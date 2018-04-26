Global Stretchable and Conformable Materials and Electronics Market Report 2018 - Featuring 150+ Companies Profiles

DUBLIN, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
There is huge global interest in incorporating electronic functions into clothing and wearable devices for applications such as wearable sensing, healthcare, soft robotics and human computer interfaces. These areas will greatly benefit from developing electrical interconnects, sensors, transistors and circuits, lighting elements and power sources that are fully stretchable and conformable.
Electronics and power sources electronics which are not only flexible but also conformable and deformable offer the advantages of conventional devices while ideally maintaining excellent electrical properties under strain. They can stretched like a rubber band and twisted like a rope without any significant reduction in performance.
Their development is key to the realization of wearables as they can deform along with soft interfaces such as:
- textiles
- skin
- tissue
- moving components in devices and robots
Applications include:
- Stretchable conductors
- Gas sensor textiles
- Soft robotics
- Wearables in sport and healthcare
- Transparent electrodes on textile substrates
- Sensory skins
- Medical on-body skin patches
- Artificial muscles
- Battery and supercapacitor textiles
- Sensors for diabetes monitoring and therapy
- Comfort electronics in apparel and clothing
- Formable plastics
- Stretchable conductive elastomers
Report contents include:
- Future applications in Stretchable and Conformable Materials and Electronics
- Trends in Stretchable and Conformable Materials and Electronics
- Applications of Stretchable and Conformable Materials and Electronics
- Organic and polymeric materials for Flexible and Stretchable Electronics analysis
- Components analysis
- Over 150 company profiles
- Market revenue forecasts to 2028
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1 The evolution of electronics
1.1.1 The wearables revolution
1.1.2 Flexible, thin, and large-area form factors
1.2 What are stretchable/deformable electronics?
1.2.1 From rigid to flexible and stretchable
1.2.2 Organic and printed electronics
1.2.3 New conductive materials
1.3 Growth in stetchable/conformable electronics market
1.3.1 Recent growth in stretchable/conformable products
1.3.2 Future growth
1.3.3 Nanomaterials in stretchable electronics
1.3.4 Challenges in developing stretchable materials and electronics
1.4 Products
1.5 Global revenues for stretchable/conformable materials and electronics 2018-2028 by market
1.5.1 Textiles and apparel
1.5.2 Skin sensors
1.5.3 Wearables
1.5.4 Batteries and energy harvesting
1.5.5 Medical and healthcare wearables
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 INTRODUCTION
3.1 What are stretchable/conformable electronics?
3.2 Approaches for developing stretchable electronics
3.3 Fabricating stretchable electronics
3.4 Main applications of stretchable/conformable electronics?
4 MATERIALS UTILIZED IN STRETCHABLE ELECTRONICS
4.1 CARBON NANOTUBES
4.1.1 Properties
4.1.2 Properties utilized in stretchable electronics
4.1.2.1 Single-walled carbon nanotubes
4.1.3 Applications in stretchable electronics
4.2 CONDUCTIVE POLYMERS (CP)
4.2.1 Properties
4.2.1.1 PDMS
4.2.1.2 PEDOT: PSS
4.2.2 Properties utilized in stretchable electronics
4.2.3 Applications in stretchable electronics
4.3 GRAPHENE
4.3.1 Properties
4.3.2 Properties utilized in stretchable electronics
4.3.3 Applications in stretchable electronics
4.4 METAL MESH
4.4.1 Properties
4.4.2 Properties utilized in stretchable electronics
4.4.3 Applications in stretchable electronics
