Global Stroke Care Continuum Research Report 2023-2027: Future-Proofing Stroke Care - Collaborative Solutions and Preventative Strategies on the Rise

This study analyzes the stroke care continuum, identifying bottlenecks and challenges as well as the opportunities emerging from the changes in the stroke care market.

Stroke is one of the major causes of disability and death globally. The high prevalence of stroke and its growing burden on the economy is increasing the importance of stroke care solutions. Time is an important factor in stroke treatment. Reducing door-to-needle time and providing proper rehabilitation support following discharge are crucial. The current stroke care continuum model has various bottlenecks, resulting in delays in diagnosis and treatment and making post-discharge care challenging.

Artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled advanced technological solutions, including telestroke care, are being developed to address the above challenges. The study provides a comprehensive overview of the technologies the healthcare industry is adopting to enhance stroke treatment.

The study also includes the following:

Market size by revenue and historic and forecast data by segment (diagnosis, surgical interventions, rehabilitation, and monitoring) and region ( North America , Europe , and the Asia-Pacific )

, , and the ) Key factors driving and restraining the growth of this market

An overview of the competitive landscape, including company market shares

Technological trends and growth opportunities for stakeholders to leverage

The base year is 2022, and the forecast period is 2023 to 2027.

Growth Opportunities

Collaborative Care

Preventative Stroke Care and Risk Management

AI in Stroke Care

Wearables

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Stroke Care Continuum Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Growth Metrics

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Category

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Stroke Care Continuum Analysis

Stroke Burden

3 Stroke Care Continuum

Key Challenges - Snapshot

Stroke Care Continuum - Pre-hospital Stage

Stroke Care Continuum - Emergency Department & Hospitals-Diagnosis

Stroke Care Continuum - Emergency Department & Hospitals-Treatment

Stroke Care Continuum - Emergency Department & Hospitals-Transition

Stroke Care Continuum - Hospital to Home Transition

Stroke Care Continuum - Hospital & Home-Rehabilitation

Rehabilitation Technology

Stroke Care Continuum - Home Care

Summary

4 Transformation in Stroke Care

Transitioning Stroke Patient Flow Pathways

AI in Stroke Management

Stroke Care Continuum - Generative AI

Telestroke

Communication and Data Flow

5 Regional Analysis

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Category

Forecast Analysis

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sgfett

