Global Styrene Market Analysis Report 2023: Plant Capacity, Production, Process, Technology, Operating Efficiency, Demand & Supply, End-Use, Foreign Trade, Sales Channel, Company Share, 2015-2030

The global Styrene market stood at approximately 30 million tonnes in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.64% during the forecast period until 2030.

The primary market driver of the global Styrene market industry is the Packaging industry. Due to the exceptional properties of Styrene, it can be utilized to make durable and lightweight products.

Growing requirement of packaging material for milk, vegetables, food, meat, and electronic goods, along with requirements for storage purposes is anticipated to augment the growth of the global Styrene market in the forecast period. Other important applications of Styrene in automotive sector for manufacturing components will most likely further drive the Styrene market in coming years. The global Styrene market is anticipated to reach approximately 50 million tonnes by 2030.

Recently, a joint venture between LyondellBasell and the China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) has been formed to produce propylene oxide and styrene monomer for the local Chinese market. This new facility will be able to produce 275 thousand tonnes of tons of propylene oxide and 600 thousand tonnes of styrene monomer each year.



Styrene is a colorless to pale yellowish (after aging) in color and is highly volatile, flammable oily liquid with a sweet smell. Commercially, the majority of the Styrene is produced by the alkylation of Benzene with Ethylene. Ethylbenzene is formed as an intermediate which is further dehydrogenated to form Styrene. Another method for its production is via Ethylbenzene Hyperoxide, in which Styrene is produced as a coproduct by reacting Propylene Oxide (PO) within POSM (Propylene Oxide/Styrene Monomer) units.

Mainly there are three technologies to produce Styrene which are EB/PO Technology, Versalis XSBR Technology, and EBMax SM1 Technology. It is primarily used in manufacturing synthetic rubbers, latex, polystyrene resins which are further employed in making disposable cutlery, insulations, pipes, plastic packaging, automobile and electronics part, printing cartridges, containers, etc.



Surging demand for PS from the packaging industry is likely to drive the demand in the forthcoming years. Styrene and its derivatives find applications in various end-use industries such as Automobile, Packaging, Construction, Consumer Goods, and Others. Thereby, growth in these end-user industries is anticipated to boost the market over the forecast period. However, the health and environmental hazards associated with the chemical compound may hamper its market growth in the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is the dominating all over the world with the highest demand of Styrene. This region accounted a market share of about 50% of the global Styrene market in 2021. Due to rapid industrialization, urbanization, ongoing construction projects in the region, market is expected to boost through 2030.

Europe stands as the second largest consumer of Styrene. Moreover, China is a manufacturing hub of Consumer Goods, Electronics, and Plastics which is also likely to drive the market for Styrene over the forecast period.

Significant companies for Global Styrene market are

Hanhwa - Total JV

Shell Global

SIBUR

Fermosa Chemical & Fibre Corporation

LyondellBasell

PJSC Lukoil Oil Company

SADAF (Petrokemia)

Zhejiang Petrochemical

Trinseo

INEOS Styrolution

Changzhou New Solar Chem

Samsung Total Petrochemical

