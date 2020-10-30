Global Stock Music Market is Forecast to Grow by $275.89 Million During 2020 and 2024, at a CAGR of 5%
Oct 30, 2020, 15:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Stock Music Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The stock music market is poised to grow by $275.89 millon during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is driven by the rising adoption of subscription models and increased regulatory pressure to prevent music piracy and copyright infringement. The study also identifies increasing adoption of digital music as one of the prime reasons driving the stock music market growth during the next few years.
The stock music market is segmented as below:
By License Model
- RF
- RM
By Geographic Landscapes
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
The stock music market covers the following areas:
- Stock music market sizing
- Stock music market forecast
- Stock music market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis included in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading stock music market vendors that include Audio Network Ltd., Envato Pty Ltd., Epidemic Sound AB, Footage Firm Inc., Inmagine Group, Pond5 Inc., Shutterstock Inc., SoundCloud Ltd., The Carlyle Group Inc., and The Music Bed LLC. Also, the stock music market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by License Model
- Market segments
- Comparison by License Model
- RF - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- RM - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by License Model
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Audio Network Ltd.
- Envato Pty Ltd.
- Epidemic Sound AB
- Footage Firm Inc.
- Inmagine Group
- Pond5 Inc.
- Shutterstock Inc.
- SoundCloud Ltd.
- The Carlyle Group Inc.
- The Music Bed LLC
