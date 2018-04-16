Global Stevia Market Opportunity and Forecast Report 2018-2023

Stevia is a 100% natural and zero-calorie sweetener which is 200 times sweeter than sugar and is known to have various health benefits. Since stevia has a low glycemic index and does not influence blood sugar levels, it is suitable for diabetic patients. Its non-cariogenic nature makes it mild on teeth resulting in good dental health. The growing awareness about the health benefits of stevia over sugar has led to a global increase in its demand because of which it is now commercially grown across the globe. As most of the low-calorie sweeteners available in the market are artificial, the demand for natural sweeteners like stevia has further expanded. Other factors influencing the global demand of stevia are the lifestyle changes, growing disposable income, awareness about maintaining a good health, government initiatives on reducing the sugar intake and the need to combat health problems like obesity and diabetes.

This new report Stevia Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023 provides a comprehensive insight into the dynamics of the stevia market. The market analysis includes volume trends, value trends, price trends, key players, market breakup by region, market breakup by end-use industries, key success factors, key risk factors, feedstock market trends, etc. Apart from the market analysis, the report also provides an exhaustive technical insight on stevia. This includes chemical information, manufacturing process, chemical reactions involved, raw material requirements, mass balance, conversion rate of feedstock, etc.

According to the report, the market is segmented on the basis of the extract type of stevia, namely powder, liquid and leaf. The powder form currently holds the biggest market share, followed by liquid and leaf. Based on its end-uses, stevia finds its application mainly in the food, beverage and pharmaceutical markets. Its demand in the beverage sector is comparatively high due to the rising demand for low-calorie drinks. The global stevia market has also been segmented on the basis of geography where Asia Pacific represented the biggest producer. Within Asia Pacific, China represented the leading producer of stevia. Asia Pacific was followed by the North American region where demand for natural sweeteners made from herbs is growing robustly especially in food and beverages. The third largest market for stevia was South America with Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Paraguay, and Uruguay being the key producers.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:



What have been the historical and current volume trends in the stevia market?

What have been the historical and current value trends in the stevia market?

What have been the historical and current price trends in the stevia market?

Which are the key regions in the stevia market and what is their breakup?

Which are the key end-use industries for stevia and what is their breakup?

What is the outlook of the stevia market?

What are the key success factors in the stevia market?

What are the key risk factors in the stevia market?

Who are the key manufacturers in the stevia market?

How is stevia manufactured?

What are the raw material requirements during the manufacturing of stevia?

What is the mass balance and conversion rate of feedstock during the manufacturing of stevia?

What is the supply demand of various feedstock that are used in the manufacturing of stevia?

Who are the key manufacturers of stevia feedstock?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Properties



5 Global Stevia Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Price Trends

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Breakup by Extract type

5.6 Market Breakup by End Use

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.8.1 Strengths

5.8.2 Weaknesses

5.8.3 Opportunities

5.8.4 Threats

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.11 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



6 Performance of Key Regions



7 Market by Extract type

7.1 Powder

7.2 Liquid

7.3 Leaf



8 Market by End Use

8.1 Beverages

8.2 Food

8.3 Table Top Sweeteners

8.4 Pharmaceuticals

8.5 Others



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Structure

9.2 Market Share of Key Players



10 Stevia Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Manufacturing Process

10.3 Detailed Process Flow

10.4 Raw Material Requirement

10.5 Mass Balance and Feedstock Conversion Rates



11 Stevia Feedstock Market Analysis

11.1 Stevia leaves

11.1.1 Market Performance

11.1.1.1 Volume Trend

11.1.1.2 Value Trend

11.1.2 Price Trend

11.1.3 Key Suppliers

11.2 Ethanol

11.2.1 Market Performance

11.2.1.1 Volume Trend

11.2.1.2 Value Trend

11.2.2 Price Trend

11.2.3 Key Suppliers



12 Key Player Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vsxdcn/global_stevia?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-stevia-market-opportunity-and-forecast-report-2018-2023-300630181.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

