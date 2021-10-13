Global Stormwater Management Market Report 2021: Increase in the Number and Intensity of Landslides Due to Heavy Storm, Snow and Rainfall Drives the Adoption of Stormwater Management Solutions

DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Stormwater Management Market, By Tool (Grassed Swales, Rain Gardens, Pervious Pavement, Green Roofs and Others), By Application (Municipal, Commercial and Industrial), By End User Industry, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global stormwater management market stood at USD13430.79 million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.40% by 2026 on the back of increasing number of intense floods and storms coupled with rising urbanization.

Increase in the number and intensity of landslides due to heavy storm, snow and rainfall drives the adoption of stormwater management solutions for efficient water management and sustainable infrastructure development.

Moreover, technological advancements, growing investments towards water infrastructure & management systems, and shifting focus of governments towards the adoption of advanced water management systems as compared to traditional wastewater and water management systems, is expected to fuel the global stormwater management market in the coming years.

Several treating systems are available, but each system has its own pros and cons and therefore it is obligatory to use the technique/system as per the ingredients of the polluted water such as the pollutant present in large quantities, among others.

Generally, three stages are established in stormwater treatment namely, the primary stage (basic level that removes gross pollutants and helps in superficial cleaning), the secondary stage (removes and sediments fine particles and the attached pollutants) and the tertiary stage (removes ultrafine and colloidal particulates, heavy metals, and other dissolved nutrients).

Stormwater management systems such as sand filters, hydrodynamic separators, gross pollutant traps, sediment basins, litter baskets, grass swales, infiltration and bio-infiltration systems, trash racks, net guards and slit arrestors find their applications in Stormwater detention, Water quality protection, Stormwater infiltration, Oil spill control, Industrial stormwater (filtration for industrial sites, stormwater treatment on sites using hydrodynamic separators, oil and water separation techniques and rail collector pans for oil collection), and Green infrastructure (bio retention pre-treatment, bio retention and subsurface infiltration, bio filtration and rainwater harvesting).

Stormwater management majorly finds application in municipal, industrial and commercial sectors. Municipal sector accounts for the dominating share in the global stormwater management market, on the back of increasing number of government regulations to minimize the pollution and make efficient use of stormwater. Increasing investments and growing technological advancements to upgrade water management infrastructure have shifted the governments and private companies' focus to stormwater management as compared to conventional methods of water and wastewater management.

Additionally, government standards and guidelines to include stormwater management in building guidelines and urban planning, majorly in developed economies, is expected to boost the use of stormwater management services across various sectors, globally.

Some of the leading players operating in the global stormwater management market include

Contech Engineered Solutions LLC

Forterra, Inc.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc

Urban Asset Solutions Pty Ltd.

Resource Environmental Solutions, LLC

Hydro International UK Ltd.

AquaShield, Inc.

Oldcastle Infrastructure, Inc.

StormTrap LLC

SMEC Holdings Limited

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of Global Stormwater Management Market from 2016 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Stormwater Management Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast Global Stormwater Management Market based on Tools, Application, End Use, company, and regional distribution.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the Global Stormwater Management Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for Global Stormwater Management Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Global Stormwater Management Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Stormwater Management Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Stormwater Management Market.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021E

Forecast Period: 2022-2026F

Global Stormwater Management Market, By Tools:

Grassed Swales

Rain Gardens

Pervious Pavement

Green Roofs

Others

Global Stormwater Management Market, By Application:

Municipal

Commercial

Industrial

Global Stormwater Management Market, By End User:

Infrastructure

Education

Healthcare

Retail

Others

Global Stormwater Management Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Australia

India

South Korea

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

