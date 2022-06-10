Global Stock Images And Videos Markets, 2022-2027: Rising Penetration of Ai & Ml in Stock Content & Rising Penetration of Ott Platforms Boosting Demand for Stock Footage

Jun 10, 2022, 12:45 ET
The global stock images and videos market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.95% during the forecast period.
The study considers the present scenario of the global stock images & videos market and its dynamics for 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several industry growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
The global stock images and videos market is segmented into the following segments based on product: Stock images and Stock video. In terms of product, the market was dominated by demand generated from stock images globally. However, owing to rising penetration of OTT platforms and cinematography, demand for stock videos is anticipated to witness higher CAGR during the forecast period.
The global stock images and videos market is highly consolidated. Ever since Getty Images and Corbis imposed a consumer-facing business model (i.e., low price, high volume), the industry has not changed much. While there are several specialist agencies and mom-and-pop shops, the latter's growth seems hazy. Specialist agencies, however, can survive provided they keep up with technology and demand developments.
Major agencies, such as Getty Images, often represent smaller ones, benefitting from their exclusive content and giving them an opening. Several platforms have also come up that cater to amateurs. The four major vendors dominate the market.
Businesses worldwide are either dealing with the effects of economic instability or trying to build a name for themselves on a global basis. Hence, the dependency on digital advertising is growing. While the value of stock photography has been affixed in developed economies, in developing and emerging economies, stock photography is just about gaining importance in the marketing mix outside the traditional channels.
However, the quality of the images and their ease of access are other important factors commonly and consistently considered.
KEY POINTS
- Conversely, there has been a lot of dynamism in the market. Amidst the pandemic came a range of acquisitions by private equity firms as they seek to take advantage of the trends such as the shift to digital, online gaming, mobile media, and the opportunities presented by social media that favor the market in the near future. For instance, private equity firm EQT acquired Freepik and Great Hills Partners acquired Storyblocks.
- On September 7th, 2021, Shutterstock announced acquisition of PicMonkey, a graphic design and image editing software. This acquisition is anticipated to complement Shutterstock's content subscriptions and expand audience reach. On October 26th, 2021, Shutterstock introduced Flex 25 Plan + Creative Workflow Tools. This is a multimedia subscription for single users that allows download of stock images, stock videos indistinctly.
- The global market in 2021 was dominated by revenue generated from macrostock holding over 60% share.
- The global RM stock images & videos held higher share in 2021 and is expected to reach over $4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.
Key Vendors
- Getty Images
- Visual China Group
- Shutterstock
- Adobe Stock
Other Prominent Vendors
- 123RF
- Agence France-Presse
- Agefotostock
- Alamy
- AP Images
- Artlist
- Can Stock Photo
- Coinaphoto
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.4 Market Segments
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Value Chain
7.2.1 Business Model
7.3 Recent Developments
7.4 Global Media Landscape
7.5 Key Elements in Stock Images & Videos Market
7.5.1 Sales & Distribution Channel
7.5.2 Content Contributing Community
7.5.3 Marketing
7.5.4 Competition
7.6 Covid-19 Impact Analysis
7.6.1 Changing Agency Models
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Rising Penetration of Animation Production
8.2 Rapid Shift to Vertical Formats
8.3 Rising Penetration of Ott Platforms Boosting Demand for Stock Footage
8.4 Blockchain Technology Making Inroads
8.5 Social Issues Trump Mindless Consumerism
8.6 Rising Penetration of Ai & Ml in Stock Content
8.7 Powering Up Via Distribution Deals
8.8 Growth of Platform Integrations
8.9 Mobile Stock Losing Its Sheen
8.10 Drone-Shot Content in Visual Arts
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Growing E-Learning Industry
9.2 Reinvention of Storytelling
9.3 Improving Journalistic Value
9.4 Growth of Digital Communities in Hyper-Connected Ecosystem
9.5 Social Shows Sustain Buzz in Stock Content
9.6 Growth of Content Automation & Personalization
9.7 Consumer Behavior & Authenticity
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Shift in Digital Culture
10.2 Copyright Infringement & Breach of Licenses
10.3 Proliferation of Shoppable Social Commerce
10.4 Glut of Images
10.5 Unsustainable Business Models
10.6 User-Generated Content Eating into Market
10.7 Audio Eclipsing Video
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.2.1 Product: Market Size & Forecast
11.2.2 Source: Market Size & Forecast
11.2.3 Application: Market Size & Forecast
11.2.4 License: Market Size & Forecast
11.2.5 End-User: Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
12 Product
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Stock Images
12.4 Stock Videos
13 Source
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Macrostock
13.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
13.3.2 Images
13.3.3 Videos
13.3.4 Market by Geography
13.4 Microstock
13.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
13.4.2 Images
13.4.3 Videos
13.4.4 Market by Geography
14 Application
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Commercial
14.4 Editorial
15 License
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Rm
15.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
15.3.2 Images
15.3.3 Videos
15.3.4 Market by Geography
15.4 Rf
15.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
15.4.2 Images
15.4.3 Videos
15.4.4 Market by Geography
16 End-User
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 Marketers
16.4 Films & Tv Producers
16.5 Media & Publishing Companies
16.6 Businesses & Individual Creators
17 Geography
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Geographic Overview
