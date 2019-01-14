Global Street Lights & Parking Poles Market 2017-2025: Country and Pole Type (Steel/Aluminium, Concrete, Wood, Composite), for New Installations and Replacements
This report provides forecasts and analysis of an important segment of the pole market - Street Light and Parking Lot poles. They account for 21% of the 1.6 billion global population of poles. Light pole sales are growing fast, driven by the rise of the megacities in the developing world and Passive Safety regulations in the developed countries.
Report Scope
- Sales of street light poles in units and $ value are forecast from 2017 to 2025 by country and pole type (steel/aluminium, concrete, wood, composite), for new installations and replacements.
- Replacements of concrete and wood poles with Passive Safety steel/aluminium poles are analysed.
- Passive Safety is driving a switch from wood and concrete to steel, aluminium and composite poles in the street light segment of the market, but it is not applicable in parking lots.
- Passive Safety is a significant driver of the street light pole market. The concept appeared about thirty years ago and is now accepted as essential for road safety in advanced countries. This report explains what it is and how it works.
- Not all roads need Passive Safety devices. Passive Safety poles choices are based on road category, accident rates and speed limits. These categories determine the type of Passive Safety pole required.
- Road segments and their requirement for Passive Safety are analysed.
- Types of Passive Safety poles are described, with their applications.
- In the developing world, the exponential expansion of megacities is creating a continuous demand for more street lights. Some of the Middle Eastern countries are leading in Passive Safety regulation, with increased cost per unit.
- The Smart City concept is well established and many cities are introducing smart measures. Street lighting is an important element of the Smart City, including a switch from HPS lamps to LEDs, and CMS. Passive safety is an important ingredient and poles are being modernised.
- Parking is receiving increased attention. Demand is growing and it uses a disproportionate amount of space in today's cities. The parking situation varies enormously around the world but it is becoming a 'hot' market in some countries.
- On-street parking is covered with street lights, but off-street parking consists of parking 'garages' which have light fittings, and parking lots, which have light poles. The parking market is analysed together with the parking lot pole population and annual installations.
- 56 manufacturers of poles of all materials feature in this report including; Valmont, Europole, Induo Systemholztechnik, Sabre Industries, Union Metal, Shakespeare, Strongwell, RS Technologies, Powertrusion, Duratel, Koppers Inc, Scanpole, Sapa, Jerol, Petrofisa, Structa, and others.
Report Summary:
Chapter 1 - STREET LIGHTING
Summary of the world's roads, stock of street lights by major countries and annual installations and replacements.
Chapter 2 - THE SMART CITY AND SMART STREET LIGHTING
Outline and discussion of the smart city concept and its implications for smart street lighting. Regional developments are dicussed and the major smart lighting manfacturers outlined.
Chapter 3 - PASSIVE SAFETY
Passive Safety is a fundamental driver of the market for street lightng poles in the advanced countries and is reaching out into other markets. The norms define different speed classes for different levels of safety for passengers, and categorise columns as high energy absorbing, low energy absorbing and non-energy absorbing elements. In addition to composite and aluminium poles, there are two types of frangible steel pole; the breakaway or slip-base pole, and the impact absorbing pole. Outlines of Passive Safety in the EU and the main using countries, the United States and others.
Chapter 4 - PARKING
Parking is a smaller segment of the market for lighting poles than street lights, amounting to 9% of it. Both on-street and off-street parking can be divided into two categories, regulated and/or paid-for parking and unregulated, free parking. The global markets are outlined and installed bases tabled with annual demand.
Chapter 5 - POLE MATERIALS
Aluminium/steel, concrete, wood and composite poles, applications with their advantages and disadvantages.
Chapter 6 - ANNUAL INSTALLATIONS OF LIGHT POLES
139 tables with analysis of new installations and replacements of street light poles by material (steel/aluminium, concrete, wood and composite) from 2017 to 2025, in units and value.
Chapter 7 - MANUFACTURERS OF LIGHTING, PARKING AND DISTRIBUTION POLES
Profiels of 56 companies manufacturing poles of all materials; steel/aluminium, concrete, wood and composite, in all maor markets.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
1. Street Lighting
- The world stock of street lights
- Annual installations of street light poles
2. The Smart City And Smart Street Lighting
- The smart city concept
- Smart street lighting
- Light Emitting Diodes - LEDs
- Central management system (CMS)
- The street lighting market
- Regional development of smart cities and public lighting
- Smart street lighting manufacturers
3. Passive Safety
- Passive safety pole types
- Safe materials
- Frangible pole types
- Breakaway and slip-base poles
- Impact-absorbing poles
- High energy absorbing (HE):
- Low Energy absorbing (LE)
- Non Energy absorbing (NE)
- The origins of the passive safety concept
- Passive Safety in the EU
- EU National regulations
- Norway
- Finland
- Sweden
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- United Kingdom
- Slovenia
- United States
4. Parking
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Global parking revenues
- Lighting poles in the parking sector
5. Pole Materials
- Steel and Aluminium Poles
- Concrete Poles
- Composite Poles
- Wooden Poles
- Space allocation on joint use utility poles
- Supply Space
- Safety Zone Space
- Communications Space
6. Annual Installations Of Light Poles
- Regional installations of street light poles in units
- Regional installations of street light poles in $million
- Steel/aluminium street light poles in units in Europe
- Steel/aluminium street light poles in units in North America
- Steel/aluminium street light poles in units in the CIS
- Steel/aluminium street light poles in units in Middle East
- Steel/aluminium street light poles in units in North Africa
- Steel/aluminium street light poles in units in Sub-Saharan Africa
- Steel/aluminium street light poles in units in Asia Pacific
- Steel/aluminium street light poles in units in LAC
- Wood street light poles in units in Europe
- Wood street light poles in units in North America
- Wood street light poles in units in the CIS
- Wood street light poles in units in Middle East
- Wood street light poles in units in North Africa
- Wood poles in units in Sub-Saharan Africa
- Wood street light poles in units in Asia Pacific
- Wood street light poles in units in LAC
- Concrete street light poles in units in Europe
- Concrete street light poles in units in North America
- Concrete street light poles in units in the CIS
- Concrete street light poles in units in Middle East
- Concrete street light poles in units in North Africa
- Concrete street light poles in units in Sub-Saharan Africa
- Concrete street light poles in units in Asia Pacific
- Concrete street light poles in units in LAC
- Composite street light poles in units in Europe
- Composite light poles in units in North America
- Composite street light poles in units in the CIS
- Composite street light poles in units in Middle East
- Composite street light poles in units in North Africa
- Composite street light poles in units in Sub-Saharan Africa
- Composite street light poles in units in Asia Pacific
- Composite street light poles in units in LAC
7. Manufacturers Of Lighting, Parking And Distribution Poles
- North American manufacturers
- Cross arms
- European manufacturers
- Germany
- Finland
- Netherlands
- Sweden
- Italy
- United Kingdom
- South America
- Brazil
- Africa
- South Africa
- Kenya
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Malaysia
- Australia
- Middle East
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Turkey
