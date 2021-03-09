Global Sterilization Technologies Market Outlook to 2026 - E-Beam and X-Ray Technologies Gaining Wider Acceptance for Sterilization
The "Sterilization Technologies - A Global Market Overview 20" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the global market for Sterilization Technologies is anticipated to record a robust growth during 2019-2021 period.
As we pass through the Pandemic, hopefully, in 2021, a huge growth mainly expected from the medical equipment sterilization applications, we anticipate elective procedure volumes to begin to normalize as soon as hospitals get to the other side of COVID-19 peaks and can begin to address the pent-up demand for these procedures. In the long term, demand for Sterilization Technologies is projected to record a CAGR of 6.4% between 2019 and 2026 to reach US$13.7 billion by 2026.
Research Findings & Coverage
- Global Sterilization Technologies market is analyzed in this report with respect to key technologies and major applications
- The study exclusively analyzes the market of each technology type and applications of sterilization by a major geographic region/country
- UV-C Sterilization Effective for Killing COVID-19 on N95 Respirator Masks
- New Plasma-Based Sterilization Technology for Re-usable Medical Devices
- Need for Pure Cleansing of Surgical Devices Prior Sterilization
- E-Beam and X-Ray Technologies Gaining Wider Acceptance for Sterilization
- Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments
- Major companies profiled - 39
- The industry guide includes the contact details for 114 companies
The report analyzes the market for the following key technologies of sterilization:
- Filtration Sterilization
- Heat Sterilization
- Radiation Sterilization
- Chemical Sterilization
Major applications of sterilization technologies analyzed in this study comprise the following:
- Medical Devices
- Pharmaceuticals
- Life Sciences
- Others (Food, Agriculture, Cosmetics, etc)
Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates
- The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global sterilization technologies' market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2017 through 2026 with a special focus on y-o-y growth for 2019, 2020 and 2021
Key Topics Covered:
PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
1. INTRODUCTION
2. STERILIZATION APPLICATIONS MARKET - A SNAPSHOT
3. KEY MARKET TRENDS
3.1 UV-C Sterilization Effective for Killing COVID-19 on N95 Respirator Masks
3.2 New Plasma-Based Sterilization Technology for Re-usable Medical Devices
3.3 Researchers Develop Self-Sterilizing Face Masks amid COVID-19
3.4 Need for Pure Cleansing of Surgical Devices Prior Sterilization
3.5 A Pilot Program to Boost Innovation in Ethylene Oxide (EtO) Sterilization
3.6 E-Beam and X-Ray Technologies Gaining Wider Acceptance for Sterilization
4. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS
5. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS
6. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
6.1 Global Sterilization Technologies Market Overview by Technology
6.2 Global Sterilization Technologies Market Overview by Application
PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW
7. NORTH AMERICA
8. EUROPE
9. ASIA-PACIFIC
10. REST OF WORLD
PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY
Part D: ANNEXURE
Companies Mentioned
- 3M Company
- ADM
- Advanced Sterilization Products
- Aexis Medical
- Amazon Filters Ltd
- Baumer Group
- Belimed AG
- Beta Star Life Science Equipment, Inc.
- Britvic
- BWX Technologies
- Cantel Medical Corp.
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
- CFT Group
- Chalmers Group of Companies
- CHC
- CISA Group
- Cobalt-60 Production Technology
- Consolidated Sterilizer Systems
- Critical Process Filtration, Inc.
- Crosstex
- CSIRO
- Fedegari Group
- Filtrox AG
- FLSmidth
- Getinge AB
- Gibraltar Laboratories
- Graver Technologies, LLC
- Gray* Star, Inc.
- IBA Industrial, Inc.
- Iotron Industries
- ITW EAE
- John Bean Technologies (JBT)
- KEN HYGIENE SYSTEMS A/S
- Key Surgical, Inc
- KMS
- Koch Separation Solutions
- LYNX Product Group
- Matachana Group
- Medline Industries, Inc.
- Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.
- Microthermics, Inc.
- MMM Group
- Nelson Laboratories Fairfield
- Nordion, Inc.
- Noxilizer, Inc.
- OPG
- Ozone Safe Food Technologies, Inc.
- Pall Corporation
- PRIMUS Sterilizer
- Proseal and Prime Equipment Group
- SAF
- Sakura Seiki Co Ltd.
- SCS
- Sofi Filtration
- Sotera Healt
- Spire Integrated Solutions
- Steriflow SAS
- Sterigenics International, Inc.
- STERILE Technologies, Inc.
- STERIS Corporation
- Terragene SA
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Tuttnauer USA Co., Ltd.
- Uniquip
- USZ
- Vista Research Group
- W3RES
