Global Structural Health Monitoring Equipment Markets Report 2021-2022 & 2026 - Opportunities with Emerging Products Such as Wired (DAQ system) and Wireless (Sensor) Components

Apr 14, 2023, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Structural Health Monitoring Equipment Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This structural health monitoring (SHM) equipment analysis identifies trends and growth opportunities across various emerging products from market participants, including sensors and data acquisition (DAQ) hardware (wired and wireless) and software for SHM in industry verticals.
The applications covered include strain measurement and vibration monitoring across key end users, such as civil infrastructure, aerospace and defense, oil and gas, power and energy, and others (metals and mining, transportation). Key technological trends are IoT-based sensors and 3-D shape-sensing technologies.
Market drivers include wired (DAQ system) and wireless (sensor) component requirements in SHM systems, increasing awareness for structure safety, demand for wireless strain measurement sensors, and distributed strain sensing fiber optics for large-area monitoring.
Market restraints are the effect of changing governments on budget approvals and project implementation, resistance to adopting new technologies, and how a slowing economy restrains demand.
The base year is 2021, geographic coverage is global, and regions considered are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Structural Health Monitoring (SHM) Equipment Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- How is Strain Monitoring Significant to the SHM Market Study?
- How is Vibration Monitoring Significant to the SHM Market Study?
- Criteria for Product Selection
- Comparison between Wired and Wireless Sensors
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
- Company Profile-HBM
- Company Profile-NI
- Company Profile-JF-Strainstall
- Company Profile-Kyowa Electronic Instruments
- Top Participants-SWOT Analysis
- Top Participants-Product Highlights, Global, 2021-2026
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Strain Measurement
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
- Forecast Analysis
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Vibration Monitoring
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
- Forecast Analysis
5. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Partnerships with Stakeholders
- Growth Opportunity 2: Leveraging IoT
- Growth Opportunity 3: Adoption of 3D Shape Sensing and Piezoelectric Sensors
- Growth Opportunity 4: Software-as-a-Service
6. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7kqcgt
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article