4.5 SILVER FLAKE
4.5.1 Silver (Ag) nanoparticle ink
4.5.1.1 Conductivity
4.5.2 Silver nanowires
4.6 COPPER INK
4.6.1 Silver-coated copper
4.6.2 Copper (Cu) nanoparticle ink
4.7 NANOCELLULOSE
4.7.1 Properties utilized in stretchable electronics
4.7.2 Applications in printable, flexible and stretchable electronics
4.7.2.1 Nanopaper
4.7.2.2 Paper memory
4.8 OTHER MATERIALS
4.8.1 Liquid metals
4.8.2 Other 2-D materials
5 TECHNOLOGY READINESS LEVEL FOR STRETCHABLE/CONFORMABLE ELECTRONICS
6 STRETCHABLE CONDUCTIVE INKS
6.1 MARKET DRIVERS
6.2 CONDUCTIVE INK TYPES
6.3 PRINTING METHODS
6.3.1 Nanoparticle ink
6.4 Sintering
6.5 Conductive Filaments
6.6 Conductive films, foils and grids
6.7 Inkjet printing In flexible electronics
6.8 Stretchable conductive inks
6.9 APPLICATIONS
6.9.1 Properties
6.9.2 Current products
6.9.3 Advanced materials solutions
6.9.3.1 Graphene stretchable conductive inks
6.9.3.2 Carbon nanotubes
6.9.4 Stretchable conductive inks in electronic textiles
6.9.5 Stretchable conductive inks in printable sensors
6.9.6 In-mold stetchable conductive inks
6.9.6.1 Applications
6.9.6.2 Commercially available products
6.10 COMPANY PROFILES
7 STRETCHABLE TRANSPARENT CONDUCTIVE FILMS (TCF)
7.1 MARKET DRIVERS
7.2 APPLICATIONS
7.2.1 Flexible and stretchable TCFs
7.2.2 Advanced materials solutions
7.2.3 Types of stretchable TCFs
7.2.4 Stretchable carbon nanotube TCFs
7.2.4.1 Double-walled carbon nanotubes
7.2.5 Graphene
7.2.6 Stretchable wearable touchpad
7.3 COMPANY PROFILES
8 STRETCHABLE SENSORS
8.1 Current state of the art
8.2 Advanced materials solutions
8.2.1 Conductive nanofibers
8.2.2 Graphene
8.2.3 Electroactive polymers (EAPs)
8.3 Stretchable conductive elastomers
8.4 Wearable gas sensors
8.5 Stretchable strain sensors
8.6 Wearable tactile sensors
8.7 Nanomaterials-based devices
8.8 Stretchable medical sensors and health monitors
8.8.1 Electronic skin for medical wearables
8.8.2 Patch-type skin sensors
8.8.3 Skin temperature monitoring
8.8.4 Hydration sensors
8.8.5 Wearable sweat sensors
8.8.6 UV patches
8.8.7 Smart footwear
8.8.8 Neural prosthesis
8.8.9 Aritificial skin
8.9 COMPANY PROFILES
9 STRETCHABLE ELECTRONIC TEXTILES
9.1 MARKET DRIVERS
9.2 APPLICATIONS
9.2.1 Current state of the art for electronics textiles
9.2.2 Stretchable electronics in textiles
9.2.3 Stretchable and washable
9.2.4 Stretchable heaters for wearable thermotherapy
9.2.5 Powering stretchable E-textiles
9.2.6 Conductive stretchable fibers and yarns
9.2.7 Solar energy harvesting textiles
9.3 COMPANY PROFILES
10 STRETCHABLE BATTERIES AND ENERGY HARVESTING
10.1 MARKET DRIVERS
10.2 APPLICATIONS
10.2.1 Current state of the art
10.2.1.1 Fiber/wire stretchable batteries
10.2.1.2 Kirigami stretchable batteries
10.2.1.3 Origami stretchable batteries
10.2.1.4 Bridge-island battery design
10.2.1.5 Embedded in stretchable fabrics
10.2.2 Advanced materials solutions
10.3 Flexible and stretchable batteries
10.4 Stretchable supercapacitors
10.5 Fiber-shaped Lithium-Ion batteries
10.6 Stretchable energy harvesting
10.6.1 Stretchable capacitive energy harvesting
10.6.2 Stretchable piezoelectric energy harvesting
10.6.3 Stretchable triboelectric energy harvesting
10.7 COMPANY PROFILES
11 STRETCHABLE DISPLAYS
11.1 MARKET DRIVERS
11.2 APPLICATIONS
11.2.1 Flexible displays
11.2.1.1 Flexible LCDs
11.2.1.2 Flexible OLEDs (FOLED)
11.2.1.3 Stretchable AMOLED
11.2.1.4 Stretchable electrophoretic displays
11.3 COMPANY PROFILES
12 STRETCHABLE PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARDS
12.1 APPLICATIONS
12.2 COMPANY PROFILES
13 STRETCHABLE TRANSISTORS
13.1 MARKET DRIVERS
13.2 APPLICATIONS
13.2.1 Stretchable thin film transistors
13.2.2 Stretchable high-performance circuits
13.2.3 Stretchable LED lighting
13.3 COMPANY PROFILES
