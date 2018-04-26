Global Stretchable and Conformable Materials and Electronics Market Report 2018 - Featuring 150+ Companies Profiles

There is huge global interest in incorporating electronic functions into clothing and wearable devices for applications such as wearable sensing, healthcare, soft robotics and human computer interfaces. These areas will greatly benefit from developing electrical interconnects, sensors, transistors and circuits, lighting elements and power sources that are fully stretchable and conformable.

Electronics and power sources electronics which are not only flexible but also conformable and deformable offer the advantages of conventional devices while ideally maintaining excellent electrical properties under strain. They can stretched like a rubber band and twisted like a rope without any significant reduction in performance.

Their development is key to the realization of wearables as they can deform along with soft interfaces such as:

textiles

skin

tissue

moving components in devices and robots

Applications include:

Stretchable conductors

Gas sensor textiles

Soft robotics

Wearables in sport and healthcare

Transparent electrodes on textile substrates

Sensory skins

Medical on-body skin patches

Artificial muscles

Battery and supercapacitor textiles

Sensors for diabetes monitoring and therapy

Comfort electronics in apparel and clothing

Formable plastics

Stretchable conductive elastomers

Report contents include:

Future applications in Stretchable and Conformable Materials and Electronics

Trends in Stretchable and Conformable Materials and Electronics

Applications of Stretchable and Conformable Materials and Electronics

Organic and polymeric materials for Flexible and Stretchable Electronics analysis

Components analysis

Over 150 company profiles

Market revenue forecasts to 2028

Key Topics Covered:



1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 The evolution of electronics

