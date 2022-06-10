Global Stock Images And Videos Markets, 2022-2027: Rising Penetration of Ai & Ml in Stock Content & Rising Penetration of Ott Platforms Boosting Demand for Stock Footage

DUBLIN, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stock Images And Videos Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global stock images and videos market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.95% during the forecast period.

The study considers the present scenario of the global stock images & videos market and its dynamics for 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several industry growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

The global stock images and videos market is segmented into the following segments based on product: Stock images and Stock video. In terms of product, the market was dominated by demand generated from stock images globally. However, owing to rising penetration of OTT platforms and cinematography, demand for stock videos is anticipated to witness higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The global stock images and videos market is highly consolidated. Ever since Getty Images and Corbis imposed a consumer-facing business model (i.e., low price, high volume), the industry has not changed much. While there are several specialist agencies and mom-and-pop shops, the latter's growth seems hazy. Specialist agencies, however, can survive provided they keep up with technology and demand developments.

Major agencies, such as Getty Images, often represent smaller ones, benefitting from their exclusive content and giving them an opening. Several platforms have also come up that cater to amateurs. The four major vendors dominate the market.

Businesses worldwide are either dealing with the effects of economic instability or trying to build a name for themselves on a global basis. Hence, the dependency on digital advertising is growing. While the value of stock photography has been affixed in developed economies, in developing and emerging economies, stock photography is just about gaining importance in the marketing mix outside the traditional channels.

However, the quality of the images and their ease of access are other important factors commonly and consistently considered.



KEY POINTS

Conversely, there has been a lot of dynamism in the market. Amidst the pandemic came a range of acquisitions by private equity firms as they seek to take advantage of the trends such as the shift to digital, online gaming, mobile media, and the opportunities presented by social media that favor the market in the near future. For instance, private equity firm EQT acquired Freepik and Great Hills Partners acquired Storyblocks.

On September 7th, 2021 , Shutterstock announced acquisition of PicMonkey, a graphic design and image editing software. This acquisition is anticipated to complement Shutterstock's content subscriptions and expand audience reach. On October 26th, 2021 , Shutterstock introduced Flex 25 Plan + Creative Workflow Tools. This is a multimedia subscription for single users that allows download of stock images, stock videos indistinctly.

, Shutterstock announced acquisition of PicMonkey, a graphic design and image editing software. This acquisition is anticipated to complement Shutterstock's content subscriptions and expand audience reach. On , Shutterstock introduced Flex 25 Plan + Creative Workflow Tools. This is a multimedia subscription for single users that allows download of stock images, stock videos indistinctly. The global market in 2021 was dominated by revenue generated from macrostock holding over 60% share.

The global RM stock images & videos held higher share in 2021 and is expected to reach over $4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.

Key Vendors

Getty Images

Visual China Group

Shutterstock

Adobe Stock

Other Prominent Vendors

123RF

Agence France-Presse

Agefotostock

Alamy

AP Images

Artlist

Can Stock Photo

Coinaphoto

