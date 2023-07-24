Global Stone Retrieval Basket Market, 2023: Technological Advancements Propel Growth

News provided by

Research and Markets

24 Jul, 2023, 14:15 ET

DUBLIN, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stone Retrieval Basket Market By Product, By Application, By End-User, and By Region - Global Forecast to 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rising prevalence of kidney stone diseases, advancements in kidney stone retrieval baskets, and an increased adoption rate of minimally invasive procedures are expected to propel the stone retrieval basket market to new heights.

The market size, which was estimated at USD 2,875.4 million in 2022, is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 3.87% from 2023-2033. However, factors such as high prices, a shortage of skilled urologists, and potential complications may hinder market expansion.

A key driver is the surge in product approval and launches. For example, Boston Scientific Corporation received FDA approval in March 2020 for its LithoVue Empower Retrieval Deployment Device. This device, designed to enhance doctor control and flexibility during stone removal treatments, is expected to increase treatment effectiveness and safety.

The market is further stimulated by technological advancements. Olympus Corporation's LithoVue Empower Retrieval Deployment Device, introduced in January 2021, is designed for minimally invasive kidney stone removal. The tool's ergonomic grip and stone retrieval basket allow for enhanced control and agility during treatment.

Market Segmentation (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033:

Product:

  • Nitinol baskets
  • Stainless steel baskets
  • Hybrid baskets

Application:

  • Ureteroscopy
  • Cystoscopy
  • Laparoscopy

End-User:

  • Hospitals
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers
  • Specialty Clinics

By Region:

  • North America: U.S, Canada
  • Europe: Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC
  • Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM
  • Middle East & Africa: South Africa, GCC, Rest of MEA

Key Players in the Market:

  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • Cook Medical
  • Olympus Corporation
  • Coloplast A/S
  • BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)
  • Richard Wolf GmbH
  • Medline Industries Inc
  • CONMED Corporation
  • Merit Medical Systems Inc
  • Teleflex Incorporated

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qbqhmo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Flue Gas Treatment Systems Market to 2033, Driven by Technological Advancements and Expansion of Healthcare Infrastructure

Global Steel Manufacturing Market to Grow by $369.6 Billion during 2022-2027, Accelerating at a CAGR of 4.02%

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.