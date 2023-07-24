Global Stone Retrieval Basket Market, 2023: Technological Advancements Propel Growth

DUBLIN, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stone Retrieval Basket Market By Product, By Application, By End-User, and By Region - Global Forecast to 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rising prevalence of kidney stone diseases, advancements in kidney stone retrieval baskets, and an increased adoption rate of minimally invasive procedures are expected to propel the stone retrieval basket market to new heights.

The market size, which was estimated at USD 2,875.4 million in 2022, is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 3.87% from 2023-2033. However, factors such as high prices, a shortage of skilled urologists, and potential complications may hinder market expansion.

A key driver is the surge in product approval and launches. For example, Boston Scientific Corporation received FDA approval in March 2020 for its LithoVue Empower Retrieval Deployment Device. This device, designed to enhance doctor control and flexibility during stone removal treatments, is expected to increase treatment effectiveness and safety.

The market is further stimulated by technological advancements. Olympus Corporation's LithoVue Empower Retrieval Deployment Device, introduced in January 2021, is designed for minimally invasive kidney stone removal. The tool's ergonomic grip and stone retrieval basket allow for enhanced control and agility during treatment.

Market Segmentation (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033:

Product:

Nitinol baskets

Stainless steel baskets

Hybrid baskets

Application:

Ureteroscopy

Cystoscopy

Laparoscopy

End-User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

By Region:

North America : U.S, Canada

: U.S, Europe : Germany , France , UK, Spain , Italy , Rest of Europe

: , , UK, , , Rest of Asia Pacific : China , Japan , India , Australia , South Korea , Rest of APAC

: , , , , , Rest of APAC Latin America : Brazil , Mexico , Argentina , Rest of LATAM

: , , , Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa : South Africa , GCC, Rest of MEA

Key Players in the Market:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cook Medical

Olympus Corporation

Coloplast A/S

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

Richard Wolf GmbH

Medline Industries Inc

CONMED Corporation

Merit Medical Systems Inc

Teleflex Incorporated

