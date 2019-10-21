Global Structural Adhesives Market Report 2019: Market Accounted for $13.11 Billion in 2018 and is Expected to Reach $28.01 Billion by 2027
Oct 21, 2019, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Structural Adhesives - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Structural Adhesives market accounted for $13.11 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $28.01 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.
Rising demand for structural adhesives in aerospace industry and high demand for adhesives in building & construction and wind energy are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, stringent environmental regulations is restraining factors for the market.
A structural adhesive is an adhesive which hardens or cures into a material capable of holding two or more substrates together, bearing the forces involved for the lifetime of the product. It is often termed a load-bearing adhesive. The product may undergo shock, vibration, chemical exposure, temperature excursions or many other types of potentially weakening or destructive agents, and still be bonded. The substrates may be the same, or quite different, ranging from metals, plastics, glass, rubbers, ceramics or composites.
Based on Application, Composite segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the increasing use of composites to reduce weight and increase fuel efficiency in automobiles, rail, wind energy and marine in the near future.
By Geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to high population and economic growth and increased industrial in emerging countries are key growth factors for the region. China is projected to remain key consumer and producer in the region.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Structural Adhesives Market, By Component
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Single component
5.3 Double component
6 Global Structural Adhesives Market, By Resin Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Thermosettings
6.3 Sensitive
6.4 Pressure
6.5 Polyurethane (PU)
6.6 Methyl Methacrylate (MMA)
6.7 Epoxy
6.8 Cyanoacrylate
6.9 Contact
6.10 Acrylic
6.11 Other Types
6.11.1 Anaerobic Adhesives
6.11.2 Bismaleimide (BMI)
6.11.3 Phenolic
6.11.4 Polyimide
6.11.5 Silicone
6.11.6 Vinyl Acetate
7 Global Structural Adhesives Market, By Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Water-Based
7.3 Solvent-Based & Reactive
7.4 Other Technologies
7.4.1 Reactive Hot Melt
7.4.2 Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives (Psas)
7.4.3 Energy Cured
8 Global Structural Adhesives Market, By Substrate
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Wood
8.3 Plastics
8.4 Metals
8.5 Leather
8.6 Concrete & Tiles
8.7 Composites
8.8 Other Substrates
8.8.1 Glass
8.8.2 Concrete
8.8.3 Ceramic
9 Global Structural Adhesives Market, By Form
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Tape
9.3 Pelletes
9.4 Paste
9.5 Liquid
9.6 Film
9.7 Other Forms
10 Global Structural Adhesives Market, By Distribution Channel
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Online
10.3 Retail Stores
10.3.1 Warehouse retailers
10.3.2 Supermarkets
10.3.3 Speciality Retailers
10.3.4 Discount retailer
10.3.5 Department Store
10.3.6 Other Retail Stores
10.4 Other Distribution Channels
11 Global Structural Adhesives Market, By Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Wind Energy
11.3 Water & sewer
11.4 Transportation
11.5 Marine
11.6 Consumer Appliances
11.7 Building & Construction
11.8 Aviation & aerospace
11.9 Automotive
11.10 Other Applications
11.10.1 Sporting Goods
11.10.2 Furniture
11.10.3 Electronics
11.10.4 Medical Devices
11.10.5 Agricultural Machinery
12 Global Structural Adhesives Market, By Geography
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.2.1 US
12.2.2 Canada
12.2.3 Mexico
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Germany
12.3.2 UK
12.3.3 Italy
12.3.4 France
12.3.5 Spain
12.3.6 Rest of Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.4.1 Japan
12.4.2 China
12.4.3 India
12.4.4 Australia
12.4.5 New Zealand
12.4.6 South Korea
12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
12.5 South America
12.5.1 Argentina
12.5.2 Brazil
12.5.3 Chile
12.5.4 Rest of South America
12.6 Middle East & Africa
12.6.1 Saudi Arabia
12.6.2 UAE
12.6.3 Qatar
12.6.4 South Africa
12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
13 Key Developments
13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
13.3 New Product Launch
13.4 Expansions
13.5 Other Key Strategies
14 Company Profiling
14.1 Uniseal, Inc.
14.2 Sika AG
14.3 Scott Bader Company Ltd.
14.4 Permabond LLC.
14.5 Parson Adhesives, Inc.
14.6 Panacol-Elosol GmbH
14.7 Master Bond Inc.
14.8 Lord Corporation
14.9 L&L Products
14.10 Illinois Tool Works Inc.
14.11 Hubei Huitian New Materials Co., Ltd.
14.12 Henkel AG & Co. KGAA
14.13 H.B. Fuller
14.14 Dupont (Dowdupont)
14.15 Ashland
14.16 Arkema (Bostik)
14.17 3M
14.18 Rid B.V.
14.19 Mapei S.P.A
14.20 Huntsman International LLC.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gid4az
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
