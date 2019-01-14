Global Street Lights & Parking Poles Market 2017-2025: Country and Pole Type (Steel/Aluminium, Concrete, Wood, Composite), for New Installations and Replacements

DUBLIN, Jan 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Poles for Street Lights & Parking Ed 1 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides forecasts and analysis of an important segment of the pole market - Street Light and Parking Lot poles. They account for 21% of the 1.6 billion global population of poles. Light pole sales are growing fast, driven by the rise of the megacities in the developing world and Passive Safety regulations in the developed countries.

Report Scope



Sales of street light poles in units and $ value are forecast from 2017 to 2025 by country and pole type (steel/aluminium, concrete, wood, composite), for new installations and replacements.

Replacements of concrete and wood poles with Passive Safety steel/aluminium poles are analysed.

Passive Safety is driving a switch from wood and concrete to steel, aluminium and composite poles in the street light segment of the market, but it is not applicable in parking lots.

Passive Safety is a significant driver of the street light pole market. The concept appeared about thirty years ago and is now accepted as essential for road safety in advanced countries. This report explains what it is and how it works.

Not all roads need Passive Safety devices. Passive Safety poles choices are based on road category, accident rates and speed limits. These categories determine the type of Passive Safety pole required.

Road segments and their requirement for Passive Safety are analysed.

Types of Passive Safety poles are described, with their applications.

In the developing world, the exponential expansion of megacities is creating a continuous demand for more street lights. Some of the Middle Eastern countries are leading in Passive Safety regulation, with increased cost per unit.

The Smart City concept is well established and many cities are introducing smart measures. Street lighting is an important element of the Smart City, including a switch from HPS lamps to LEDs, and CMS. Passive safety is an important ingredient and poles are being modernised.

Parking is receiving increased attention. Demand is growing and it uses a disproportionate amount of space in today's cities. The parking situation varies enormously around the world but it is becoming a 'hot' market in some countries.

On-street parking is covered with street lights, but off-street parking consists of parking 'garages' which have light fittings, and parking lots, which have light poles. The parking market is analysed together with the parking lot pole population and annual installations.

56 manufacturers of poles of all materials feature in this report including; Valmont, Europole, Induo Systemholztechnik, Sabre Industries, Union Metal, Shakespeare, Strongwell, RS Technologies, Powertrusion, Duratel, Koppers Inc, Scanpole, Sapa, Jerol, Petrofisa, Structa, and others.

Report Summary:



Chapter 1 - STREET LIGHTING



Summary of the world's roads, stock of street lights by major countries and annual installations and replacements.



Chapter 2 - THE SMART CITY AND SMART STREET LIGHTING



Outline and discussion of the smart city concept and its implications for smart street lighting. Regional developments are dicussed and the major smart lighting manfacturers outlined.



Chapter 3 - PASSIVE SAFETY



Passive Safety is a fundamental driver of the market for street lightng poles in the advanced countries and is reaching out into other markets. The norms define different speed classes for different levels of safety for passengers, and categorise columns as high energy absorbing, low energy absorbing and non-energy absorbing elements. In addition to composite and aluminium poles, there are two types of frangible steel pole; the breakaway or slip-base pole, and the impact absorbing pole. Outlines of Passive Safety in the EU and the main using countries, the United States and others.



Chapter 4 - PARKING



Parking is a smaller segment of the market for lighting poles than street lights, amounting to 9% of it. Both on-street and off-street parking can be divided into two categories, regulated and/or paid-for parking and unregulated, free parking. The global markets are outlined and installed bases tabled with annual demand.



Chapter 5 - POLE MATERIALS



Aluminium/steel, concrete, wood and composite poles, applications with their advantages and disadvantages.



Chapter 6 - ANNUAL INSTALLATIONS OF LIGHT POLES



139 tables with analysis of new installations and replacements of street light poles by material (steel/aluminium, concrete, wood and composite) from 2017 to 2025, in units and value.



Chapter 7 - MANUFACTURERS OF LIGHTING, PARKING AND DISTRIBUTION POLES



Profiels of 56 companies manufacturing poles of all materials; steel/aluminium, concrete, wood and composite, in all maor markets.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1. Street Lighting

The world stock of street lights

Annual installations of street light poles

2. The Smart City And Smart Street Lighting

The smart city concept

Smart street lighting

Light Emitting Diodes - LEDs

Central management system (CMS)

The street lighting market

Regional development of smart cities and public lighting

Smart street lighting manufacturers

3. Passive Safety

Passive safety pole types

Safe materials

Frangible pole types

Breakaway and slip-base poles

Impact-absorbing poles

High energy absorbing (HE):

Low Energy absorbing (LE)

Non Energy absorbing (NE)

The origins of the passive safety concept

Passive Safety in the EU

EU National regulations

Norway

Finland

Sweden

Belgium

Netherlands

United Kingdom

Slovenia

United States

4. Parking

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Global parking revenues

Lighting poles in the parking sector

5. Pole Materials

Steel and Aluminium Poles

Concrete Poles

Composite Poles

Wooden Poles

Space allocation on joint use utility poles

Supply Space

Safety Zone Space

Communications Space

6. Annual Installations Of Light Poles

Regional installations of street light poles in units

Regional installations of street light poles in $million

Steel/aluminium street light poles in units in Europe

Steel/aluminium street light poles in units in North America

Steel/aluminium street light poles in units in the CIS

Steel/aluminium street light poles in units in Middle East

Steel/aluminium street light poles in units in North Africa

Steel/aluminium street light poles in units in Sub-Saharan Africa

Steel/aluminium street light poles in units in Asia Pacific

Steel/aluminium street light poles in units in LAC

Wood street light poles in units in Europe

Wood street light poles in units in North America

Wood street light poles in units in the CIS

Wood street light poles in units in Middle East

Wood street light poles in units in North Africa

Wood poles in units in Sub-Saharan Africa

Wood street light poles in units in Asia Pacific

Wood street light poles in units in LAC

Concrete street light poles in units in Europe

Concrete street light poles in units in North America

Concrete street light poles in units in the CIS

Concrete street light poles in units in Middle East

Concrete street light poles in units in North Africa

Concrete street light poles in units in Sub-Saharan Africa

Concrete street light poles in units in Asia Pacific

Concrete street light poles in units in LAC

Composite street light poles in units in Europe

Composite light poles in units in North America

Composite street light poles in units in the CIS

Composite street light poles in units in Middle East

Composite street light poles in units in North Africa

Composite street light poles in units in Sub-Saharan Africa

Composite street light poles in units in Asia Pacific

Composite street light poles in units in LAC

7. Manufacturers Of Lighting, Parking And Distribution Poles

North American manufacturers

Cross arms

European manufacturers

Germany

Finland

Netherlands

Sweden

Italy

United Kingdom

South America

Brazil

Africa

South Africa

Kenya

Asia Pacific

China

India

Malaysia

Australia

Middle East

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

