Global Streaming Devices Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2021-2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Streaming Devices Market, By Type (Game Consoles, Media Streamers), By Application (E-Learning, Web-Browsing, Gaming, Real-Time Entertainment, Social Networking), By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global streaming devices market is expected to register substantial growth during the forecast period owing to factors like increasing purchasing power and increasing popularity of various streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon and others.

Streaming devices are connected, unmanaged devices whose primary purpose is to receive on-demand content via internet. Additionally, rise in video and audio streaming activities is driving the streaming devices market. Moreover, declining rates of cable and satellite pay TV due to their network quality and high cost are also escalating the demand for streaming devices, globally.



The global streaming devices market is segmented based on type, application, end user, region and company. Based on end user, the market is segmented into commercial, residential and institutions. The residential segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020 owing to growing middle-class population worldwide.



Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America held lion's share in the market in 2020 due to faster internet facilities and high per capita income in countries like United States and Canada.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of global streaming devices market.

To classify and forecast global streaming devices market based on type, application, end user, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for global streaming devices market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global streaming devices market.

To conduct pricing analysis for global streaming devices market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global streaming devices market.

Major players operating in the global streaming devices market include

Google LLC

Amazon.com, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sony Corporation of America

ASUSTeK Computer, Inc.

D-Link Corporation

LG Electronics, Inc.

HiMedia Technology Limited

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Roku, Inc.

Micromax Informatics Limited

NVIDIA Corp

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Global Streaming Devices Market, By Type

Game Consoles

Media Streamers

Global Streaming Devices Market, By Application

E-Learning

Web-Browsing

Gaming

Real-Time Entertainment

Social Networking

Global Streaming Devices Market, By End User

Commercial

Residential

Institution

Mobile

Global Streaming Devices Market, By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

