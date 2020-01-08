Global Stem Cell Therapies Overview Report 2019: The Highs & Lows, Off-The-Shelf Solutions, New Technologies, and Safety, Efficacy & Logistical Challenges

News provided by

Research and Markets

Jan 08, 2020, 08:45 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Highs and Lows of Stem Cell Therapies: Off-The-Shelf Solutions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report includes:

  • An overview of recent advances in stem cell therapies and coverage of potential stem cells used for regenerative advanced therapies
  • Discussion on role of genomic and epigenomics manipulations in generating safe and effective treatment options
  • Identification of autologous and allogeneic cells and their usage in creating advanced therapy medical products (ATMPs)
  • Information on 3D cell culture and discussion on advances in gene editing and gene programming techniques such as CRIPSR/Cas9, TALEN, and ZINC fingers
  • Insights into commercial and regulatory landscape, and evaluation of challenges and opportunities for developing autologous and allogenic off the shelf solutions

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Sources and Characteristics of Stem Cells

  • Introduction

Chapter 2 New Technologies Driving Stem Cell Development

  • Advances in Cell Culture
  • Advances in Isolation Technologies
  • Advances in Genome Manipulation

Chapter 3 Safety, Efficacy and Logistical Challenges

  • Toxicity-Related Treatment Issues
  • Logistical Challenges

Chapter 4 Off-the-Shelf Solutions

  • Expanding the Course of Stem Cells
  • More Precise Genomic Manipulation of Cells
  • Reduction in Cell-to-Cell Variation
  • Improved Shelf Life

Chapter 5 Companies and Technologies to Watch

  • Athersys Inc.
  • BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.
  • Caladrius Biosciences
  • Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.
  • Fate Therapeutics Inc.
  • Gamida Cell Ltd.
  • International Stem Cell Corporation
  • Orgenesis Inc.
  • Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.
  • Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.
  • TheraCell Inc.
  • ThermoGenesis Holdings
  • Vericel Corporation
  • VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.
  • Zelluna Immunotherapy Inc.

Chapter 6 References

List of Tables
Table 1: Stem Cell Sources
Table 2: Comparison of Stem Cells
Table 3: Stem Cell Types Versus Cell Properties
Table 4: Recent Advances in Genome Modulation Technologies
Table 5: FDA-Approved Cell-Based Therapies
Table 6: Acute and Delayed Adverse Events Associated with Proven and Unproven Stem Cell-Based Interventions
Table 7: Companies Leading the Field in Cell-Based Therapies

List of Figures
Figure 1: Stem Cell Sources
Figure 2: Two-Dimensional Versus Three-Dimensional Cell Culture
Figure 3: Schematic of Approaches Used for Three-Dimensional Stem Cell Culture
Figure 4: Patient Management Strategies to Decrease Side Effects Related with CAR-T Cell Therapy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/15o8p9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

You just read:

Global Stem Cell Therapies Overview Report 2019: The Highs & Lows, Off-The-Shelf Solutions, New Technologies, and Safety, Efficacy & Logistical Challenges

News provided by

Research and Markets

Jan 08, 2020, 08:45 ET