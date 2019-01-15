Global Stormwater Management Market 2013-2018 & 2023 - Technological Advancements, Growing Investments Towards Water Infrastructure and Management Systems

DUBLIN, Jan 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Stormwater Management Market By Tool (Grassed Swales, Rain Gardens, Pervious Pavement, Green Roofs and Others), By Application (Municipal, Commercial and Industrial), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global stormwater management market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% by 2023, on the back of increasing number of intense floods and storms coupled with rising urbanization.

Increase in the number and intensity of landslides due to heavy storm, snow and rainfall drive the adoption of stormwater management solutions for efficient water management and sustainable infrastructure development.

Moreover, technological advancements, growing investments towards water infrastructure and management systems, and shifting focus of governments towards the adoption of advanced water management systems as compared to traditional wastewater and water management systems is expected to fuel the global stormwater management market in the coming years.

Some of the major players operating in the global stormwater management market are



Contech Engineered Solutions LLC

Forterra Inc.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.

Resource Environmental Solutions, LLC

Ecosol PTY Ltd.

Hydro International

Old Castle Precast, Inc.

AquaShield, Inc.

StromTrap LLC

Suntree Technologies Inc.

