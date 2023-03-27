Global Structured Cabling Market Size/Share Expected 5.3% CAGR, to Reach USD 19.80 Billion By 2032: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Structured Cabling Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Component (Hardware, Software, Services); By Cable Type; By Product Type; By Application; By End-Use; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

"According to research report, the global structured cabling market size/share was valued at USD 11.89 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 19.80 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period."

What is Structured Cabling? How Big is Structured Cabling Market Size & Share?

Report Overview

Structured cabling refers to designing and installing a cabling system that can support multiple hardware uses and meet current and future requirements. A properly installed structured cabling system ensures that the hardware added in the future is supported and current and future demands can be met. Due to the increasing need for improved bandwidth, connectivity, and security, structured cabling market demand has grown significantly. High bandwidth is offered through copper cables, fiber cables, or a combination.

The growing demand for high-speed data transmission without compromising quality drives the market. Large and small businesses are generating increasing amounts of data, and consumers' adoption of mobile devices and mobile services further drives the demand for structured cabling solutions. Additionally, the adoption of new technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD), is increasing the need for structured cabling to support these new devices and services.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

TE Connectivity Ltd.

CXtec Inc.

Reichle & De-Massari AG

DataSpan Inc.

Paige Electric Co.

Schneider Electric SE

Belden Solutions

Teknon Corporation

PennWell Corporation

Corning Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Brand-Rex Ltd.

Hitachi Cable America Inc.

The Siemon Company

Prominent drivers of the market

Growing demand for high-speed data transmission and the adoption of new technologies drive the industry

Large and small businesses generating increasing data are driving the structured cabling market. The demand for high-speed data transmission without compromising quality has increased the need for structured cabling solutions. Adopting mobile devices and mobility services has also increased customer data requirements, further driving the market growth for structured cabling.

New technologies and enhanced hardware have resulted in lightweight, small, and efficient structured cabling solutions that offer enhanced performance. Adopting the Internet of Things (IoT) and Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD) drives the structured cabling market growth.

Recent trends influencing the market

Advanced structured cabling solutions are introduced to adopt

Market players are introducing advanced structured cabling solutions that offer better performance in demanding environments and ensure stable and uninterrupted data transmission.

Segmentation Assessment Outlook

In 2022, the component segment was expected to have the highest market share

The structured cabling is divided into hardware, software, and services segments based on components. In 2022, the hardware segment had the largest structured cabling market share. Cables, patch cords, cable assemblies, communication outlets, connectors, and patch panels are among the products included in the hardware market segment of the structured cabling industry.

The product type segment will have the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The fiber optic cables segment is expected to have the highest CAGR. Fiber optic cables are used in various industries such as communications, residential and commercial, government, utilities, aerospace, and private data networks. The fiber optic cables segment is anticipated to experience significant growth due to the increasing demand for high-speed internet services.

Structured Cabling Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 19.80 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 12.43 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 5.3% from 2023 - 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players TE Connectivity Ltd., CXtec Inc., Reichle & De-Massari AG, DataSpan, Inc., Paige Electric Co., Schneider Electric SE, Belden Solutions, Teknon Corporation, PennWell Corporation, Corning, Inc., Broadcom Inc., Brand-Rex Ltd., Hitachi Cable America Inc., and The Siemon Company Segments Covered By Component, By Cable Type, By Product Type, By Application, By End-Use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

In 2022, the end-use segment accounted for a significant market share

The structured cabling market segmentation is done by end-use into BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, IT and telecom, retail, transportation, and others. In 2022, the IT and telecom segment had the highest market share. Smartphones, mobile devices, and multimedia content have increased significantly. High-quality structured cabling ensures stability and reduces costs, interference, noise, and installation time.

Geographic Overview

During the forecast period, the market is expected to be dominated by North America

Structured cabling market demand in the North America region dominated the global during the forecast years due to its established communication infrastructure, high adoption of advanced technologies, increasing adoption of cloud services, development of smart cities, and rising adoption of FTTH/FTTP.

Furthermore, the region's high structure cabling market share is also attributed to numerous mergers and acquisitions among leading vendors. In the APAC region, China and Japan, two developing nations, are leading due to increased broadcast activities as internet usage rises. This is expected to drive the regional market during the projection period.

Browse the Detail Report "Structured Cabling Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Component (Hardware, Software, Services); By Cable Type; By Product Type; By Application; By End-Use; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/structured-cabling-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: [email protected]

Recent Development

Nexans SA launched Mobiway Un'Reel in Nov 2021 to simplify, enhance, and secure cable installation for low and medium voltage wires.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Structured Cabling Market report based on component, cable type, product type, application, end-use, and region:

By Component Outlook

Hardware

Software

Services

By Cable Type Outlook

Category 5E

Category 6

Category 6A

Category 7

Others

By Product Type Outlook

Copper Cables

Fiber Optic Cables

By Application Outlook

LAN

Data Center

By End-use Outlook

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

IT and Telecom

Retail

Transportation

Industrial

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Spain , Netherlands , Austria )

( , UK, , , , , ) Asia Pacific ( China , India , Japan , South Korea , Malaysia , Indonesia )

( , , , , , ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) MEA ( Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Israel , UAE)

