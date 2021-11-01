Global Subcutaneous Self-Administration Injection Devices Markets 2021-2028: Products, Drug Delivery and Device Strategies, and Product Development Factors

Nov 01, 2021, 12:15 ET
Because of the ongoing need for repeat dosing posed by chronic diseases, these indications represent significant drug volume and revenue opportunities, while simultaneously challenging the industry to develop products that meet the unique needs of the non-professional caregiver.
For drugs designed to be administered by the patient, therapy-specific packaging is improving adherence and treatment outcomes. In the area of delivery, reusable injection devices designed to accept prefilled syringes or drug cartridges are improving ease-of-use and increasing the alternative device share of the growing self-injection market.
Injection Devices for Subcutaneous Self-administration- What You Will Learn
- Provides detailed analysis of subcutaneous drug products, drug delivery and device strategies, and product development factors
- Assesses key markets, market dynamics and market demographics
- Analyzes therapeutic demand drivers and evaluates SC drug products in nine key therapeutic segments
- Provides market data and forecasts to 2028
- Profiles market sector participants, their product development activities, business strategies, and corporate alliances and affiliations
- Assesses the importance of alliances and partnerships on subcutaneous drug product commercialization
- Evaluates the impact of economic, technology, and regulatory factor
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- The Market Opportunity
- Delivery Market Dynamics
- The Economics of Injectable Drugs
- What's Driving the Growth in Injectable Devices?
- Prefilled Syringes Proliferating
- The Trend toward Self-Administration
- Shifting Demographics
- Innovation in Disposable Device Designs
- Proliferation of Biological Drugs
- Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies
- Therapeutic Demand Drivers
- Competitive Landscape
- Risk Factors
- Autoinjectors - Commercial Devices
- Manual Injection Autoinjectors
- Automated Injection Autoinjectors
- Disposable Autoinjectors
- Development-stage Autoinjectors
- Material Selection Issues
- Part Counts and Device Cost
- Safety Features
- Needle Insertion Depth
- Failsafe Activation
- Dose Inspection/Injection Confirmation
- Lyophilized Drugs/Reconstitution
- Human Engineering/Ergonomics
- Pen Injectors
- Pen Injector Design Selection Factors
- Standardized Pen Platforms
- Custom Pen Designs
- Reusable Pens
- Dual Chamber Pens
- Commercial Pen Products
- Parathyroid Hormone
- Wearable Devices - Product Analysis and Assessments
- Electronic Semi-disposable
- Wireless Data
- Key Therapeutic Sector Analysis
- Anaphylaxis/Countermeasures
- Autoimmune Diseases
- Rheumatoid Arthritis
- Psoriasis
- Multiple Sclerosis
- Exenatide (Byetta)
- Bydureon
- Pramlinitide (Symlin)
- Abliglutide (Tanzeum)
- Hepatitis
- Hormones
- Osteoporosis
- Market Factors
- Regulatory Issues
- Device Branding
- Patient Adherence and Ease of Use
- Healthcare Economics
Company Profiles
- SHL Medical
- Consort Medical
- West Pharmaceutical Services
- Elcam Medical
- Aptar
- Ypsomed
- Oval Medical
- Bayer
- Merck Serono
- Dr. Reddy's
- Novartis
- Amgen
- Genetech
- Roche
- Antares Pharma
- Midas Pharma
- Owen Mumford
- Sensile Medical
- Becton Dickinson
- SteadyMed
- scPharmaceuticals
- Terumo
- PA Consulting
