Global StopAfib.org Virtual Atrial Fibrillation Patient Conference, August 6-8

DALLAS, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The StopAfib.org Get in Rhythm. Stay in Rhythm.® Virtual Atrial Fibrillation Patient Conference is for those living with atrial fibrillation (afib), the most common irregular heartbeat, which increases stroke risk by 500%.

This virtual conference allows anyone anywhere in the world a front-row seat to a life-changing weekend. Attendees will hear directly from the foremost experts in afib, learning what they need to know to get their life back. Registration is now open for the conference, which attendees can watch from the comfort and safety of home August 6–8.

People with afib—up to six million in the U.S. alone—may experience palpitations, fatigue, shortness of breath, or a racing heartbeat, though some may not feel afib at all. According to the Framingham Heart Study, after the age of fifty-five, there is a one-in-three lifetime risk of developing afib.

Mellanie True Hills founded StopAfib.org to help those living with afib find their solution (like she did) and prevent afib-related strokes.

After hearing the world's top experts at medical conferences, her dream was to have a patient conference featuring those same experts speaking in plain English and sharing the latest innovations. This marks the eighth year of the Get in Rhythm. Stay in Rhythm.® Atrial Fibrillation Patient Conference.

"Our annual patient conference is a labor of love and a gift," said Mellanie True Hills, founder of StopAfib.org. "Our mission with the conference is that it will empower those with afib and their loved ones to work more effectively with their healthcare teams to find the right solution. This conference is truly unique in the quality and quantity of information that it provides."

Attendees will have the privilege of hearing the world's afib leaders tell them about the most up-to-date afib research and treatments and things they may not hear about during short doctor visits. As a result, past attendees have discovered vital information that empowered them to better manage their afib and even become afib-free.

Anyone can attend at a price that's less than the co-pay to visit just one of these world-renowned specialists.

This year, StopAfib.org welcomes the most extensive faculty ever, which is comprised of afib rockstars from around the world, covering the broadest range of topics ever. This year's distinguished conference faculty includes:

Emelia J. Benjamin , MD, ScM, Boston University

, MD, ScM, Bianca Brundel, PhD, Amsterdam University, The Netherlands

University, Hugh Calkins , MD, Johns Hopkins University

, MD, Ralph J. Damiano , MD, Washington University

, MD, Luigi Di Biase , MD, Einstein/Montefiore

, MD, Einstein/Montefiore Pierre Jais , MD, University of Bordeaux, France

, MD, University of Paulus Kirchhof , MD, Phd, UKE Hamburg, Germany

, MD, Phd, UKE Frank Marchlinski , MD, University of Pennsylvania

, MD, Andrea Natale , MD, St. David's Austin

, MD, Douglas L. Packer , MD, Mayo Clinic

, MD, Mayo Clinic Rod Passman , MD, Northwestern University

, MD, Eric N. Prystowsky , MD, St. Vincent Indianapolis

, MD, St. Vincent Indianapolis Andrea M. Russo , MD, Cooper University

, MD, Cooper University Prash Sanders , MD, University of Adelaide, Australia

, MD, University of Leslie Saxon , MD, University of Southern California

, MD, Kamala Tamirisa , MD, Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute

, MD, Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute Randall Wolf , MD, Houston Methodist

Faculty members will cover all aspects of afib: Medications and Lifestyle on Day 1, Procedures on Day 2, and Research and Digital Devices on Day 3. In addition, attendees will hear the most up-to-date information on research and treatment, including some brand-new topics not covered before (including the latest in pulsed field ablation and lifestyle research).

"This is an opportunity to hear directly from researchers and innovators sharing their in-depth knowledge and expertise with you, so you can take control of your afib," said Hills. "Conferences with expert presenters of this caliber (including the ones on our faculty) typically cost many times more than our virtual conference."

Registration for this year's Get in Rhythm. Stay in Rhythm.® Virtual Atrial Fibrillation Patient Conference is open. Read all the details and register at https://getinrhythm.com/.

About StopAfib.org

StopAfib.org was founded in 2007 by atrial fibrillation patients for afib patients. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for those living with afib and save lives by raising awareness and decreasing afib-related strokes. StopAfib.org is the top arrhythmia site and holds HON Code Certification from the Health on the Net Foundation, signifying a credible, trustworthy medical website. StopAfib.org provides information about afib symptoms, causes, risks, treatments, resources, and the latest afib news. To access carefully curated afib-related videos, create a no-cost account at www.StopAfibLibrary.com. To learn more about the organization, visit www.StopAfib.org.

