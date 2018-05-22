Global Student Information System Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 16.06% - Increase in Replacement Activities

DUBLIN, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Student Information System Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global student information system market to grow at a CAGR of 16.06% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Student Information System Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
SIS is a type of information management system used by educational institutions to collect, organize, and analyze data such as student attendance, assessment scores, class performance, examination results, and other personal information of students. This administrative software aids educational institutions in managing student-related data.
One trend in the market is technological advancements in AI. AI solutions with SIS offer better recommendation and support by helping institutions in realizing key operational efficiencies as well as supporting the data analysis for delivering efficient and proactive services.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in replacement activities. With the growing adoption of education technology solutions across the higher education and K-12 institutes across the globe, the user base for SIS market has increased considerably in the recent years.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lack of trained users. Radical changes in the adoption of education technology solutions have significantly eased the delivery of educational services. The implementation of virtual classrooms and adoption of digital technology have boosted education delivery services, particularly in advanced countries.
Key vendors
- Eduware
- Ellucian
- Jenzabar
- PowerSchool
- Skyward
- Unit4
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT METHOD
- Segmentation by deployment method
- Comparison by deployment method
- On-premise - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Cloud based - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by deployment method
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Higher education - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- K-12 - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zrw3cl/global_student?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-student-information-system-market-2018-2022-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-16-06---increase-in-replacement-activities-300652733.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article