1.1.1 The wearables revolution

1.1.2 Flexible, thin, and large-area form factors

1.2 What are stretchable/deformable electronics?

1.2.1 From rigid to flexible and stretchable

1.2.2 Organic and printed electronics

1.2.3 New conductive materials

1.3 Growth in stetchable/conformable electronics market

1.3.1 Recent growth in stretchable/conformable products

1.3.2 Future growth

1.3.3 Nanomaterials in stretchable electronics

1.3.4 Challenges in developing stretchable materials and electronics

1.4 Products

1.5 Global revenues for stretchable/conformable materials and electronics 2018-2028 by market

1.5.1 Textiles and apparel

1.5.2 Skin sensors

1.5.3 Wearables

1.5.4 Batteries and energy harvesting

1.5.5 Medical and healthcare wearables



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 INTRODUCTION

3.1 What are stretchable/conformable electronics?

3.2 Approaches for developing stretchable electronics

3.3 Fabricating stretchable electronics

3.4 Main applications of stretchable/conformable electronics?



4 MATERIALS UTILIZED IN STRETCHABLE ELECTRONICS

4.1 CARBON NANOTUBES

4.1.1 Properties

4.1.2 Properties utilized in stretchable electronics

4.1.2.1 Single-walled carbon nanotubes

4.1.3 Applications in stretchable electronics

4.2 CONDUCTIVE POLYMERS (CP)

4.2.1 Properties

4.2.1.1 PDMS

4.2.1.2 PEDOT: PSS

4.2.2 Properties utilized in stretchable electronics

4.2.3 Applications in stretchable electronics

4.3 GRAPHENE

4.3.1 Properties

4.3.2 Properties utilized in stretchable electronics

4.3.3 Applications in stretchable electronics

4.4 METAL MESH

4.4.1 Properties

4.4.2 Properties utilized in stretchable electronics

4.4.3 Applications in stretchable electronics

4.5 SILVER FLAKE

4.5.1 Silver (Ag) nanoparticle ink

4.5.1.1 Conductivity

4.5.2 Silver nanowires

4.6 COPPER INK

4.6.1 Silver-coated copper

4.6.2 Copper (Cu) nanoparticle ink

4.7 NANOCELLULOSE

4.7.1 Properties utilized in stretchable electronics

4.7.2 Applications in printable, flexible and stretchable electronics

4.7.2.1 Nanopaper

4.7.2.2 Paper memory

4.8 OTHER MATERIALS

4.8.1 Liquid metals

4.8.2 Other 2-D materials



5 TECHNOLOGY READINESS LEVEL FOR STRETCHABLE/CONFORMABLE ELECTRONICS



6 STRETCHABLE CONDUCTIVE INKS

6.1 MARKET DRIVERS

6.2 CONDUCTIVE INK TYPES

6.3 PRINTING METHODS

6.3.1 Nanoparticle ink

6.4 Sintering

6.5 Conductive Filaments

6.6 Conductive films, foils and grids

6.7 Inkjet printing In flexible electronics

6.8 Stretchable conductive inks

6.9 APPLICATIONS

6.9.1 Properties

6.9.2 Current products

6.9.3 Advanced materials solutions

6.9.3.1 Graphene stretchable conductive inks

6.9.3.2 Carbon nanotubes

6.9.4 Stretchable conductive inks in electronic textiles

6.9.5 Stretchable conductive inks in printable sensors

6.9.6 In-mold stetchable conductive inks

6.9.6.1 Applications

6.9.6.2 Commercially available products

6.10 COMPANY PROFILES



7 STRETCHABLE TRANSPARENT CONDUCTIVE FILMS (TCF)

7.1 MARKET DRIVERS

7.2 APPLICATIONS

7.2.1 Flexible and stretchable TCFs

7.2.2 Advanced materials solutions

7.2.3 Types of stretchable TCFs

7.2.4 Stretchable carbon nanotube TCFs

7.2.4.1 Double-walled carbon nanotubes

7.2.5 Graphene

7.2.6 Stretchable wearable touchpad

7.3 COMPANY PROFILES



8 STRETCHABLE SENSORS

8.1 Current state of the art

8.2 Advanced materials solutions

8.2.1 Conductive nanofibers

8.2.2 Graphene

8.2.3 Electroactive polymers (EAPs)

8.3 Stretchable conductive elastomers

8.4 Wearable gas sensors

8.5 Stretchable strain sensors

8.6 Wearable tactile sensors

8.7 Nanomaterials-based devices

8.8 Stretchable medical sensors and health monitors

8.8.1 Electronic skin for medical wearables

8.8.2 Patch-type skin sensors

8.8.3 Skin temperature monitoring

8.8.4 Hydration sensors

8.8.5 Wearable sweat sensors

8.8.6 UV patches

8.8.7 Smart footwear

8.8.8 Neural prosthesis

8.8.9 Aritificial skin

8.9 COMPANY PROFILES



9 STRETCHABLE ELECTRONIC TEXTILES

9.1 MARKET DRIVERS

9.2 APPLICATIONS

9.2.1 Current state of the art for electronics textiles

9.2.2 Stretchable electronics in textiles

9.2.3 Stretchable and washable

9.2.4 Stretchable heaters for wearable thermotherapy

9.2.5 Powering stretchable E-textiles

9.2.6 Conductive stretchable fibers and yarns

9.2.7 Solar energy harvesting textiles

9.3 COMPANY PROFILES



10 STRETCHABLE BATTERIES AND ENERGY HARVESTING

10.1 MARKET DRIVERS

10.2 APPLICATIONS

10.2.1 Current state of the art

10.2.1.1 Fiber/wire stretchable batteries

10.2.1.2 Kirigami stretchable batteries

10.2.1.3 Origami stretchable batteries

10.2.1.4 Bridge-island battery design

10.2.1.5 Embedded in stretchable fabrics

10.2.2 Advanced materials solutions

10.3 Flexible and stretchable batteries

10.4 Stretchable supercapacitors

10.5 Fiber-shaped Lithium-Ion batteries

10.6 Stretchable energy harvesting

10.6.1 Stretchable capacitive energy harvesting

10.6.2 Stretchable piezoelectric energy harvesting

10.6.3 Stretchable triboelectric energy harvesting

10.7 COMPANY PROFILES



11 STRETCHABLE DISPLAYS

11.1 MARKET DRIVERS

11.2 APPLICATIONS

11.2.1 Flexible displays

11.2.1.1 Flexible LCDs

11.2.1.2 Flexible OLEDs (FOLED)

11.2.1.3 Stretchable AMOLED

11.2.1.4 Stretchable electrophoretic displays

11.3 COMPANY PROFILES



12 STRETCHABLE PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARDS

12.1 APPLICATIONS

12.2 COMPANY PROFILES



13 STRETCHABLE TRANSISTORS

13.1 MARKET DRIVERS

13.2 APPLICATIONS

13.2.1 Stretchable thin film transistors

13.2.2 Stretchable high-performance circuits

13.2.3 Stretchable LED lighting

13.3 COMPANY PROFILES



