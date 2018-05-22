Global Student Information System Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 16.06% - Increase in Replacement Activities

The global student information system market to grow at a CAGR of 16.06% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Student Information System Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

SIS is a type of information management system used by educational institutions to collect, organize, and analyze data such as student attendance, assessment scores, class performance, examination results, and other personal information of students. This administrative software aids educational institutions in managing student-related data.

One trend in the market is technological advancements in AI. AI solutions with SIS offer better recommendation and support by helping institutions in realizing key operational efficiencies as well as supporting the data analysis for delivering efficient and proactive services.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in replacement activities. With the growing adoption of education technology solutions across the higher education and K-12 institutes across the globe, the user base for SIS market has increased considerably in the recent years.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lack of trained users. Radical changes in the adoption of education technology solutions have significantly eased the delivery of educational services. The implementation of virtual classrooms and adoption of digital technology have boosted education delivery services, particularly in advanced countries.



Key vendors

Eduware

Ellucian

Jenzabar

PowerSchool

Skyward

Unit4

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT METHOD

Segmentation by deployment method

Comparison by deployment method

On-premise - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Cloud based - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by deployment method

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Higher education - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

K-12 - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS



PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



