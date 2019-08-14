Global Stereotactic Radiosurgery Trends & Opportunities Report: Number of Procedures Per Year is Forecast to Exceed 830,000

DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stereotactic Radiosurgery - Global Trends & Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Stereotactic radiosurgery is a non-invasive radiation therapy procedure performed for treatment of a variety of tumour types as well as certain types of vascular and neurological abnormalities. Stereotactic radiosurgery employs three-dimensional imaging techniques such as CT and MRI to precisely locate the tumour or abnormality within the body combined with gamma or x-ray irradiation with focused beams.



The technology enables highly selective ablation of a tumour or abnormality while minimizing damage to adjoining healthy tissue. Stereotactic radiosurgery is used in the treatment of small brain tumours; other types of tumours including tumours in the lung, spine, prostate, liver, head and neck, and abdomen; and in the treatment of arteriovenous malformations in the brain as well as certain neurological disorders such as trigeminal neuralgia. In 2017, the number of stereotactic radiosurgery procedures performed worldwide totalled approximately 480,000.



The number of procedures per year is forecast to grow at an 11.7% compound annual rate over the 2017-2022 interval, with volume exceeding 830,000 by 2022. The rate of growth is significantly greater than the growth rate for the combined population of the 37 countries analyzed in this report of 0.7% per year, as well as the growth rate for the incidence of central nervous system cancer in the combined countries of 2.2% per year.

Questions answered in this report:

What are the trends and opportunities in the stereotactic radiosurgery market?

Where are the biggest opportunities for medical product and pharmaceutical companies whose revenues are directly tied to trends in stereotactic radiosurgery markets?

What are the stereotactic radiosurgery procedure volume trends by type, by country, by region, and globally?

Which countries represent the largest stereotactic radiosurgery markets today and which countries are emerging and growing most rapidly?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Procedure Volume Overview



3. Stereotactic Radiosurgery Procedures by Type



4. Appendix



