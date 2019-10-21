Global Structural Adhesives Market Report 2019: Market Accounted for $13.11 Billion in 2018 and is Expected to Reach $28.01 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Structural Adhesives - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Structural Adhesives market accounted for $13.11 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $28.01 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

Rising demand for structural adhesives in aerospace industry and high demand for adhesives in building & construction and wind energy are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, stringent environmental regulations is restraining factors for the market.



A structural adhesive is an adhesive which hardens or cures into a material capable of holding two or more substrates together, bearing the forces involved for the lifetime of the product. It is often termed a load-bearing adhesive. The product may undergo shock, vibration, chemical exposure, temperature excursions or many other types of potentially weakening or destructive agents, and still be bonded. The substrates may be the same, or quite different, ranging from metals, plastics, glass, rubbers, ceramics or composites.



Based on Application, Composite segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the increasing use of composites to reduce weight and increase fuel efficiency in automobiles, rail, wind energy and marine in the near future.



By Geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to high population and economic growth and increased industrial in emerging countries are key growth factors for the region. China is projected to remain key consumer and producer in the region.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Structural Adhesives Market, By Component

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Single component

5.3 Double component



6 Global Structural Adhesives Market, By Resin Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Thermosettings

6.3 Sensitive

6.4 Pressure

6.5 Polyurethane (PU)

6.6 Methyl Methacrylate (MMA)

6.7 Epoxy

6.8 Cyanoacrylate

6.9 Contact

6.10 Acrylic

6.11 Other Types

6.11.1 Anaerobic Adhesives

6.11.2 Bismaleimide (BMI)

6.11.3 Phenolic

6.11.4 Polyimide

6.11.5 Silicone

6.11.6 Vinyl Acetate



7 Global Structural Adhesives Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Water-Based

7.3 Solvent-Based & Reactive

7.4 Other Technologies

7.4.1 Reactive Hot Melt

7.4.2 Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives (Psas)

7.4.3 Energy Cured



8 Global Structural Adhesives Market, By Substrate

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Wood

8.3 Plastics

8.4 Metals

8.5 Leather

8.6 Concrete & Tiles

8.7 Composites

8.8 Other Substrates

8.8.1 Glass

8.8.2 Concrete

8.8.3 Ceramic



9 Global Structural Adhesives Market, By Form

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Tape

9.3 Pelletes

9.4 Paste

9.5 Liquid

9.6 Film

9.7 Other Forms



10 Global Structural Adhesives Market, By Distribution Channel

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Online

10.3 Retail Stores

10.3.1 Warehouse retailers

10.3.2 Supermarkets

10.3.3 Speciality Retailers

10.3.4 Discount retailer

10.3.5 Department Store

10.3.6 Other Retail Stores

10.4 Other Distribution Channels



11 Global Structural Adhesives Market, By Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Wind Energy

11.3 Water & sewer

11.4 Transportation

11.5 Marine

11.6 Consumer Appliances

11.7 Building & Construction

11.8 Aviation & aerospace

11.9 Automotive

11.10 Other Applications

11.10.1 Sporting Goods

11.10.2 Furniture

11.10.3 Electronics

11.10.4 Medical Devices

11.10.5 Agricultural Machinery



12 Global Structural Adhesives Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 US

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.3 Mexico

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.2 UK

12.3.3 Italy

12.3.4 France

12.3.5 Spain

12.3.6 Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 Japan

12.4.2 China

12.4.3 India

12.4.4 Australia

12.4.5 New Zealand

12.4.6 South Korea

12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.5 South America

12.5.1 Argentina

12.5.2 Brazil

12.5.3 Chile

12.5.4 Rest of South America

12.6 Middle East & Africa

12.6.1 Saudi Arabia

12.6.2 UAE

12.6.3 Qatar

12.6.4 South Africa

12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



13 Key Developments

13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

13.3 New Product Launch

13.4 Expansions

13.5 Other Key Strategies



14 Company Profiling

14.1 Uniseal, Inc.

14.2 Sika AG

14.3 Scott Bader Company Ltd.

14.4 Permabond LLC.

14.5 Parson Adhesives, Inc.

14.6 Panacol-Elosol GmbH

14.7 Master Bond Inc.

14.8 Lord Corporation

14.9 L&L Products

14.10 Illinois Tool Works Inc.

14.11 Hubei Huitian New Materials Co., Ltd.

14.12 Henkel AG & Co. KGAA

14.13 H.B. Fuller

14.14 Dupont (Dowdupont)

14.15 Ashland

14.16 Arkema (Bostik)

14.17 3M

14.18 Rid B.V.

14.19 Mapei S.P.A

14.20 Huntsman International LLC.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gid4az





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

