end user, and region. On the basis of product, the market is categorized into culture media, consumables, instruments, and stem cell lines. In 2017, the culture media segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large market share of this segment is attributed the rising stem cell research and increasing demand for stem cell therapies.

Factors such as growing public-private investments and funding in stem cell-based research, rising public awareness regarding about the therapeutic potency of stem cell products, development of advanced genomic analysis techniques for quality control during stem cell manufacturing, technological advancements in stem cell manufacturing and preservation, and evolving regulatory frameworks for stem cell therapeutics in the US and Europe are driving the growth of the market.

North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017. The high intensity of stem cell research in the region, rising public-private funding and grants to support the clinical evaluation of stem cells for various applications, robust research infrastructure, and rising public awareness on the therapeutic potency of stem cells are driving the growth of the stem cell manufacturing market in North America. However, the Asia Pacific market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The high growth rate in this region can be attributed to the presence/implementation of supportive regulatory frameworks for stem cell research and manufacturing, ongoing expansion & modernization of healthcare infrastructure across emerging Asian countries, and increasing public-private initiatives to encourage public awareness about stem cell-based treatment.

Factor such as significant operational costs associated with stem cell manufacturing & banking is expected to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics



Market Drivers



Growing Public-Private Investments and Funding in Stem Cell-Based Research

Growing Public Awareness About the Therapeutic Potency of Stem Cell Products

Development of Advanced Genomic Analysis Techniques for Quality Control During Stem Cell Manufacturing

Technological Advancements in Stem Cell Manufacturing and Preservation

Evolving Regulatory Frameworks for Stem Cell Therapeutics in the US and Europe

Market Restraints



Significant Operational Costs Associated With Stem Cell Manufacturing and Banking

Market Opportunities



Increased Market Focus on Embryonic Stem Cells (ESCS) and Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (IPSCS)

Supportive Government Regulations Across Developing Countries

Market Challenges



Technical Limitations Associated With Manufacturing Scale-Up

Socio-Ethical Concerns Related to the Use of Allogenic and Human Embryonic Stem Cells

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Stem Cell Manufacturing Market, By Product



7 Stem Cell Manufacturing Market, By Application



8 Stem Cell Manufacturing Market, By End User



9 Stem Cell Manufacturing Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles



Anterogen

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Cellular Dynamics International (Subsidiary of Fujifilm Holdings Corporation)

Holostem Terapie Avanzate

Lonza Group

Medipost

Merck Group

Miltenyi Biotec

Osiris Therapeutics

Pharmicell

Pluristem Therapeutics

Stemcell Technologies

Takara Bio Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lqf3ht/global_stem_cell?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-stem-cell-manufacturing-market-research-report-2018---increased-market-focus-on-embryonic-stem-cells-escs-and-induced-pluripotent-stem-cells-ipscs-300623414.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

